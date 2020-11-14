Indian Armed Forces capable enough to strike terrorist havens anywhere, anytime: PM Modi

Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], November 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Indian army is engaged in military exercises and strategic partnerships with other big countries at present adding that they have the capability to strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime.

"If anyone casts an evil eye on us, our soldiers reply to them befittingly. This establishes the credibility of the Indian Army in the world. Today, the country's Army is engaged in military exercises with other big countries. We are engaged in strategic partnerships to fight against terrorism. Indian Armed Forces have shown that they can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime," Prime Minister said, while addressing the security forces in Jaisalmer on the occasion of Diwali.

PM Modi said the Chief of Defence Staff was recently inducted into the hierarchy of Armed Forces to coordinate modernisation and provision of equipment along with the soldiers.

Prime Minister also appreciated the efforts of the Air Force and Navy in rescuing stranded people in foreign countries due to COVID-19 pandemic. "While the Indian Armed Forces are capable of dealing with the enemies, they're at the forefront to help people during disasters. The role played by Air Force and Navy in rescuing people who were stranded in other countries due to COVID-19 is praiseworthy," PM Modi said.

Crediting the soldiers for the prosperity and good fortune of the nation, PM Modi praised the efforts of the Indian Army in securing the borders of the country.

"On the day of Diwali, there is a tradition of preparing a rangoli in front of the main gate of the house as a sign of good luck and prosperity. Similarly, the boundaries of the nation are the gateways of the country. Here, you (the army) are responsible for the prosperity and good fortune of the nation," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier today, PM Modi addressed the security forces at Longewala in Jaisalmer and remarked that as long as the Indian soldiers were present, this country's Diwali celebrations would continue in full swing and luminescence.

"With wearing masks these days due to COVID, people are facing the difficulty and think of the resilience it takes to don military gear in difficult terrain by the soldiers. This realisation is making our countrymen resolve to become more disciplined," said PM Modi. (ANI)