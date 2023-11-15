India vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch Cricket World Cup semi-final on TV in UK today

India and New Zealand clash in the first of the Cricket World Cup semi-finals today.

A capacity crowd at the 32,000-seater Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will witness the hosts' attempt to reach their first final in over a decade.

In fact, it was the Black Caps which defeated India four years ago in a tense semi-final spread over two days at Old Trafford due to rain.

A third final in a row is on the agenda for a New Zealand team that finished fourth in the group stage after four defeats in their nine games.

Neither side has a positive record in semi-finals; two-time champions India losing four of their seven matches on this stage and New Zealand six of their eight. But, this one promises to be a nervy thriller.

How to watch India vs New Zealand

TV channel: In the UK, the semi-final will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Cricket with coverage starting at 8am GMT before an 8.30am start.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can watch the game online via the Sky Go app.