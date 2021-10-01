India vs Australia: 'The Queen in Queensland', Smriti Mandhana's scintillating hundred draws widespread praise

FirstCricket Staff
·3 min read
In this article:
Smriti Mandhana stamped her class at Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium on Friday as she hit her maiden hundred in the Test format in the ongoing day-night Test between Australia and India.

Left-handed Indian opener Mandhana, who was unbeaten on 80 after rain washed out a majority of the opening day of the match, reached the milestone with a boundary off Ellyse Perry in the afternoon session on the second day, taking 170 deliveries to get to the milestone. It was only the 13th instance of an Indian bringing up the three-figure mark in women's Tests.

The Sangli native has played a key role so far in the Indians dominating the Test " their first pink-ball match " so far as she attacked the Aussie seamers from the very outset after Meg Lanning opted to field on Day 1. She cracked 22 fours along with a six off Tahlia McGrath before getting dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner to depart for 127 " the seventh-highest score by an Indian in women's Tests.

Let us take a look at some of the reactions to Mandhana's fabulous knock:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

