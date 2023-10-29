India vs England live: Score and latest updates from Cricket World Cup

England captain Jos Buttler is under pressure - Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP

How do you think England will fare in Lucknow against India today? Will the horror show that has been this World Cup continue or can England actually turn up? You can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

Coming to the end?

Are England’s golden white-ball generation coming to the end of the road? Nick Hoult has given his say on the failings of the golden generation during this World Cup.

Will Chris Woakes and David Willey continue playing for England beyond the World Cup? - Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Fancy a bet?

Much hope?

In India. Against India.



The perfect time to get back to winning ways 💪 #EnglandCricket | #ECB pic.twitter.com/fsGHVfneGV — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 29, 2023

How much confidence do you have that England can beat the hosts and currently unbeaten India? A few years ago we would all be very confident and buzzing for the game, but there is a real feeling of trepidation and fear going into this one.

Back to the bad old days

England have made so many mistakes during this tournament. They have not been sure of the balance of their side and have been chopping and changing, so unlike the England ODI side of the last eight years. According to Will Macpherson, this World Cup is more akin to the bad old days of the 1990’s.

England's disastrous tournament has been full of errors and mistakes, on and off the field - Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Time for change?

It is safe to say that this World Cup has gone nowhere near to plan. According to our very own Nick Hoult, England have hit rock bottom. Is it time to back youth? To read more, click here.

Should England build their side going forward around Harry Brook? - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

How much worse can it get for England?

England are nearly out of the Cricket World Cup and they face the daunting task of facing India today in Lucknow. The hosts have won five from five whereas England have lost four out of five. The performances from England so far have been woeful, more akin to what they were like in the bad old days of English ODI cricket. It is a far cry from what we saw from England not just in 2019 World Cup but also in the four-year cycle building up to that tournament.

Captain Jos Buttler admitted after a heavy eight-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in the week that his team’s chances of progression to the semi-finals are virtually over.

Jos Buttler's side are facing a humiliating exit at the group stage - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

“It certainly looks that way and that’s incredibly disappointing. It would need a few miracles. You get on the plane with high hopes and a lot of confidence and belief that we can challenge for the title, so to be sat here now with the three weeks we’ve had is a shock to everyone.

“I’ll walk back in the dressing room after this, look at the players sat there and think ‘how have we found ourselves in this position with the talent and the skill that’s in the room? But it is the position we’re in, it’s the reality of what’s happened over the last three weeks and that’s a huge low point.”

England have lost to Afghanistan in this tournament and been on the receiving end of thrashings by New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka. England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick knows that England have been nowhere near good enough in this tournament so far.

“It has been miles away from what we normally expect. We have not been up to what we expect and that is really disappointing. It is more disappointing in the team environment than anyone else. You have got to put your hand up and understand that criticism comes your way.”

