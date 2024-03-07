India vs England LIVE: Latest score and updates from final Test of the series in Dharamsala

England take on India in the final Test match of the series in Dharamsala (Getty Images)

England might head into the match in Dharamsala 3-1 down in the five-Test series against India and with no chance of levelling the series, but they will want to end on a positive note.

Ben Stokesmade one change to the side which suffered defeat in Ranchi, their first series defeat since the captain and Brendon McCullum took charge of the Test team in Spring 2022.

Shoaib Bashir was selected despite missing training on the eve of the match with an illness, while Ollie Robinson was left out in favour of the pace of Mark Wood.

The change raises questions over Robinson’s future in the England side, as he suffered a back issue in the last Test match, the latest such issue after he sustained a back spasm in the third Ashes Test and had not played any cricket since then before Ranchi.

England are expected to have their biggest support, with thousands of supporters travelling for the final Test which is in the foothills of the Himalayas, and one of the most beautiful settings in world cricket.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below.

The toss will take place at 3.30am GMT (9.30am local time)

England made one change to their squad with Mark Wood replacing Ollie Robinson

Teams will be announced at the toss

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England’s final Test match of the series against India at Dharamsala.

England won the first test match in thrilling fashion and Hyderabad, but suffered successive defeats in Vizag, Rajkot and Ranchi as the host nation claimed victory in the series.

India will want to cap off their success with a victory, but the cold weather and seam-friendly conditions could be more similar to what the England players are used to.