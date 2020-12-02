Indian-American Maju Varghese to Organise Biden Inauguration

Tara Bahl
·1 min read

United States President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have formed a Presidential Inaugural Committee with Indian-American Maju Varghese as executive director.

Varghese will be planning the festivities around the swearing-in ceremony slated for 20 January 2021.

A lawyer by training, Varghese is the son of immigrant parents from Thiruvalla, Kerala. During this electoral campaign, he ran the logistics for the nationwide, multi-million-dollar effort to elect Biden and Harris, mobilising tens of thousands of staff and volunteers.

Varghese previously worked under President Barack Obama as his special assistant and deputy director of advance where he organised the former president's travel in the US and abroad while in office.

