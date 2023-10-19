India vs Bangladesh live: score and updates from the 2023 Cricket World Cup

India's Jasprit Bumrah is frustrated when he beats Litton Das with a jaffa that whistles past the Bangladesh opener's edge - REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

09:57 AM BST

OVER 5: BAN 10/0 (Tanzid 9 Das 1)

Do you remember when Richie Benaud would sometime say ‘Good cricket, that’ when batsman, bowler and fielder excelled? Had he been spared to be here, he would have been saying it about Bumrah’s first ball, a venomous inswinging yorker to Tanzid who chisels it out and then hares a single ... But then again, maybe not as a replay later in the over shows that it was a pad-flick first and hence he would have been plumb had India resorted to DRS, which they didn’t as it wasn’t discernible at Bumrah’s pace.

Das works a single to midwicket and Tanzid throws the bat at the last ball, aiming to whip it through midwicket but instead squirts it down to third man for two off a leading edge.

Magnificent opening spell so far from the best white-ball bowler around.

09:51 AM BST

OVER 4: BAN 6/0 (Tanzid 6 Das 0)

India have two slips for Das but it’s more like a first and third slip and the wider man stops Das running the ball away down to third man for a strike-rotating single. Siraj keeps him stuck on strike for four dot balls. Something’s got to give.

Late arrivals and security checks leave a sold-out ground half full at the start - PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

09:46 AM BST

OVER 3: BAN 5/0 (Tanzid 1 Das 0)

Three-card trick from Bumrah to Das: outswinger, outswinger, pins him with an inswinger that was an inch or two too high as it tailed in on to the top of his right flap. The fielders go up but Bumrah isn’t interested in a review. Sagacious chap and he ends a testing maiden the master of economy, scrambling Das’s radar with the swinging ball so much that he misses out on the one hooping into his toes.

Up goes the drone to show us a ridiculously long queue to get into the stadium, snaking back across the overpass, about a kilometre in length.

09:41 AM BST

OVER 2: BAN 5/0 (Tanzid 5 Das 0)

Tanzid throws the bat at Siraj’s first ball, as if he cares not a jot about the two slips, and flashes a drive through the air past a diving Rohit at shortish extra-cover. The ball races away for four streakily but how many not how is all that goes in the scorebook. It demonstrates his desire to tee off and a general skittishness early on to some deliveries but then he plays two impeccably judged defensives to rising balls.

Story continues

The ground will be rammed by the time India bat and the working day is drawing to a close but it’s less than half full at the moment.

09:37 AM BST

OVER 1: BAN 1/0 (Tanzid 1 Das 0)

Jasprit Bumrah opens the bowling. Pitch looks a belter – the opening weeks of every World Cup (bar 1999 in an English May) are Lotus Lands for batsmen. Bumrah is firing from the off, up at 88mph and hooping it away from the left-handed Tanzid. He leaves two well alone and lets them through to Rahul until he gets one on off stump that he can push defensively to cover for a single. Bumrah beats the right-handed Das all ends up with a jaffa that angles in from that extraordinary action, pitches on off and rips past the edge as Das propped forward.

09:20 AM BST

Bats and lives in the fast lane

Rohit Sharma reportedly caught going 215km/h in his Lamborghini on the Mumbai-Pune highway.



“Concerned that Mr. Sharma was speeding on the highway, traffic police officers recommended he ride in the team bus with a police escort.” https://t.co/h2PZvTktL8 — Justin Edwards (@JEdwardsFOX) October 19, 2023

09:08 AM BST

India unchanged; captain out for Bangladesh

India Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rehman (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

09:05 AM BST

Bangladesh have won the toss

But it’s Najmul Hossain Shanto who is calling for Bangladesh which means that Shakib has failed his fitness test. That’s a debilitating disappointment for Bangladesh.

Any road … Shanto calls correctly and Bangladesh will bat first.

08:59 AM BST

Preview: Dutch model

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of India vs Bangladesh from Pune in its debut match of the tournament. India have looked a million billion dollars so far in the tournament, emerging from a tricky start with the bat in their chase against Australia to fillet the five-times champions before sweeping Afghanistan and Bangladesh aside. Bangladesh, by contrast, began with a convincing victory over Afghanistan but looked well short against England in Dharamshala and were hammered by the all-conquering Kiwis, who, like they did in 2015 and 2019, have started like a rocket.

India have never lost an ODI against Bangladesh at home (though technically this is a neutral venue) but, much to their chagrin, a team including Ganguly, Sehwag, Dravid, Yuvraj, Harbhajan, Agarkar and Zaheer were beaten by five wickets in Port of Spain, a defeat that effectively holed their campaign below the waterline and hastened their departure at the earliest opportunity.

Bangladesh can also celebrate victory in their last meeting in the Asia Cup Super Fours 34 days ago in Colombo, when Shakib made 80 and the Fiz took three for 50. They also made a good fist of their match at Edgbaston at the last World Cup, falling 28 runs short when they were bowled out by Jasprit Bumrah (four for 55) and Hardik Pandya (three for 60) so, while most experts are banking on another India cakewalk, there are grounds for optimism – none more so than Netherlands’ gritty and skilful Himalayan victory over the hitherto unbeaten South Africans.

India have lost three of seven ODIs at the new stadium in Pune and pace and skiddy spin have always prospered there. Should be a good match.