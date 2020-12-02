Indian-American Maju Varghese to Organise Biden Inauguration
United States President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have formed a Presidential Inaugural Committee with Indian-American Maju Varghese as executive director.
Varghese will be planning the festivities around the swearing-in ceremony slated for 20 January 2021.
A lawyer by training, Varghese is the son of immigrant parents from Thiruvalla, Kerala. During this electoral campaign, he ran the logistics for the nationwide, multi-million-dollar effort to elect Biden and Harris, mobilising tens of thousands of staff and volunteers.
Family, faith, hope and kindness. These two heroes provided a daily lesson. I can’t thank my parents enough for everything. We found this photo from around 1984, about a decade into their American journey. Miss my Dad but that hope....it never dies. pic.twitter.com/lUFjC3Zj5l
— Maju Varghese (@moojv77) December 16, 2019
Mom,a nurse from India,logging long hours. Dad drove a cab in NYC, later worked long hours as a hospital security guard.Although we lost Dad to illness before this, our Mom got to cross the threshold to the Oval Office to meet the Boss, @BarackObama in 2017.Eternally grateful pic.twitter.com/5t0qwhrQHS
— Maju Varghese (@moojv77) August 14, 2019
Varghese previously worked under President Barack Obama as his special assistant and deputy director of advance where he organised the former president's travel in the US and abroad while in office.
