India vs England 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 1st T20I online on Live TV

India take on England in the first match of the three-game T20I series on Friday at the County Ground in Northampton.

The visitors come into the match high on confidence after winning the third ODI despite losing the series against England.

After losing the first two ODIs batting first, India won the toss in the final encounter of the series and opted to chase. Mithali Raj led India's batting with a masterful 75 not out to help her team win by four wickets.

India currently trail the multi-format series 4-6. The one-off Test on the tour ended in a draw.

The biggest reason behind India's defeat in the ODI series was the poor batting form. The visitors' poor scoring rate also didn't help the team. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will aim to improve on that front in the series. The skipper herself needs to pull her socks up to beat the prolonged loss of form with the bat.

All eyes will also be on swashbuckling Shafali Verma who is known for her explosive batting.

England, on the other hand, are one of the best T20I sides in the world and start the series as favourites.

Here's all you need to know about the first T20I between England and India:

When is the first T20I between England and India?

The first T20I between England and India is on 9 July, Friday.

Where will the first T20I between England and India be played?

The first T20I between England and India will be played at the County Ground in Northampton.

What time will the match begin?

The first T20I between England and India will begin at 11 pm IST. The toss will take place at 10.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The first T20I between England and India will be telecast on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SONY LIV. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.

