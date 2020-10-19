Indian Army apprehends Chinese soldier, to be returned after formalities

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): A Chinese was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

According to the Indian Army, the soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long had strayed across the Line of Actual Control in Demchok and would be returned to China after completion of formalities.

According to the Indian Army, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions in the region.

A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

As per established protocols, he will be sent back to Chinese officials at the Chushul - Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities, the Indian Army stated. (ANI)