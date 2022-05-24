India vs Pakistan: Arch-rivals hockey battle at Asia Cup ends in a draw

·2 min read
Pakistan's Ali Shan (L) and India's Gursahibjit Singh (R) fight for the ball during the men's field hockey third place match between India and Pakistan at the Asian Championship Trophy tournament in Dhaka on December 22, 2021
India and Pakistan have been rivals in hockey for decades

The Indian men's hockey team drew against arch-rival Pakistan in the first match for both teams at the Asia Cup on Monday.

India's Selvam Karthi scored through a drag-flick in the first quarter, giving the team an early advantage.

But the lead was dramatically cancelled by Pakistan's Abdul Rana who scored a thrilling goal with less than a minute left on the clock.

Both India and Pakistan have won the Asia Cup three times each.

India is aiming to defend the title it won in the last edition of the championship in 2017. The team will next take on Japan on Tuesday.

Like cricket, India-Pakistan hockey matches are high-voltage games for the two countries, rousing patriotic fervour on both sides of the border.

Both teams once dominated the sport, meeting each other in several Olympics and World Cup finals. But over the decades, cricket overtook hockey in terms of popularity in both countries.

India, however, has been steadily witnessing a resurgence in hockey - last year, the men's team beat Germany to win an Olympics bronze medal, its first in 41 years.

The team is currently ranked third in the world.

"There is bound to be pressure while playing against Pakistan," the Indian team's vice-captain, SV Sunil, told reporters ahead of the match.

"We've been telling them [the team] not to get stressed. Treat it like any other match. Don't worry about the result, but just perform to win. Put in your best," he said.

The two teams last met in December at the third place play-off for the 2021 Asian Champions Trophy in Bangladesh - India won 4-3.

The Asia Cup is being hosted by Indonesia this year, with the final match set to be held on 1 June. The top three teams will also qualify for the hockey World Cup next year.

India already qualifies as the 2023 World Cup host - it will be held in the eastern state of Orissa (also known as Odisha) - but Pakistan will be looking to make the cut through this tournament.

Both teams are pinning their hopes on a crop of talented young players, along with some veterans.

"We have a lot of young players because we need to start rebuilding the team. They can only gain experience if they get to play," Pakistan's new coach Siegfried Aikman said last week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pakistan police arrest 6 men over 'honor killing' of sisters

    Pakistani police arrested six men from the same family on Sunday, accused of murdering two sisters who were from the same village but also had Spanish citizenship. Police said that Urooj Abbas, 21, and Anisa Abbas, 23, were allegedly killed for refusing to bring their husbands — cousins from forced marriages — to Spain. Officer Ataur Rehman said that murder charges were leveled against the victims’ brother, a paternal uncle, both husbands, a cousin, and both fathers-in-law.

  • India recall Cheteshwar Pujara for rescheduled Test against England

    The 34-year-old has scored four hundreds in eight innings for Sussex this season.

  • UPDATE 2-Pakistan central bank hikes main policy rate by 150 bps to 13.75%

    Pakistan's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Monday by 150 basis points to 13.75%, the second hike in less than two months, as the South Asian nation grapples with a sinking economy. The key interest rates have been hiked by 400 bps in less than two months, according to the central bank. "This action, together with much needed fiscal consolidation, should help moderate demand to a more sustainable pace while keeping inflation expectations anchored and containing risks to external stability," the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement.

  • Biden launches Indo-Pacific trade deal, warns over inflation

    President Joe Biden launched a new trade deal with 12 Indo-Pacific nations Monday aimed at strengthening their economies as he warned Americans worried about high inflation that it is "going to be a haul” before they feel relief. Biden, speaking at a news conference after holding talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, acknowledged the U.S. economy has “problems” but said they were "less consequential than the rest of the world has.” In answer to a question, he rejected the idea a recession in the U.S. is inevitable.

  • Pakistani court orders probe into ex-minister's arrest

    A court in Pakistan's capital has ordered an investigation into the controversial arrest of a former human rights minister over a decades old land dispute. Chief Justice Ather Minallah of the Islamabad High Court late Saturday ordered the probe in response to a petition from the daughter of former minister Shireen Mazari. Minallah questioned the decision by officials in Islamabad to allow police from a Punjab provincial district to make the arrest in the capital.

  • Run, Don't Walk: These Editor-Favorite Bath Towels Are on Sale on Amazon for Memorial Day

    These luxurious Amazon bath towels will convince you to toss out your old tattered ones immediately. Soft, absorbant, and cozy, they're the best bath towels on Amazon.

  • England’s new dawn and Commonwealth Games headline cricketing summer

    The Hundred returns for a second season while India return to finish last summer’s Test series

  • India, Bangladesh hit with worst flooding in nearly 2 decades

    Day of flooding and landslides in parts of Bangladesh and northeastern India have displaced millions of people and left more than 50 dead.

  • 25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire

    Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...

  • Tube strike threatened for day after Jubilee weekend

    Twenty-four walkout could cripple entire network

  • US, others say APEC walkout aimed at Russia over invasion

    BANGKOK (AP) — The United States and four other nations that walked out of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group meeting in Bangkok on the weekend underlined their support Monday for host nation Thailand, saying their protest was aimed solely at Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, as well as delegates from Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada walked out of Saturday's session of the APEC meeting just as Maxim Reshetnikov, Russia’s minister for ec

  • Deadly storm in Ontario, Quebec causes widespread power outages, extensive damage

    Saturday's deadly storm has left hundreds of thousands of customers across southern Ontario and Quebec without power as crews work to restore services.

  • Delhi rain: Thunderstorm brings relief from heatwave

    The thunderstorm led to flight delays and disrupted power supply in parts of India's capital.

  • 43 CP Rail cars carrying potash derailed near Fort Macleod, Alta., RCMP say

    About 43 westbound Canadian Pacific (CP) Rail cars carrying potash derailed northeast of Fort Macleod, Alta., Sunday morning, RCMP say. At 8:15 a.m., Mounties responded to a train derailment between Range Roads 251 and 252, near Highway 3. Fire crews and CP Rail also came to the scene, according to police. There are no injuries or concerns to public safety, RCMP say. CP crews have started recovery work, a spokesperson for CP Rail told CBC News in an email. The cause of the derailment is under in

  • World Food Program chief presses billionaires 'to step up'

    DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s World Food Program is telling billionaires it’s “time to step up” as the global threat of food insecurity rises with Russia's war in Ukraine, saying he’s seen encouraging signs from some of the world's richest people, like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Agency Executive Director David Beasley built upon a social media back-and-forth he had with Musk last year, when the Tesla CEO challenged policy advocates to show how a $6 billion donation sought by th

  • Pakistan courts bar police from arresting several TV anchors

    A court in Pakistan's capital on Monday ordered police not to arrest several journalists without its permission, days after complaints were lodged accusing the TV anchors of inciting hatred against the military. The order by Athar Minallah, chief justice at the Islamabad High Court, followed petitions from journalists Arshad Sharif, Sami Abrahim and Moeed Pirzada, who are known as critics of the military and were fearing arrest. A court in the city of Lahore ordered that a fourth journalist, Imran Riaz, not be arrested.

  • HSBC suspends senior banker for dismissing 'nut job' climate change warnings, reports say

    Banking giant HSBC has reportedly suspended a senior banker after he dismissed climate change warnings as "unsubstantiated" and accused bankers of overstating global warming risks.

  • U.S. considering $4 billion additional support for India

    The United States is considering "investment support" of $4 billion for India on top of billions of dollars extended earlier, New Delhi said on Monday after the two sides signed an agreement to keep such money flowing. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) or its predecessor agencies have so far provided India with $5.8 billion, of which $2.9 billion is outstanding, for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing, healthcare, renewable energy, financial inclusion and infrastructure. "Proposals worth $4 billion are under consideration by DFC for providing investment support in India," India's Ministry of Finance said as officials from the two countries met in Tokyo where their leaders will hold a summit on Tuesday.

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Amber Heard Lost $50 Million Due to Johnny Depp ‘Abuse Hoax’ Claims, Expert Says

    An entertainment industry expert testified Monday that Amber Heard lost $45 million to $50 million in endorsements and TV and film income over claims that she faked domestic violence allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard’s team called the expert, Kathryn Arnold, as well as a psychiatrist and an orthopedic surgeon as the defamation trial began […]