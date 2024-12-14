Australia 28-0 at lunch on a rainy 1st morning of the 3rd cricket test against India

India's Jasprit Bumrah reaches out to field the ball during play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Pat Hoelscher)

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney safely negotiated a stop-and-start first session of the third cricket test against India at a rainy Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday.

After India won the toss and sent Australia in to bat, rain first halted play for about 30 minutes in the sixth over. The showers returned about a half-hour later and until the scheduled lunch break.

Khawaja was on 19 and McSweeney 4 and Australia was 28-0 after 13.2 overs.

India made two changes — Ravindra Jadeja and Akash Deep were back in the side, replacing Harshit Rana and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia earlier said Josh Hazlewood would return to the starting X1 for the Brisbane test after missing Adelaide with a side strain. Fellow fast bowler Scott Boland was the man dropped in the only change for Australia.

India won the first test by 295 runs at Perth, Western Australia while Australia came back to win the second day-night test in Adelaide by 10 wickets.

