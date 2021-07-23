India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, 3rd ODI at Colombo: Sri Lankan openers off to brisk start

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Cricket Match Highlights Ind vs SL Live Score Updates: Poor start for Saini in this over as he strays down the leg side, with Fernando swivelling around to guide the ball over fine leg for the first maximum of the innings. Three runs collected off the penultimate delivery after Fernando drives the ball towards sweeper cover, with Pandey giving the ball a chase and cutting it off in the last second. Bhanuka collects a single off the last delivery to keep the strike. 10 from the over. Positive so far from the Lankans.

Preview, 3rd ODI: Pressure will be massive on the home team in the third and final IND vs SL game today after suffering defeats in the first T20 ODIs. India will aim to make it 3-0 clean sweep against the hosts Sri Lanka. The two teams will take on each other at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. India have already sealed the series with a thrilling last-over win in the second ODI at the same venue.

Deepak Chahar scored a maiden half-century batting at No. 8 to guide India to a three-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the second one-day international and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka made a competitive 275 for 9 in 50 overs. In reply, India reached 277 for 7 with five deliveries to spare.

India lost seven wickets for 193 runs during their chase and looked in danger of defeat but Chahar paired with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19 not out) for an undefeated 84-run stand for the eighth wicket to ensure victory.

Chahar, playing only his fifth ODI, remained unbeaten on 69 off 82 deliveries with seven boundaries and one six.

Earlier, Chahar also shone with the ball taking two wickets for 53 runs in eight overs in Sri Lanka's innings and was named player of the match. Kumar took 3-54 off 10 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav also made his maiden ODI half-century for India. His 53 runs off 44 deliveries included six boundaries.

It was Sri Lanka's 10th successive ODI series loss to India as hosts.

Story continues

Sri Lanka's leg spin bowler Wanindu Hasaranga had impressive bowling figures of 3-37 off 10 overs.

Charith Asalanka also made his maiden ODI half-century earlier for Sri Lanka, scoring 65 runs including six boundaries.

Leg spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal had the best bowling figures for India, taking 3-50 off 10 overs.

Coming into the third and final game of the series, the Lankans would be aiming for a better show and finish the series on a high. They came very close to winning the second ODI but lack of experience and ability to handle nerves in the crunch final moments of the game meant they fell short of the winning mark.

The weather may play a spoilsport in the third ODI with showers expected throughout today in Colombo.

Keep tuned in to our blog for IND vs SL live score.

Squads:

Sri >Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya, Sanju Samson

With inputs from AP

Also See: Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Chahar, Bhuvneshwar help visitors clinch thriller, seal series

India vs Sri Lanka: 'A very good debate', Mickey Arthur brushes off claims of scolding Dasun Shanaka on camera

India vs Sri Lanka: From 2011 World Cup final to Asia Cup 2008, a look at some blockbuster ODIs between Asian giants

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.