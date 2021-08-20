Indian Akshay Urja Day 2021: History and Significance of the National Renewable Energy Day

The earth’s resources are depleting at a dangerous rate. Moreover, our dependence on these resources has built inertia that is very hard to counter. But initiatives from agencies all around the world are working towards creating a shift in the paradigm and motivating people to switch to renewable resources of energy. One such initiative is the Akshay Urja Diwas.

Since its advent in 2004, Akshay Urja Diwas is celebrated every year on August 20. The date on which the day is celebrated has another special feather attached to it. The day also marks the birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

It is an awareness campaign aimed at enlightening the masses about the benefits of renewable energy resources in their lives as well as that of our blue planet. The campaign was first organized in Delhi by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with the Indian Ministry for New & Renewable Energy Sources (MNRE) as the power station. The event saw 12000-odd school students making a human chain to promote efficient and green energy sources.

The campaign primarily targets schools and colleges and raise awareness among the young generation of the country as they hold the key to the future. Various events like quiz competitions, drawing competitions, debates, cultural programmes, rallies with posters and banners, and slogan-writing are organized by school administrations in various parts of the country. In a first-of-its-kind, a battery-powered two-wheeler rally was organized in 2012.

According to reports, India is the third-largest consumer of electricity. It is also the third-largest producer of renewable energy with 136GW out of 373GW of total energy capacity generated from renewable resources. The next target set to achieve for India is the production of 225GW energy through green resources. Interestingly, India is the only country in the entire world to have a separate ministry for the development of renewable energy resources.

