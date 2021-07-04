India vs England: 'I Was Surprised to See Shubman Gill Hide his Injury'

Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim is of the opinion that opener Shubman Gill should not have travelled to the UK if he was aware of his injury. After the WTC final, India are scheduled to play a five-match Test series against England and the team is in a lurch due to Gill’s injury.

Karim went on to say that Gill should not have hidden the injury. He also opined that Mayank Agarwal deserves to be in the team now since Gill is not available. “I was surprised to see Shubman Gill hide his injury. He has been travelling for a long time with the Indian team. There are physios and other medical staff tracking the fitness of the players. It’s very surprising in the first place, how it happened and why it didn’t come up earlier,” Karim said.

“Mayank should be given preference. We have been harsh towards Mayank. He was sidelined after just 2-3 failed innings,” he added. Agarwal, mostly, has had to warm the benches after the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Another former cricketer Nikhil Chopra feels the same about Agarwal. “If you set standards for senior players like Rohit Sharma (who wasn’t sent to Australia initially due to an injury), then it’s applicable to other players also. Players who are already in the squad should be given a chance.

“Mayank had a terrific home series. It would be wrong to bring a player from the back instead of a player who is already present with you. It will set the wrong example,” Chopra said.

Kapil Dev also is not in favour of a new opener for the England series. “I don’t think there is any need for it. There should be some respect for the selectors too. They have picked a team and I’m sure it wouldn’t have happened without their (Shastri and Kohli) consultation. I mean, you have two such big opening batsmen in KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Do you really need a third option? I don’t think it’s right,” Kapil said on the ‘Wah Cricket’ show on ABP News.

