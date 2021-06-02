India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022: When and where to watch on TV and online

India take on Qatar in their next FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 match on 3 June at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Placed in the fourth spot of Group E of the qualifiers, India have currently three points from five matches. Asian champions Qatar lead the table with 16 points from six games while Oman are second with 12 points from five matches.

Afghanistan are third with four points from five matches and Bangladesh are at the bottom with just a solitary point from five games.

The eight group winners from qualifiers and the four best group runners-up will advance to the third round of World Cup qualification as well as qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

India are virtually out of the World Cup race, but are still fighting to qualify for the Asian Cup. If they finish in the third spot, they will qualify for the next round of qualifications without going through the play-off round.

Igor Stimac's team will take the field against Qatar and then against Bangladesh (7 June) and Afghanistan (15 June) with the aim to finish in the third spot.

This, however, is not going to be easy for the Blue Tigers. They are still searching for their first win in the qualifiers. Their preparations have also been jeopardised due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the season of top-division Indian Super League 2020-21 got over in February, meaning most of the players have been out of action for close to three months.

India held Qatar to a goalless draw in their previous game and the team should take confidence from it as they approach the crucial qualifiers.

Here are all the details regarding watching the match on TV or online.

When will India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 match be played?

The India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 match> will take place on 3 June.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

What time will the match start?

The India vs Qatar match will start at 10.30 PM IST.

Story continues

Where can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2/ Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/ Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla.

Can I also stream the match online?

You can watch it online on hotstar.com. You can also follow the live updates from the match on our blog at www.firstpost.com.

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Apuia, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Ishan Pandita.

Also See: FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022: Renedy Singh, Darren Caldeira pick India's line-up for Qatar game, talk tactics

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022: Indian mid-fielders hoping Qatar's cooling technology will provide respite from heat during matches

Indian football team begins training in Doha after all players test negative for COVID-19

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.