India vs England LIVE: Test cricket score and updates as Shoaib Bashir claims three wickets after Joe Root ton

Joe Root defied an unpredictable pitch to make a timely return to form as a risk-free unbeaten century stabilised England on a seesaw opening day of the fourth Test against India in Ranchi.

On a cracked surface offering significant early assistance for India’s bowlers, Ben Stokes’ dismissal to a Ravindra Jadeja grubber left England on 112 for five at lunch after debutant Akash Deep’s three-wicket haul.

But Root, averaging 12.83 after the first three matches, ended his lean patch with a battling 106 not out, which included a 113-run stand with Ben Foakes, as England went to stumps on 302 for seven.

India vs England

09:31

46.4

OUT! Bowled. Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed.

India vs England

09:30

46.3

Shoaib Bashir to Sarfaraz Khan. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Robinson.

India vs England

09:30

46.2

FOUR! Shoaib Bashir to Sarfaraz Khan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, outside edge past third man for 4 runs.

India vs England

09:29

46.1

Shoaib Bashir to Sarfaraz Khan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

09:28

45.6

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

India vs England

09:28

45.5

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

Shoaib Bashir takes three wickets as England peg back India

09:27 , Karl Matchett

Shoaib Bashir claimed three top-order wickets but England were again met with resistance from in-form India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in Ranchi.

Joe Root (122 not out) and Ollie Robinson (58) helped England add 51 to an overnight 302 for seven but they lost their last three wickets for six runs in 17 balls on the second morning of the fourth Test.

James Anderson snared Rohit Sharma to move to within three of 700 Test wickets before the recalled Bashir trapped Shubman Gill and Rajat Patidar lbw and had Ravindra Jadeja caught bat-pad as India went to tea on 131 for four.

Jaiswal (54 not out) was immovable on a pitch which, despite the odd delivery keeping low, was devoid of the gremlins that had given England’s top-order major problems 24 hours earlier.

Shoaib Bashir takes three wickets as England peg back India

India vs England

09:27

45.4

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock ball half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

India vs England

09:27

45.3

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

09:26

45.1

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

09:25

44.6

Shoaib Bashir to Sarfaraz Khan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Hartley.

India vs England

09:25

44.5

Shoaib Bashir to Sarfaraz Khan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

09:24

44.3

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Hartley.

India vs England

09:24

44.2

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

09:24

44.1

FOUR! Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

India vs England

09:23

43.6

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Anderson.

India vs England

09:22

43.5

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

09:22

43.4

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

09:21

43.3

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

09:21

43.2

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, outside edge to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

09:20

43.1

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, missed to third man for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Foakes, fielded by Root.

India vs England

09:19

42.6

Shoaib Bashir to Sarfaraz Khan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

09:19

42.5

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

India vs England

09:18

42.4

FOUR! Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

India vs England

09:18

42.2

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

09:17

42.1

FOUR! Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

India vs England

09:16

41.6

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot Scoop, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

09:16

41.4

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

09:15

41.3

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot Scoop, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

09:15

41.2

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock ball half volley, to leg on the front foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Crawley.

India vs England

09:14

41.1

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

09:13

40.5

Shoaib Bashir to Sarfaraz Khan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

09:12

40.4

APPEAL! Shoaib Bashir to Sarfaraz Khan. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes, by Foakes, appeal made for Run Out.

India vs England

09:11

40.3

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

09:10

40.2

Shoaib Bashir to Sarfaraz Khan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

09:10

40.1

Shoaib Bashir to Sarfaraz Khan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

India vs England

09:09

39.6

APPEAL! Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock ball half volley, middle stump on the front foot working, to short leg for 1 run, direct hit by Foakes, appeal made for Run Out.

India vs England

09:08

39.5

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

09:08

39.4

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.

India vs England

09:07

39.3

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Bashir.

India vs England

09:07

39.2

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, missed to cover for no runs.

India vs England

09:07

39.1

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock ball half volley, middle stump down the track driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

09:05

38.6

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

09:04

38.4

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

09:04

38.2

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

India vs England

09:03

38.1

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

08:43

37.6

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

08:42

37.5

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot flick, to first slip for no runs, run save by Root.

India vs England

08:42

37.4

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

India vs England

08:41

37.3

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

08:41

37.1

Tom Hartley to Sarfaraz Khan. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Bashir.

India vs England

08:39

36.6

Shoaib Bashir to Sarfaraz Khan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to point for 1 run, fielded by Root.

India vs England

08:38

36.5

OUT! Caught. Shoaib Bashir to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge in the air uncontrolled to short leg, caught by Pope.

India vs England

08:37

36.4

Shoaib Bashir to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

08:36

36.3

Shoaib Bashir to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Root.

India vs England

08:36

36.2

Shoaib Bashir to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

08:35

36.1

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

08:34

35.6

Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

08:34

35.5

SIX! Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot slog sweeping, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

India vs England

08:33

35.4

SIX! Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.

India vs England

08:32

35.3

APPEAL! Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, hit pad past fine leg for 4 runs, appeal made for L.B.W.

India vs England

08:30

35.2

Tom Hartley to Ravindra Jadeja. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Robinson.

India vs England

08:30

35.1

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, mis-fielded by Pope, fielded by Robinson.

India vs England

08:28

34.6

Shoaib Bashir to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

08:28

34.5

Shoaib Bashir to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly point for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

08:28

34.4

Shoaib Bashir to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Hartley.

India vs England

08:26

34.3

OUT! L.B.W. Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, hit pad. Trapped in front.

India vs England

08:23

34.2

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

08:23

34.1

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

08:22

33.6

Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

08:21

33.5

Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

08:21

33.3

Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Bashir.

India vs England

08:20

33.2

FOUR! Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Late Cut, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:19

33.1

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, down leg side on the back foot flick, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

08:18

32.6

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, missed back to bowler for no runs, mis-fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

08:17

32.4

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

08:17

32.3

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

08:16

32.2

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

08:15

31.6

Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock ball full toss, middle stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

08:14

31.5

Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock length ball, off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

08:14

31.3

Tom Hartley to Rajat Patidar. Stock length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

08:13

31.2

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock ball half volley, middle stump down the track driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Anderson.

India vs England

08:12

31.1

Tom Hartley to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Stock length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

08:11

30.6

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Hartley.

India vs England

08:10

30.5

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.

India vs England

08:09

30.3

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

08:08

30.2

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs, mis-fielded by Bashir.

India vs England

08:07

29.6

James Anderson to Rajat Patidar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs.

India vs England

08:06

29.4

FOUR! James Anderson to Rajat Patidar. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, thick edge past third man for 4 runs.

India vs England

08:05

29.3

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Hartley.

India vs England

08:04

29.2

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Crawley.

India vs England

08:04

29.1

James Anderson to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs England

08:03

28.6

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

08:02

28.5

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Stokes.

India vs England

08:02

28.3

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to backward square leg for no runs, fielded by Bairstow.

India vs England

08:01

28.2

Shoaib Bashir to Rajat Patidar. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs England

08:01

28.1

Shoaib Bashir to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Duckett.

India vs England

08:00

27.6

James Anderson to Rajat Patidar. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Foakes.

India vs England

07:59

27.5

FOUR! James Anderson to Rajat Patidar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot flick, well timed past deep square leg for 4 runs.

India vs England

07:58

27.4

James Anderson to Rajat Patidar. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs.

