India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch match

England's vice-captain is back in the team. India's vice-captain could be out.

England's premier fast bowler could be in need of a rest at the end of a long, hard series. India is likely weighing up a similar decision about its star paceman.

There's plenty for Joe Root and Virat Kohli, the respective captains of England and India, to contemplate heading into the fifth match of a turbulent test series that will conclude at Old Trafford on Friday.

India leads 2-1 and is on the brink of another huge test series victory on foreign soil " after coming from behind to beat Australia away over December and January. So is now the time to Kohli to drop his long-time deputy, Ajinkya Rahane?

There's certainly a case for it, with Rahane scoring just 109 runs " at an average of 15.57 " in seven innings so far this series. He looked bereft of confidence in making 14 and then a duck in the fourth test at the Oval, which India won on Day 5.

Rahane even found himself coming in down the order at No. 6, with allrounder Ravindra Jadeja promoted above him.

Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar Yadav are options to replace Rahane.

Jasprit Bumrah might be a tougher call for Kohli. After all, it was the 24-year-old fast bowler who set up the victory in the fourth test Monday with an inspired spell of 2-6 off 6 overs to finish with figures of 2-27 off 27 overs, making him India's highest wicket-taker of the series.

Here's all you need to know about the fifth Test between India and England:

When will the fifth India vs England Test be played?

The fifth England vs India Test will be played from Friday, 10 September, 2021.

Where will the fifth India vs England Test be played?

The fifth Test between England and India will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

What time will the fifth India vs England Test begin?

The fifth Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST with the toss is set to take place at 3 pm.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the fifth England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

With inputs from AP

