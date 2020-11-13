Indian-American Republican Alleges Voter Fraud, Refuses to Concede

Indian-American Manga Anantatmula has alleged voter fraud and is refusing to concede after she lost her Republican bid for Virginia’s 11th district Congressional seat.

She lost to incumbent Democrat Gerry Connolly in the 3 November election.

Anantatmula, a government contractor, received a little over 28 percent of the vote: 107,368 votes. Connolly, who has served in Congress since 2009, swept the race with 217,400 votes – 71.4 percent.

View photos

“Why do people think I have to concede? I will not concede until after the Supreme Court decision on irregularities and massive voter fraud nationwide,” said Anantatmula on Facebook, referring to President Donald Trump’s repeated claims of taking the issue of voter fraud before the Supreme Court.

The race has not been certified, noted Anantatmula, alleging: “If the Supreme Court finds fraud, then the certifying official may go to jail. So everyone is trying to save their skin while playing the wait game.”

The incumbent president, Donald Trump, has also refused to concede to President-Elect Joe Biden.

. Read more on The Indian American by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouIndian-American Republican Alleges Voter Fraud, Refuses to Concede . Read more on The Indian American by The Quint.