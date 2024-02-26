India vs England, fourth Test player ratings: Stokes, Pope and Duckett all struggle

Was Ben Stokes too passive at the start of his innings? - Gareth Copley

India have beaten England by five wickets to win the fourth Test in Ranchi and guarantee a Test series win.

England’s hopes of a Dharamshala decider was dashed despite a defiant bowling display as Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel sealed victory for the hosts.

This is how Telegraph Sport rated the two sides. Let us know if you agree with our player ratings in the comments below.

England: Stokes quietest game as captain

Zak Crawley (44&60)

Batting with as much authority as anyone, but a big score has eluded him. Has the air of a senior player now, and his career is on a very different path to 12 months ago. 7/10

Ben Duckett (11&60)

Three low scores since his tour de force in Rajkot. Will have been especially frustrated with his tame dismissal to Ashwin, but struggles to start against him. 2/10

Ollie Pope (0&0)

A hellish game with the bat in which he faced just three balls. First innings lbw didn’t look right, but utterly outfoxed by Ashwin in the second. But excellent catching at short leg.2/10

Joe Root (122* & 11; 0-1 & 1-26)

A wonderful, redemptive hundred that got England into the game. Hard to blame him too much when dismissed by a fine bit of bowling by Ashwin. 8/10

Jonny Bairstow (38 & 30)

Two more starts, so now has five scores between 25 and 38 on the tour, but nothing bigger. Counter-attacked nicely in both innings, but it was a horrible second innings shot. 4/10

Ben Stokes 3 & 4

His quietest game as captain? Two low scores, but also two that stayed low. Is he too passive and prescriptive at the start of his innings? Can he improve his footwork? Tactically good on day two. 2/10

Ben Foakes (47 & 17)

Terrific knock on day one, but looked totally shotless in the second innings. Kept very nicely on a difficult pitch, highlighted by the catch/stumping of Rohit. 6/10

Tom Hartley (3-68 & 1-70)

Really tidy performance in the first innings, in which he provided excellent control.7/10

Ollie Robinson (0-54; & 65 & 0)

A deeply curious return. Batted better than ever in Test cricket, but bowled so slowly that edges would not carry, and dropped a game-changing catch. Career at a crossroads. 3/10

Shoaib Bashir (5-119 & 3-79)

Bowled wonderfully on the second day, and kept plugging away on the third, when his five-fer should have arrived soon than actually did. So young, but so much to work with. 8/10

Jimmy Anderson ( 2-48 & 0-12)

To back up a tough Test in Ranchi a week later is testament to his fitness, and a lesson for Robinson. Why didn’t he take the new ball in second dig? Tantalisingly close to 700 now. 6/10

India: Youngsters see them through

Yashasvi Jaiswal (73 & 37)

Has reached the point where England do not feel in the game until the prodigy is out. An imperious hitter who already has more Test sixes than Virat Kohli. 8/10

Rohit Sharma 2 & 55

Passive in first innings, but provided impetus for what could have been an awkward little chase. Captained pretty astutely here. 7/10

Shubman Gill (38 & 52*)

Stylish as ever, but fell when well set. Seems to struggle to impose himself on games, but lean patch well and truly behind him with a calm second innings showing. 7/10

Rajat Patidar 17 & 0

His maiden Test series is rather passing Patidar by, and it is hard to believe he will remain in place where Rahul and especially Kohli are available. A sitting duck in second dig. 1/10

Ravindra Jadeja (4-67 & 1-56; 12 & 4)

Kept England on a leash in the first innings and cleaned up the tail in double-quick time. Cannot be kept out of a game in India.8/10

Sarfaraz Khan (14 & 0)

Quiet game after such a lively debut, as he was out-though by Stokes, and twice fell to spin. Always seems a run out candidate.1/10

Dhruv Jurel (90 & 39*)

Wonderful batting with the tail on day three dragged India back into the game. Kept well, including smart catch of Anderson, although did miss tough chance of Root. Batsman picked up the official player of the match. 8/10

Ravichandran Ashwin (1-83 & 5-51)

Finally given the new ball in second innings, and showed why he has more wickets in India than any other bowler ever. Stunning bowling that better teams than England would have failed to keep out. 8/10

Kuldeep Yadav (0-22 & 4-22; 28)

Oddly underused in first innings, but brilliant in the second. And partnership with Jurel was vital in India’s revival. Has developed into a truly outstanding cricketer. 8/10

Akash Deep (3-83)

What an introduction to Test cricket on the first morning, removing England’s in-form top three, but barely seen after that. 8/10

Mohammed Siraj (2-78 & 0-16)

Blows hot and cold. Fiery start on day one, and prised out two wickets with the old ball. But can be expensive and not yet an attack leader. 6/10