India vs England, 4th Test, Day 4 Stat Highlights: Shardul Thakur Shines As Visitors Set Massive Target

Indian batters once again showed their class as important contributions from the lower order saw them extend their grip on the game on Day 4 of the 4th Test against England from The Oval in London as they have set a target of 368 runs for the hosts to chase. In reply, England end Day 4 on 77/0 and need 291 more runs to win. IND vs ENG Day 4 Highlights.

Also Read | India vs England, 4th Test 2021 Day 4 Highlights: ENG On 77/0 At Stumps, Need 291 Runs To Win

Starting the day on 270/3 and with a lead of 171 runs, India were pegged back early as they lost Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane at the very start. Following which skipper Virat Kohli soon followed, but as England began to gain momentum, it was quickly halted by a gritty partnership between Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur, which saw the visitors extend their dominance in the match and set a mammoth score. Meanwhile, here are some stats from Day 4 of IND vs ENG 4th Test.

The highest successful fourth-innings chase at Oval is 263 runs

England end Day 4 on 77/0 and need 291 runs more to win

First time since 1979 India batted for 100+ overs in the second innings at the Oval

Shardul Thakur scored third Test half-century

The fifth and final day is expected to be a close one as the game hangs in the balance at the moment. The five-game Test match series is currently tied at 1-1 and both sides will be aiming to pull ahead. India had won the second game of the series but England leveled as they bounce back in the third match.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Tests Positive For COVID-19: Head Coach And Three Members Of Team India Staff in Isolation