India vs England first Test, day three as it happened: Match in the balance after Sam Curran's half century

A solid half century by Sam Curran propelled England to 180 runs at tea on Friday in their second innings on the third day, setting India a target of 194 to win the first test match of a five game series.

Playing with confidence in only his second test appearance, the 20-year-old Curran took the attack to the Indian bowlers who had earlier ripped out the heart of the English batting line by reducing the hosts to 87 for 7 shortly after lunch.

Curran struck two valuable partnerships, first with Adil Rashid for 48 runs, which was the biggest of the English innings, and then 41 with fast bowler Stuart Broad for the ninth wicket.

Virat Kohli led India's reply and they will begin day four with their captain at the crease, needing 84 to win the first Test with five wickets in hand.

