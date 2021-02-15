India vs England, second Test day three: live score and latest updates from Chennai. - BCCI

04:23 AM

OVER 24: IND 58/3 (Pant 3* Kohli 0*)

Leach is getting plenty of turn and bounce. Kohli is not taking any risks. He has faced 13 balls for no run.

Play and miss! Leach draws the India captain forward and turns it past his bat. Another maiden, 0 from 16 for Kohli...

04:21 AM

Foakes really is a superb keeper

Rohit stumped by Foakes has more stumpings in this Test (two) than Buttler in 30 matches — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) February 15, 2021

04:20 AM

OVER 23: IND 58/3 (Pant 3* Kohli 0*)

Ali continues. Pant sweeps, greeting the ball on the full and spooning it into the sky. It just evades Broad and India collect two runs.

Pant plays out the rest of the over watchfully.

04:17 AM

OVER 22: IND 56/3 (Pant 1* Kohli 0*)

There is a promotion up the order for Pant, ahead of Rahane. Interesting move from India. He pushes his first ball through the offside for a single.

Kohli plays defensively to Leach. He is yet to get off the mark in this Test.

04:12 AM

WICKET! Rohit st Foakes b Leach 26

Leach begins his second over of the day. He turns one past the edge of Rohit's bat and Foakes whips off the bails. Rohit's foot is on the line, but crucially not behind it! That is outstanding keeping from a ball that bounced plenty.

What a start to the day for England!

04:11 AM

OVER 21: IND 55/2 (Rohit 26* Kohli 0*)

Kohli is on strike for the first time, still reeling from his duck at hands of Ali in the first innings. He plays out a maiden, Ali causing some problems with one that stays low.

04:08 AM

OVER 20: IND 55/2 (Rohit 26* Kohli 0*)

Leach will open up from the other end. He draws an edge from Rohit but it lands well short of Stokes at slip. Plenty going on.

Story continues

Maiden. Tidy start from Leach.

04:04 AM

WICKET! Pujara run out (Pope) 7

And that is out! Pujara would have got well back but his bat got stuck in the pitch and he dropped it, allowing Foakes to whip off the bails. What a start for England!

04:03 AM

OVER 19: IND 55/1 (Rohit 26* Pujara 7*)

Ali will start for England. The first ball of the day is worked into the leg side for a single my Rohit. Ali starts well, there is still plenty of turn.

Pujara pads the ball to short leg and Pope attempts a cheeky run out.

03:59 AM

The players are out onto the pitch

Day three here we come!

03:51 AM

Good morning, England need to produce a 'very, very special' performance

England batting coach Graham Thorpe admitted the tourists need a "very, very special" performance to bring them back from the brink on a controversial pitch in the second Test against India.

The home side have had the better of both days in Chennai to lead by 249 runs on a track which has drawn plenty of debate.

There has been elaborate turn in evidence from the first session, a pattern that should only be exaggerated as the game moves towards a conclusion.

But while England were bowled out for a modest 134, premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin leading the way with five wickets, India managed to post 329 in their first innings before closing on 54 for one second time around.

Thorpe, a noted player of spin in his 100-Test career, stopped short of openly criticising the pitch but left a heavy impression that the camp were less than impressed.

"It's incredibly challenging for us, they're obviously a very skilled spin attack in their own conditions," he said.

"It's a very challenging surface...that's what I'm going to say. In terms of me commenting on the pitch, I think that's for someone above me to look at.

"It's obviously taken turn early in the game and it was a very good toss to win, to bat on day one."

Pundits have taken more polarised views, with broadcaster Simon Hughes calling for India to be docked points in the World Test Championship, former England captain Michael Vaughan branding the surface "a stinker", and Australia's Mark Waugh deeming it "unacceptable".

What everyone can agree on is the scale of England's challenge.

"It's going to be tough. We need something very, very special to happen," Thorpe accepted.

"We need somebody to do something amazing with the bat. We need to keep level in the dressing room and not get too down. We know the pitch has challenged us and we look forward to the challenge of the next innings."

Ashwin, who unpicked the England batting line-up with figures of five for 43, was unmoved by critiques of the pitch.

"I do not know if they (have) complaints, but if they have then it is completely natural to come up against adverse conditions," he said.

"Time and again there are conditions which will challenge you, be it spin or seam. Clearly the challenges are way greater when you come up against seam. It's just the way you play spin, you have to give time and then cash in, it is another form of art."

Another source of frustration for England has been the umpiring, with two dubious pieces of decision-making by third umpire Anil Chaudhary on day one followed up with another contested verdict on day two.

England were sure Rohit Sharma offered no shot when padding up to Moeen Ali late on and referred an lbw appeal to DRS. Chaudhary dismissed the shout when the impact was shown to be outside off stump, relying on the assumption that Rohit's well-hidden bat was actually playing a stroke.

"It's obviously a canny bit of play," said Thorpe with a smile.

"The umpire has to make that decision at the time whether he thinks the player has played a shot at the ball and you have to accept it."

PA