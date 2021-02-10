India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar Believes Washington Sundar Won't Be Dropped - Here's Why

India's comprehensive loss in the first Test of a four-match series against England meant that not only did the series start off in the worst way possible for Virat Kohli and co. but also means they have a lot of work to do in the coming days. India need a 2-1 series win in order to secure their place in the World Test Championship final and the turnover time between the first and second Test isn't a lot - the next Test in Chennai begins on Saturday. However, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that the team doesn't need to panic just yet.

Gavaskar also believes that the team will not drop Washington Sundar from the playing XI despite the all-rounder's modest returns with the ball.

From Kolkata 2012 to Galle & Chennai 2021 - The Best of James Anderson in Asia

"What we heard at the press conference, there could be possible just one change. I can’t see too many changes happening because ‘too many changes’ is a sign of panic. And there is no need to panic," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"This is a very good team. This team was outplayed and it can happen. Yes, we talked about how the toss was important because you get to bat on good pitches which are much better than on the fourth and the fifth day. So, there could be just one change but Washington Sundar is not going to be that change. Because of the way he has batted."

Former India Player Believes Rishabh Pant is in 'Crade of Wicketkeeping'

Gavaskar did add, however, that the Chennai lad needs to work out how best to bowl in the longest format of the game and not 'flat, flat, flat' as that tactic works only in the shorter formats.

"Maybe, he might get to bowl a little bit more. He is more a T20 type of a bowler because he bowls flat, flat, flat and doesn’t really gives the ball much air as Ashwin does," Gavaskar added.

"But it’s something that he can always, in the company of Ashwin sitting and talking to him more -both are Chennai boys - learn and can get better at. So, he definitely will be there. Who goes out that, we’ll have to wait and see."

Analysis - Did Virat Kohli & Co. Miss Their 12th Man at Chepauk?

India and England will play the second Test in Chennai from Saturday onwards before moving on to Ahmedabad for the final two matches of the series.