India vs England: 'One of the great Test match days for India', Twitter erupts in joy as Virat Kohli's men register emphatic win in Lord's Test

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FirstCricket Staff
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

India overwhelmed England by 151 runs to win the second Test at Lord's on Monday.

England, set 272 to win on the last day, were dismissed for just 120 on a largely docile pitch, with Mohammed Siraj taking 4-32 as India won for just the third time in their 19 Tests at the 'Home of Cricket'.

Victory gave India a 1-0 lead in this five-match series after a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge.

India, after Ajinkya Rahane's 61, saw tailenders Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) both make their highest Test scores and share an unbroken stand of 89 before skipper Virat Kohli declared his side's second innings on 298-8 shortly after lunch on Monday's last day.

Pace bowlers Bumrah and Shami then struck with the ball, removing England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley, both for ducks, before Bumrah captured the prize wicket of England captain Joe Root, who made a superb 180 not in the first innings, for 33.

England lost their last three wickets on 120, with an elated Siraj, who took eight wickets in the Test overall, ending the match when he bowled James Anderson for a duck.

KL Rahul made a fine 129 in an India first-innings 364 that saw fellow opener Rohit Sharma score 83, with England great Anderson taking 5-62.

Let's look at some fine reactions that have arrived on twitter post India's brilliant come-from-behind win:

The winning moment

What a match this was!

Siraj was brilliant!

What a turnaround this has been!

Just for the laughs...

Test cricket, you beauty!

That belief to win did the job

With inputs from AFP

Also See: India vs England: Root masterclass, Ishant finds rhythm and other talking points from Day 3 of second Test

India vs England: Virat Kohli stresses on 'relentless madness' and 'pursuit of excellence' to win Test series

India vs England: Spectators hurl bottle corks at KL Rahul during pre-lunch session on Day 3 of second Test

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories