India vs Pakistan live: score and latest updates from 2022 T20 World Cup

Pakistan fans heading into the MCG - Getty

08:18 AM

India vs Pakistan: rivalry renewed

Hello and welcome to one of the great rivalries in world sport, India playing Pakistan in limited overs cricket. The competition they're playing in is, of course, the men's ICC T20 World Cup, but for both of these sides, this fixture is as significant or more so than any mere trophy. The match starts at 9am UK time, which is to say 7pm in Melbourne. It's been a sunny late afternoon in the Victorian capital and we should be in for a fine match.

The players are out on the field warming up and Virat Kohli is pumping up the India guys with some words of encouragement. England played their opening fixture in Perth the other day in front of a 7/8ths empty stadium, we can be sure that there will be significantly more interest in this fixture.

There has been some bad blood of late between the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI and president of the Asian Cricket Council, has said India will not travel to next year's Asia Cup and suggested it be moved from Pakistan.

Pakistan may boycott the 2023 50-over World Cup in a tit-for-tat move.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, totally understandably, didn't want to wade into that one when doing press ahead of this fixture. "My take is let's focus on this World Cup because this is important for us. We're not worried about what is going to happen later.

"There's no point in thinking about it. The BCCI will make the decisions on that. We are focused on how we need to be very well prepared for the game."

Rohit added: "The more you keep things simpler, it's easier for you to go and get the job done.

"That is what our focus has been and constant talk about how we can just relax ourselves a little bit and not worry about '(it has been) nine years we have not won the ICC trophy' and things like that.

"Of course, it's there in the back of our players' minds, but it's important to just keep that away and just focus on the job at hand at the moment because it's my personal belief that if you think too much of the past, you won't be able to focus on the present. It's important to focus on the present."