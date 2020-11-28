India vs Australia Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 in Sydney

After going down against Australia in the first of three-match series, India face hosts in the second One-Day International (ODI). Needless to say it is a do or die situation for India, victory in this fixture will keep them alive in the series and a loss, apparently, would mean series defeat. The visitors were undone by some quality batting in the opening match with Aaron Finch and Steve Smith flaming century each. Meanwhile, ahead of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, here’s all that you need to know. AUS vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Australia vs India 2nd ODI 2020.

IND vs AUS ODIs Head-to-Head

India and Australia have played in 141 ODIs against each other. Australia leads the head to head record with 79 wins while India have won 52 matches. In 52 matches played in Australia, hosts have won 37 of those with India winning just 13.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 Key Players

Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key to success for team India. For Australia, all eyes will be on opening batsman Steve Smith and fast-bowler Josh Hazlewood. Hardik Pandya Records His Highest Individual ODI Score, Becomes Fastest Indian to Reach 1000 ODI Runs.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 Mini-Battles

We witnessed some eye-catching mini-battles in the first India vs Australia ODI. David Warner vs Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins vs Virat Kohli will be among the mini-battles to watch out for in the second ODI.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 Venue

Teams stay in Sydney for the second ODI and Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will once again host India vs Australia. Crowd will once again attend the match but only 50% of the capacity is allowed to be filled.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 Match Timings

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be a day-night encounter as well. The match will start at 09:10 am Indian Standard Time (IST), which means 2:40 PM as per the local time.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Sony Pictures Networks holds the official broadcast rights of India tour of Australia 2020-21. The second ODI will be telecast live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3 and its HD channels. Apart from it, DD Sports will provide live telecast oft the match on DD Free Dish. The live online streaming of the IND vs AUS 2nd ODI will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Highlights.

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI 2020 Likely Playing XIs

India Probable Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Probable Playing 11: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis/Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.