India vs England: Ajit Agarkar says Virat Kohli's dismissals outside off stump not a cause of concern

Virat Kohli, India's leading run-scorer during the last England tour in 2018, has been dismissed in a similar fashion (poking at deliveries outside off) in the ongoing five-Test series against England but former India pacer Ajit Agarkar feels that there is no reason to worry about the pattern of his dismissals, which have come off "really good deliveries".

"Well, Kohli got 600 odd runs in the last series against (hosts) England, with all their bowlers available. So no (reason to worry). He got a great ball from Anderson, the first ball in Nottingham. He fought hard for his 40 odd in first innings. You bowl outswing to batsmen in the corridor in world cricket, they will struggle, they will nick the ball," Agarkar said in a virtual interaction with journalists organised by the official broadcasters Sony Sports Network.

"These are conditions (in England) where the ball does swing and seam around and bowling on the fourth stump is very difficult to play for most batsmen. And when a bowler's in a good spell¦ if you see Sam Curran, the way he dimissed Kohli in second innings was good deception. The ball before it (the dismissal) came back in. And then played at the one that looked like it was far away from him, and for a left-armer (Curran) it becomes a different angle when it goes away from the batsmen. So he's got a couple of really good deliveries in the three innings he's batted in. Let's see if there's a pattern but in three innings, you wouldn't want to write off a modern day great," he further stated.

"Variety" in the India pace department

India's pace battery has been been the cynosure of all eyes in the first two Tests. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma were clinical on the final day of the Lord's Test as they bundled out the hosts for a meagre 120, that too in under 60 overs.

When asked about his pick among the India pacers, Agarkar didn't single out anybody but added that each of them is special in their own unique way.

Story continues

"They (pacers) have been sensational. The good thing about the attack is the variety that they have. Bumrah is a little different, quite unique with his action. Shami can bowl on the flattest of wickets and still produce wicket-taking deliveries. Siraj runs in all day, has great skills as well. And Ishant provides you something different being a tall guy. Kohli as captain has been lucky with the fact that there is variety. They've all had their moments, so it would be unfair to single out one bowler when all of them have been really good."

On Ravichandran Ashwin's chances of making it to India XI at Leeds

The decision to pick Ravindra Jadeja as the first choice-spinner over Ashwin raised quite a few eyeballs in the first two Tests. While Jadeja did deliver with the bat, striking 56 in the first Test followed by a crucial 40 in the first innings of the second Test, he hasn't been able to open his account in the wicket-taking charts in four innings.

Agarkar termed Ashwin as the "No 1 spinner", but added that Jadeja's selection is justified because of his run with the bat. Calling Ashwin's expulsion "unfortunate", the pacer added that the team is expected to stick with the similar combination, unless dry conditions force India to think otherwise ahead of the third Test.

"The team certainly feels Jadeja is the better batsman that is why he is getting the nod over Ashwin. But, in my opinion, there's no question as to who's the better bowler, Ashwin's the No 1 spinner, especially in these conditions. Jadeja certainly needs some help from the pitch. Unfortunate that Ashwin is missing out, but Jadeja did get runs, so I feel his selection is justified.

"Unless the conditions drastically change, I can't see why India would look to change the winning combination. If it's dry, we're expecting some hot weather in UK, Ashwin might be the only change if a spinner does come in. Ishant bowled quite well in the second Test, so Shardul might have to miss out."

Watch England vs India - 3rd Test - LIVE from 3.30 pm IST on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from August 25, 2021

Also See: India vs England: Kohli's fire-breathing bowlers combine guts, aggression and smarts with bat and ball to conquer Lord's

India vs England: Visitors' all-pace attack to Joe Root's sublime form, talking points ahead of third Test

India vs England: Virat Kohli says 'on-field tension' motivated his team to victory in Lord's Test

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.