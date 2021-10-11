Indian-administered Kashmir: Soldiers killed by suspected militants

Tensions have recently escalated in Indian-administered Kashmir amid a wave of civilian killings

The Indian army says five of its personnel have been shot dead by suspected militants in Indian-administered Kashmir.

They were killed after fighting erupted during a search operation on Monday close to the Line of Control, which separates Indian- and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

It is said to be the deadliest attack on army forces since February.

Tensions have escalated amid a wave of civilian killings by suspected rebels.

Officials in Indian-administered Kashmir said soldiers had surrounded a village in the district of Poonch after reports that armed insurgents were hiding there.

Army spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said an officer and four other soldiers were killed during the search operation, which is ongoing.

It comes amid a series of civilian killings in the region by suspected militants. Last week, seven civilians were shot dead in six days.

Politicians across the region have condemned the killings.

More than 400 people have been taken in for questioning in the hope of putting a stop to the recent escalation.

Officials say that since India revoked nearly all of Article 370 in the constitution, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of the autonomy it had been guaranteed, more local young people have been drawn towards what has been a long insurgency against Indian rule.

The Hindu nationalist BJP-led government argued its move in 2019 was necessary to restore stability and bring economic prosperity.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir. Both nations claim the whole of the territory.

They also clashed in a series of aerial attacks over the region in February last year.