India vs England Manchester Test 'Cancelled', BCCI Offers to Reschedule Match

The fifth and final Test between India and England at Old Trafford was called off just hours before the scheduled start of play on Friday. India currently leads the series 2-1.

"Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be canceled," said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement.

The BCCI's statement followed an hour later and said, "The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test Match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test Match."

"Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are unable to field a team and will instead regrettably forfeit the match.

"We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many. Further information will be shared in due course," the ECB's statement further read.

The development comes on the back of intense discussions between the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and the ECB after India's assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar returned a positive Covid-19 test on Thursday.

India cancelled their training session on the eve of the Test and a subsequent round of testing showed no positive results among players, leading to a decision to play the Test as planned.

However, the announcement to cancel the match came an hour and 45 minutes before the toss at 3pm IST on Friday.

It has been also reported that more than one India player had expressed concerns about taking the field in talks between the BCCI and the team management over the last two days.

Earlier, while the Indian team was in London, coaches Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar had tested positive for COVID-19.

The contingent had also attended Shastri’s book launch on the eve of the Oval Test.

Latest amended ECB statement now removes the line from earlier: “..India will instead regrettably forfeit the match.”

BCCI Looking at 'Rescheduling' Match

"In lieu of the strong relationship between BCCI and ECB, the BCCI has offered to ECB a rescheduling of the cancelled Test match. Both the Boards will work towards finding a window to reschedule this Test match," said the Indian cricket board in their official statement putting to rest reports that they had agreed to forfeit the game.

