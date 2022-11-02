India vs Bangladesh live score and latest updates from T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh's Litton Das/India vs Bangladesh live: score and latest updates - AFP/BRENTON EDWARDS

11:51 AM

OVER 12: BAN 101/4 (target 151 from 16 overs; Yasir 1 Hasan 1)

Just two runs from a brilliant over by Arshdeep. Bangladesh need 50 from 24 balls, aka snookers.

11:49 AM

Wicket! Shakib c sub b Arshdeep 13

This is a matchwinning over from Arshdeep Singh - five balls, one run and now two wickets. Shakib launched one miles in the air on the leg side, and the substitute Deepak Hooda ran in to coolly take the catch. FOW: 100/4

11:46 AM

Wicket! Afif c Yadav b Arshdeep 3

Another catch for Suryakumar Yadav! Afif, who really struggled in his short innings, launched Arshdeep high in the air towards long on. Yadav ran in, steadied himself and took a calm catch. FOW: 99/3

11:43 AM

OVER 11: BAN 99/2 (target 151 from 16 overs; Shakib 13 Afif 3)

Terrific batting from Shakib, who hits Ashwin for successive boundaries - the first muscled down the ground, the second lifted over the covers. A flustered Ashwin bowls two wides down the leg side, and then Afif toe-ends a reverse sweep just short of the man running in from mid-off.

Bangladesh need 52 from 30 balls.

11:38 AM

OVER 10: BAN 88/2 (target 151 from 16 overs; Shakib 5 Afif 2)

The official ICC commentators are saying nothing about the conditions, which is a pretty poor show. At the very least there should be a discussion about whether the outfield is playable.

India are starting to turn the screw. When Afif flicks Shami off the pads, Karthik does superbly to save three runs with a full-length dive. Just four runs from a terrific over from Shami. Bangladesh need 63 from 36 balls.

11:35 AM

Wicket! Shanto c Yadav b Shami 21

Shanto slugs Shami to wide long-on, where Suryakumar Yadav takes a very good low catch. India are still in there and fighting, though the fact the players are on the field at all doesn't feel right. FOW: 84/2

11:32 AM

OVER 9: BAN 84/1 (target 151 from 16 overs; Shanto 21 Shakib 3)

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. Shanto, who was almost strokeless before the rain, has no choice but to unsheath the long handle now. He top-edges a zesty pull over fine leg for six.

That's the only boundary from an over that goes for 10. Bangladesh need 67 from 42 balls.

11:28 AM

OVER 8: BAN 74/1 (target 151 from 16 overs; Shanto 13 Shakib 1)

Shanto misses a wild heave at Ashwin, with the ball just bouncing over the stumps. He launches the next ball over extra cover for four.

One more thing on the Das dismissal - he stumbled as he turned, presumably because of the wet conditions. There is going to be plenty of controversy if Bangladesh lose this. They need 77 from 48 balls.

11:25 AM

Wicket! Das run out 60

Litton Das is run out! He turned for a second, going to the non-striker's end, and was beaten by a sensational throw from the deep by KL Rahul. It hit the stumps direct with Das well short. He goes for a wonderful 60, made from just 27 balls, and India will feel a whole lot better about life. FOW: 68/1

11:22 AM

OVER 7.1: BAN 67/0 (target 151 from 16 overs; Shanto 7 Das 60)

Das takes a single off Ashwin's first ball - but he slips when trying to turn for a second and hurts his hand. Hmm, that's not good.

There's a break in play while Das receives treatment. You have to question whether conditions are playable if a batter is slipping first ball.

Litton Das receives treatment - James Elsby/AP

11:21 AM

The players are back on the field

And Ravichandran Ashwin is going to bowl. This is deliciously tense.

11:14 AM

Play will restart at 11.20am GMT

And Bangladesh's target is 151 from 16 overs, which means they need 85 from 54 balls.

11:12 AM

The last covers are being removed

The only issue now is whether the outfield is safe. The drainage is very good in Adelaide, so we should get a reduced game. The radar suggests there won't be any more rain tonight.

11:01 AM

The covers are coming off

Great news for India, although it hasn't completely stopped raining. We don't yet have a restart time or a revised target for Bangladesh.

10:57 AM

The DLS table

Bangladesh are 66/0 after seven overs, 17 ahead of the par score.

10:55 AM

No news

Which is bad news for India, who must be starting to fear the worst. There's a bit of time yet but even so, they are dangerously close to a sensational defeat.

A Bangladesh fan watches on at the Adelaide Oval - Surjeet Yadav/AFP

10:48 AM

Update

I think we start losing overs in around 10 minutes' time. This is getting exceedingly interesting.

10:41 AM

It's still raining

There is 30 minutes extra time. But if rain continues and overs are lost, following are the targets for Bangladesh depending on how many overs are lost.



169 in 18 overs

142 in 15 overs

122 in 13 overs

10:39 AM

What happens if India lose?

They won't be out, but they would need a favour from - and you'll like this - Pakistan. Bangladesh's last group game is against Pakistan on Sunday.

If India lose today, they can only go reach the semi-finals if they beat Zimbabwe and Pakistan defeat Bangladesh.

10:34 AM

No need for India to panic... yet

The forecast is for light showers in Adelaide this evening, so we should get more cricket at some point. But it's an unwelcome development for India, who will be in all sorts of trouble if they lose this game.

The reason Bangladesh are so far ahead on DLS is a quite stunning innings from Litton Das: 59 not out from 26 balls, with seven fours, three sixes and a wagon wheel to die for.

10:30 AM

Rain stops play!

Oh my, I didn't see this coming. The players have left the field, and as things stand Bangladesh are 17 ahead of the DLS target.

10:29 AM

OVER 7: BAN 66/0 (target 185; Shanto 7 Das 59)

The left-arm spinner Axar Patel comes into the attack. India have the extra bowler today, so Rohit Sharma has plenty of options. He'll need them if Das is still at the crease in half an hour.

The Powerplay is over, so Bangladesh are happy to milk Patel for six runs. They need 119 from 78 balls.

10:23 AM

OVER 6: BAN 60/0 (Shanto 4 Das 56)

Litton Das races to a 21-ball fifty! He drags Shami for four and then hoicks a pull over square leg for six. It's the second-fastest half-century of the tournament, after Marcus Stoinis's assault against Sri Lanka.

India have no answer at the moment. Das gets four more later in the over, making room to belt Shami over extra cover. This is a sensational performance, just so relaxed.

Litton Das reaches a memorable half-century - James Elsby/AP

10:21 AM

OVER 5: BAN 44/0 (target 185; Shanto 3 Das 41)

Das survives a run-out referral after playing tip-and-run to mid-on. Kohli hit the stumps with a fine throw but Das was home.

India would like to see the back of Das because he is playing outrageously well. He walks across to scoop Kumar over short fine leg for six, and a scampered two takes him to 41 from 19 balls.

Litton Das hits out - James Elsby/AP

10:14 AM

OVER 4: BAN 35/0 (target 185; Shanto 2 Das 33)

Mohammed Shami is on for Arshdeep. Das misses an on-the-run swipe but clatters the next delivery over midwicket for three. He's seeing it like a basketball.

Das has 33 from 14 balls, Shanto 2 from 10.

10:10 AM

OVER 3: BAN 30/0 (target 185; Shanto 2 Das 28)

This is marvellous batting from Litton Das. He hits Kumar for 14 in three balls, a pull for six followed by a flat-batted boof over mid-off and a deliberate edge past slip.

He edges the next ball, this time much finer than he intended, and Karthik drops a difficult chance, diving full stretch to his right. Das has 28 from 11 balls.

10:06 AM

OVER 2: BAN 14/0 (Shanto 1 Das 13)

The left-armer Arshdeep Singh's first ball is sliced through backward point for four by Das. It was in the air but wide of the fielders.

The ball is swinging, but Das doesn't care about that. He's beaten outside off stump and then times an inswinger whence it came for four more.

An eventful over continues with an outside edge that is taken almost on the half-volley by the wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. The umpires go upstairs, with a soft signal of not out, and replays show it bounced just in front of Karthik. The captain Rohit Sharma is affronted but it was the right decision.

Das finishes the over by spanking another boundary through the covers.

India appeal for the wicket of Litton Das - Matt Turner/Shutterstock

09:59 AM

OVER 1: BAN 2/0 (target 185; Shanto 1 Das 1)

Kumar's first ball is a jaffa, which swings back to cut Najmul Hossain Shanto in half.

Another big inducker is inside-edged for a single by Litton Das, and then Shanto survives an LBW appeal. There was a big inside-edge.

A lovely over from Kumar, who is such a threat with the new ball. If India play England at any stage, his battle with Jos Buttler - who Kumar has troubled enormously of late - will be crucial.

09:55 AM

The players are back out on the field

This feels like a very tall order for Bangladesh. If they are to have any chance, they have to get through Bhuvneshwar Kumar's opening spell.

09:47 AM

Bangladesh need 185 to win

India will be pretty happy with that batting performance. They had to work hard early on, when Taskin Ahmed bowled a luckless spell of 4-0-15-0, but KL Rahul punished the other bowlers to make a much-needed fifty. Virat Kohli anchored the innings with 64 not out, and there was another eyecatching cameo from Suryakumar Yadav.

09:45 AM

OVER 20: IND 184/6 (Kohli 64 Ashwin 13)

The over, bowled by poor old Shoriful, goes for 14. Ashwin muscles a pull for six and then drives over mid-off for four, though Shoriful nails his yorker with the last three deliveries. Kohli finishes unbeaten on 64 from 44 balls, and Shoriful - brought in for this game - finishes with grisly figures of 4-0-57-0.

09:39 AM

OVER 19: IND 170/6 (Kohli 61 Ashwin 2)

Ashwin survives a run-out referral after a direct hit from mid-off. The single brings Kohli on strike, and he hammers Hasan's last two balls for four and then six! The first was pulled over backward square leg, the second driven majestically over long-on. He now averages 217 in this World Cup.

09:36 AM

Wicket! Patel c Shakib b Hasan 7

Axar Patel falls, spooning a slower ball from Hasan to Shakib in the covers. That's Hasan's third wicket. FOW: 157/6

09:34 AM

OVER 18: IND 157/5 (Kohli 50 Patel 7)

A poor ball from Mustafizur is tickled fine for four by Axar Patel, who then mishits a cut stroke that just evades the diving Shakib in the covers. That first ball aside, it was a superb over from Mustafizur, culminating in a wide yorker that beat Kohli.

09:30 AM

OVER 17: IND 150/5 (Kohli 50 Patel 0)

That was the last ball of the over. Bangladesh are hanging in there, though India are still well on top.

Virat Kohli celebrates another half-century - James Elsby/AP

09:29 AM

Wicket! Karthik run out 7

Karthik walks across his stumps to sweep Shoriful - a seamer, not a spinner - for four. Poor Shoriful, who was brought into the team today, is having a bit of a stinker.

A bouncer is called wide by umpire Kohli, who then pushes a couple to reach the usual half-century: 37 balls, 7x4. As Harsha Bhogle notes on commentary, he loves the Adelaide Oval.

But Bangladesh end the over by picking up another useful wicket - Dinesh Karthik, run out after being sent back by Kohli. FOW: 150/5

09:23 AM

OVER 16: IND 140/4 (Kohli 46 Karthik 2)

A rancid slower ball from Hasan is lifted over backward square leg for four by Kohli, who is moving inexorably towards another half-century. He's now averaging 202 in this tournament: 82*, 62*, 12, 46*.

Hasan's sixth delivery is over shoulder height, the second such delivery of the over. That means a free hit, though Karthik can't take advantage. Shakib wasn't thrilled with the no-ball call, probably because Kohli had appealed to the umpire after hooking the ball for a single. But it ended with an embrace between Shakib and Kohli.

Shakib Al Hasan and Virat Kohli discuss the laws of the game - James Elsby/AP

09:18 AM

Wicket! Pandya c Yasir b Hasan 5

A good wicket for Bangladesh. Hasan digs in a very short ball to Pandya, who slaps it straight to backward point with both feet off the ground. He'll regret that in the morning, and probably in about 90 seconds' time when he sees the replay. FOW: 130/4

How not to play the cut stroke, with Hardik Pandya - Surjeet Yadav/AFP

09:17 AM

OVER 15: IND 130/3 (Kohli 40 Pandya 5)

Virat Kohli has had a few moments of fortune today and there's another, an inside-edge wide of leg stump for four off an exasperated Mustafizur. His next stroke, an emphatic clout back over the bowler's head for four, brooks no argument. He has 40 from 31 balls.

Kohli's average in T20 World Cups is an absurd 87. The next best, among those who have played at least 10 innings, is 55.

09:12 AM

Live scoreboard

09:11 AM

OVER 14: IND 119/3 (Kohli 32 Pandya 3)

Shakib, who kept his cool amid the onslaught, finishes with figures of 4-0-33-2. Well bowled.

09:09 AM

Wicket! Yadav b Shakib 30

Done him! That's lovely bowling from Shakib, who skids one on to hit the stumps when Suryakumar Yadav misses an attempted cut. He goes after a sparkling cameo of 30 from 16 balls. FOW: 116/3

Suryakumar Yadav walks off after being bowled by Shakib Al Hasan - Surjeet Yadav/AFP

09:07 AM

OVER 13: IND 115/2 (Kohli 30 Yadav 30)

Yadav stands tall to smack Hasan over mid-off for four. It's a helluva stroke, which he repeats next ball - this time after walking down the track. He ends the over with another boundary, driven handsomely through point. That takes Yadav to 30 from just 15 balls. He is in unbelievable form right now. In his last twenty T20Is he has an average of 49 and a strike rate of - and you'll like this - 182.

09:02 AM

OVER 12: IND 101/2 (Kohli 29, Yadav 16)

Suryakumar Yadav has been dropped! He top-edged Shakib towards short fine leg, just KL Rahul earlier in the innings, but this time Mustafizur couldn't hang on to a tricky running catch. Shakib's poor luck continues when Yadav edges a fast-handed slash wide of the keeper for a couple.

India have scored 59 from the last fiver overs and are on course for a huge total.

08:59 AM

OVER 11: 92/2 (Kohli 26, Yadav 11)

Yadav plays a couple of lovely off-side strokes for two, one square and one through extra cover. He has raced to 11 from six balls. Never mind being in form; it feels like he has been in the zone for the past six months.

08:57 AM

OVER 10: IND 86/2 (Kohli 24 Yadav 7)

The new batter is Suryakumar Yadav, who has just gone to No1 in the ICC batting rankings. He's off straight away, hitting his third ball for four.

08:56 AM

Wicket! Rahul c Mustafizur b Shakib 50

KL Rahul falls the ball after reaching his half-century. He top-edged a sweep off Shakib towards short fine leg, where Mustafizur took an excellent running catch. It’s the end of a stylish and important innings from Rahul, who had not reached double figures before today. That’s one less thing for India to worry about for the remainder of the tournament. FOW: 78/2

08:55 AM

OVER 9: IND 76/1 (Rahul 48 Kohli 23)

Kohli waves Shoriful through mid-off for four, a stroke of the highest class. India are flying now, and Rahul clouts a stunning six over long-on to bring up the fifty partnership. It was a no-ball too, which means a free hit.

Shoriful panics and bowls a wide, which means another free hit – and Rahul pings an attempted wide yorker over backward point for six. That’s an outrageous shot. He back cuts the next ball for four more, and there are 24 runs from the over. Rahul has 48 from 30 balls; his poor form is so last month.

08:55 AM

OVER 8: IND 52/1 (Rahul 31 Kohli 18)

Shakib brings himself into the attack. A poor delivery is pulled through midwicket for four by Rahul, a beautifully placed stroke that takes him into the thirties. India are going pretty well.

08:55 AM

OVER 7: IND 42/1 (Rahul 23 Kohli 16)

Shakib decides to bowl Taskin out in the hope of taking a wicket while the ball is still doing a bit. Alas, no dice, and he ends a high-class spell with figures of 4-0-15-0

08:54 AM

OVER 6: IND 37/1 (Rahul 21 Kohli 13)

The big left-armer Mustafizur Rahman is on. Kohli softens his hands to edge short of slip and away for another four. He now averages 169 in this tournament.

Virat Kohli in action - Brenton Edwards/AFP

08:54 AM

OVER 5: IND 30/1 (Rahul 18 Kohli 9)

Kohli drives Taskin for consecutive boundaries, though that doesn’t quite tell the story. The first was pinged just over cover, the second edged over the man at slip. Taskin, a class act, responds by beating Kohli twice in three balls. Another superb over from Taskin, whose figures of 3-0-10-0 are both excellent and unjust.

08:54 AM

OVER 4: IND 22/1 (Rahul 18 Kohli 1)

Rahul top-edges a cut over the keeper for four. There’s really good bounce in this pitch. Rahul nails the stroke next ball, lashing a cut over cover for six. That’s an awesome shot. A very eventful over from Hasan – 11 runs and the wicket of Rohit.

👏 WHAT. A. SHOT! 👏



Regal from Rahul as he square cuts Mahmud for a superb 6️⃣#T20WorldCup | #INDvBAN 🇮🇳🇧🇩



08:54 AM

Wicket! Rohit c Yasir b Hasan 2

Gone this time! Hasan Mahmud, who dropped Rohit in the previous over, has taken the wicket himself. It was a good short ball that followed Rohit, who leaned back and slapped it straight to gully. FOW 11/1

08:53 AM

OVER 3: IND 11/0 (Rahul 8 Rohit 2)

Oh dear. Rohit pulls Taskin to deep square leg, where Hasan Mahmud puts down a pretty straightforward chance. Taskin is bowling brilliantly here, and he ends the over by straightening one past Rahul’s outside edge.

08:14 AM

Technical issue

The blog will be down for a short while due to a technical issue. We'll update you on the action as soon as we're back online. Thanks for your patience.

08:13 AM

OVER 2: IND 10/0 (Rahul 8 Rohit 1)

The left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam, brought into the side today, shares the new ball. His second delivery is a no-ball, but Rahul can't take advantage of the free hit.

He makes up for it later in the over with a beautiful pick up over square leg for six. Oh to be out of form like that.

08:06 AM

OVER 1: IND 1/0 (Rahul 1 Rohit 0)

Taskin's first ball is a good one that kicks from the pitch to beat KL Rahul. He goes past the outside edge again two balls later, this time thanks to a bit of seam movement.

Rahul, understandably given his recent form, looks nervous; he needs to get to double figures, by hook or by crook, and then take it from there. He gets off the mark with a single into the covers, the only run from a really good over.

08:02 AM

Here we go

The impressive Taskin Ahmed is about to bowl the first over.

07:58 AM

The rain has stopped

and the players are lining up for the anthems. Play should start on time.

India line up for the national anthem - James Elsby/AP

07:51 AM

Dignity, dignity

In other news, this unfortunate incident happened during the Netherlands/Zimbabwe game.

🤣 A shocker for Shumba! 🤣



The Zimbabwe fielder loses the ball ⚪ and then his trousers 👖 as Netherlands pick up a boundary during a five-wicket win in Adelaide 🇿🇼🇳🇱



07:47 AM

It's raining

There's a bit of drizzle in Adelaide, so the covers are being put on as a precaution. We'll probably have a delayed start, though there is no suggestion that the game is in danger of being washed out.

07:42 AM

Scyld Berry on England

England's impressive win over New Zealand yesterday has put them in a good position to reach the semi-finals. Read Scyld Berry on why spin can be Jos Butter's friend for the remainder of the tournament.

07:38 AM

Team news

Both teams make one change, each designed to beef up their bowling. Bangladesh bring in Shoriful Islam for Soumya Sarkar; India prefer Axar Patel to Deepak Hooda.

India KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virak Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Ravichandran Ashwin warms up ahead of the match against Bangladesh - Brenton Edwards/AFP

07:34 AM

Bangladesh win the toss and bowl

It's a bit overcast, and the Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan says he doesn't know what is a good score on this pitch.

Rohit Sharma says he would have batted anyway.

07:31 AM

The state of play in Group 2

South Africa 5pts India 4 Bangladesh 4 Zimbabwe 3 Pakistan 2 Netherlands 2

Zimbabwe and Netherlands have one game remaining; everyone else has two.

07:24 AM

Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by five wickets

There was a bit of a shock in the early game, with the Netherlands turning Zimbabwe over. They chased a target of 120 fairly comfortably, and their captain Scott Edwards is full of the joys in his post-match interview.

That result doesn't really change anything for Bangladesh or India, but it effectively ends Zimbabwe's hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

07:09 AM

Good morning

...and welcome to live coverage of Bangladesh v India at the Adelaide Oval. This should be a comfortable win for India, but that’s all part of the challenge. The greater the assumption of an Indian victory, the bigger the humiliation – and vitriol – if it goes wrong. They know this from the 50-over World Cup in 2007, when they were unthinkably beaten by Bangladesh and went out before the Super 8 stage.

A defeat today could have similar consequences. So far, India’s tournament has been a mixed bag – an epic win against Pakistan, an underwhelming, entirely forgettable, did-it-even-happen stroll against the Netherlands and a tight defeat to South Africa. That loss means they have little margin for error, both today and against Zimbabwe on Sunday. Win both and they will be through to the semi-finals; lose one and they will be in plenty of bother.

Within the big picture, there are plenty of interesting details. India would love some of their players to hit form today – Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and especially KL Rahul, who is yet to reach double figures in the tournament. The batting has been dangerously dependent on Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, although there are worse people upon whom to depend.

Bangladesh will also reach the semi-finals if they win their last two games, but that feels like a reach. They laboured to victories over the Netherlands and Zimbabwe, either side of an emphatic tonking at the hands of South Africa. Aside from some fine pace bowling from Taskin Ahmed – only Sam Curran has taken more wickets at the Super 12 stage – and that bizarre finish against Zimbabwe, there has been little to write home about. But that will all change if they beat India.

The match starts at 8am GMT, with the toss and team news due at around 7.30am.