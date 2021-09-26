India Women Hold On for Consolation Win Against Australia in Third ODI

Yastika Bhatia scored her first half-century and Shafali Verma also scored a fifty as India defeated Australia by 2 wickets in the third and final ODI to avoid a series sweep on Sunday. The Australian women’s team have won the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing 265 to win and finish off the ODI series on a high, Shafali scored 56 off 91 balls, while Yastika scored 64 off 69 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries to lay the foundation of the visitors' win.

In the final phase of the thrilling contest, Deepti Sharma (31 off 30) and Sneh Rana (30 off 27) shared 33 runs for the seventh wicket to bring India close to the finish line.

Also Read: IPL 2021: Holder Picks Three as Hyderabad Restrict Punjab to 125/7

India had a setback of sorts when Deepti departed in the 47th over but Rana was in ominous form and looked in a hurry, hitting Tahlia McGrath for three consecutive boundaries in the same over.

Jhulan Goswami (8 not out) finished off the chase with a boundary with three balls to spare to end Australia's 26 match winning streak.

Annabel Sutherland was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with figures of 3 for 30.

Earlier, Indian bowlers again let Australia off the hook as the home team recovered from a wobble to post a competitive 264 for nine.

Struggling at 87 for four in the 25th over, the hosts recovered through a 98-run stand between Ashleigh Gardner (67) and last-match centurion Beth Mooney (52). Tahlia McGrath chipped in with a brisk 47 off 32 balls.

For India, medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar finished with figures of 3/46, while seasoned seamer Jhulan Goswami picked up three wickets giving away 37 runs.

Story continues

Opting to bat first after winning the toss at the Harrup Park, Australia were off to a sedate start with the returning Rachael Haynes (13) and Alyssa Healy (35) putting on 41 runs for the first wicket in 8.1 overs.

Coming off a narrow defeat in the second ODI, Goswami provided the opening breakthrough when she had Haynes caught at mid-off while the batter tried to play one over the top.

India rejoiced again four balls later as a beautiful Goswami delivery lured skipper Meg Lanning to go for a drive only to nick it to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh.

Australia lost two more wickets before the recovery began.

India lose another!



Substitute fielder Molly Strano takes a great low-catch running in from deep as Yastika Bhatia departs for 64.



Watch the action on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV (select regions)

Follow live: https://t.co/1ZwlxDd12i | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/pOdyyx5VjA — ICC (@ICC) September 26, 2021

Also Read: Fair to Say the Next Frontier is Women's IPL: Ellyse Perry

Brief scores:

Australia women: 264/9 in 50 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 67, Beth Mooney 52; Jhulan Goswami 3/37, Pooja Vastrakar 3/46).

India women: 266 for 8 in 49.3 overs (Yastika Bhatia 64, Shafali Verma 56; Annabel Sutherland 3/30).

(with PTI Inputs)

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.India Women Hold On for Consolation Win Against Australia in Third ODIUttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Today, 6-7 Ministers Expected To Be Inducted . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.