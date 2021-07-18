India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Live Streaming Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI: When and where to watch SL vs IND Live Streaming 1st ODI Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN: The Indian cricket team, led by Shikhar Dhawan and coached by Rahul Dravid this time, will commence the crucial limited-overs series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka with the first of three ODIs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The series, comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is, get underway five days after it was scheduled to start. The series was originally scheduled to start on 13 July but was postponed by five days due to COVID-19 positive cases within the Sri Lankan camp, with batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst GT Niroshan being found positive for the coronavirus.

Follow live updates from India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI on our blog here

On 11 July, the Lankan first team, including senior players Dushmantha Chameera and Dhananjaya de Silva, all returned negative in their RT-PCR tests conducted by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and entered bio-bubble to complete their week-long quarantine.

Kusal Perera will be missing out on this limited-overs series due to a knee injury, and Dasun Shanaka will captain the side in his absence, becoming the 10th Lankan skipper in the last four years.

Barring pacer Dushmantha Chameera and batsman Dhananjaya de Silva, not much can be said about this Lankan side, due to the players' lack of international experience.

Sri Lanka have been thrown into further crisis after the trio of Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis were handed suspensions by SLC for a bio-bubble breach while on a tour to England. They were seen roaming the streets of Durham, thereby breaching the COVID-19 protocols. The incident happened following their loss in the final T20 against England and the players subsequently missed the ODIs as they returned home.

It will be up to the young, inexperienced likes of Charitha Asalanka to step and try to put up a fight against the Indians, who boast of the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

With the Indian senior team currently in England ahead of the five-match series, Dravid has been given the coaching duties for the limited-overs tour to the island nation.

Prithvi Shaw, who amassed 827 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy to end up as the tournament's top-scorer, could open alongside Dhawan, while seniors Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar add balance to the squad.

The fight for the number three slot could be between Devdutt Padikkal, Suryakumar Yadav and Ruturaj Gaikwad-all of whom have impressed in the IPL at some point.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan could fight for the wicketkeeper's slot, while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will vie for chances leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

For India, this will be a chance to test their bench strength, and will also be an audition for some, leading up to the T20 World Cup.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the first ODI:

When will first Sri Lanka vs India ODI be played?

First Sri Lanka vs India 1st ODI will be played on Sunday 18 July, 2021.

Where will the first ODI be played?

The first ODI between Sri Lanka and India will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the ODI begin?

Sri Lanka vs India first ODI will begin at 3 pm IST with the toss is set to take place at 2.30 pm.

How can I watch the game?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs India first ODI on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on Firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper),, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

