India vs Sri Lanka: Second T20I postponed after Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday leading to the postponement of the 2nd T20I match that was supposed to be played on Tuesday, confirmed BCCI.

Both teams are in isolation currently and the 2nd T20I will take place only if all players test negative.

"Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts. The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad," read the BCCI statement on postponement of the 2nd T20I.

India had defeated Sri Lanka in first T20I by 38 runs and were looking to seal the series in the second match.

Krunal is the second Indian cricketer to test positive for COVID-19. Earlier this month Rishabh Pant tested positive for the virus in England, where the Test contingent has travelled for a five-match series.

