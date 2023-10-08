India vs Australia live: Score and updates from the 2023 Cricket World Cup

Virat Kohli leads the India rebuild - Getty Images/Matthew Lewis

04:21 PM BST

OVER 30: IND 120/3 (Kohli 60 Rahul 54) chasing 200

Cummins flashes one past the edge of Rahul, who flaps outside off before the ball whistles through to Carey. Australia need one of these to go their way now. After a dot, Rahul connects to slice a single down to third man. Cummins bowls three back of a length, pinning Kohli in his crease. Just one from the over. Time for a drinks break.

04:15 PM BST

OVER 29: IND 119/3 (Kohli 60 Rahul 53) chasing 200

Maxwell returns to the attack, earning a dot off his opening delivery. Rahul then punches a single to mid-on, before a short ball gives Kohli the chance to sweep away. There’s a man there at fine leg, so just a single. Maxwell’s variation in length is good, and India take just three from the over. India require a run rate of 3.86.

04:11 PM BST

OVER 28: IND 116/3 (Kohli 59 Rahul 51) chasing 200

Cummins bowls short of a length and it’s carved through the covers by Rahul to bring up his half-century. Cummins then switches to a fuller delivery that jags of an edge into Kohli’s pad. India take another single, before Cummins bowls a rash delivery, seemingly both a no-ball and a wide out to the left. It’s given as a no-ball to grant Kohli a free hit. Cummins opts for the slower ball bouncer which beats Kohli, but it’s called wide - Cummins directs a death stare at the umpire. Kohli times he second free hit well, this time lugging a two-bounce four towards long on. India finish the over with a single to fine leg.

04:05 PM BST

OVER 27: IND 105/3 (Kohli 48 Rahul 46) chasing 200

Zampa opens with a dot as Kohli shapes to play through the covers. He plays the same shot off the next ball to bring up the 100 partnership. Rahul steals a single through mid-on, then dabs off his leg straight to the fielder. He then whisks off his legs backward of point to add another two. four from the over.

04:01 PM BST

OVER 26: IND 100/3 (Kohli 50 Rahul 47) chasing 200

Cummins brings himself back on and Kohli pulls the bumper off his chin for two to bring up a scarcely credible 67th ODI half-century. Great fielding from Green saved the four.

Cummins jags one away from Kohli who was trying to drive off the back foot but missed. It was close enough to the edge to provoke a collective, anxious sigh from the crowd.

Virat leads India's rescue act - PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

That’s me done. Cameron Henderson will take you home from here.

03:57 PM BST

OVER 25: IND 97/3 (Kohli 48 Rahul 46) chasing 200

England play no further south than Bangalore, against Sri Lanka. But it will still be hot if not as humid. India and Australia reach halfway with three singles and a two off Zampa. Kohli extending the partnership to 95 by coming down the track to close the right wrist and skelp two through midwicket.

03:52 PM BST

OVER 24: IND 92/3 (Kohli 45 Rahul 44) chasing 200

Pootling along now. Only two off Hazlewood’s sixth over. It’s sweltering out there. Rahul is sweating cobs. Virat’s forearms are glistening.

03:48 PM BST

OVER 23: IND 90/3 (Kohli 44 Rahul 43) chasing 200

Zampa switches ends but fares little better. His pace is up, possibly in self-protection, but it is to the detriment of the amount of turn he is generating. And yet, after going for a couple of singles, he takes the pace off and slides one into Rahul’s pads, the right-hander saved by an inside edge.

03:45 PM BST

OVER 22: IND 87/3 (Kohli 42 Rahul 42) chasing 200

Reverse-swing for Hazlewood, only a little bit but it may be key. He starts with a shorter length and both batsmen get up on their toes to cuff singles. Kohli then drives a fuller one square for a single, Rahul whisks one off his pads and Kohli pays tribute to Root with a dab down to third man.

Five off the over. Motoring along, India are adhering to the speed limit, trying to ensure only that they get to their destination in one piece rather than worrying about their time of arrival.

03:40 PM BST

OVER 21: IND 82/3 (Kohli 39 Rahul 40) chasing 200

Rahul drives Starc down to the cover boundary rider and Kohli gets on top of a short ball to pull a single, a controlled pull, rolling the wrists. But that’s the only damage to Starc’s sixth over. Australia need a wicket and logically, therefore, turn to Hazlewood to replace Zampa.

03:35 PM BST

OVER 20: IND 80/3 (Kohli 38 Rahul 39) chasing 200

Zampa drags one down and Rahul carves a cut for two then is made a gift of a single by Labuschagne’s fumble at point. Four more singles follow, three of them driven, the other worked through midwicket against the turn.

KL Rahul late cuts a pair of fours - PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

03:31 PM BST

OVER 19: IND 73/3 (Kohli 36 Rahul 34) chasing 200

Starc, for the second over in succession, is taken for four singles as swing deserts him after a long day’s journey into night. Cummins needs Zampa to pitch in and break this partnership but the ball is now coming on nicely.

03:26 PM BST

OVER 18: IND 69/3 (Kohli 34 Rahul 32) chasing 200

Rahul plays the most stylish late cut you could wish to see, his hands a blur as he chastises it down to third man for four. Two balls later he does it again, this time off the quicker googly. Zampa, perhaps understandably, loses his control and serves up a low full toss that Rahul pumps through wide mid-off for four. If the first two showed the delicacy of his touch, he went from surgeon’s hands to a blacksmith’s in the course of an over. An in one bound, are they free?

03:21 PM BST

OVER 17: IND 56/3 (Kohli 33 Rahul 20) chasing 200

Indeed it doesn’t swing for Starc who compensates with scrambled seam and variations of length. Kohli takes two singles with an off drive down to the sweeper and a flick behind square. Rahul matches him with a dab and an on-drive.

Cummins waves Zampa into the attack. ‘Good match-up’ says Dinesh Karthik.

03:16 PM BST

OVER 16: IND 52/3 (Kohli 31 Rahul 18) chasing 200

Maxwell resumes, bowling rapid off-breaks. Rahul gorges on an error in line to fillet backward point for two and then brings up the fifty partnership with a midwicket flick.

Pat Cummins has seen enough of Green for now and hands the ball to Mitchell Starc despite the diminishing prospects of dramatic swing.

03:08 PM BST

OVER 15: IND 49/3 (Kohli 31 Rahul 15) chasing 200

Green keeps pounding on and generating decent pace, scaling 86mph but his forte is the back of a length, ‘heavy’ ball. He starts with four dot balls then pitches up and Kohli whisks successive deliveries through midwicket for four.

Time for drinks.

Here’s video of the Marsh drop.

How BIG a miss will that prove?! 🤯



A simple-looking catch but Virat Kohli is DROPPED on 12! 🫣 pic.twitter.com/vPlLUU4fXZ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 8, 2023

03:04 PM BST

OVER 14: IND 41/3 (Kohli 23 Rahul 15) chasing 200

India happy to keep chipping away slowly, milking three singles off Maxwell.

03:03 PM BST

OVER 13: IND 38/3 (Kohli 21 Rahul 14) chasing 200

Cameron Green replaces Cummins and he, too, has three men out on the legside boundary. Kohli pulls a short one with a short arm swivel for a single and slices a dab down to third for another. Rahul punches a single through cover but is tortured by Janus-faced bounce, a half-tracker effort ball shooting through at knee height followed, very next ball, by one that trampolines past his sternum and flirts with the edge. Warner and Smith appeal from the offside ring but he didn’t hit it.

02:57 PM BST

OVER 12: IND 35/3 (Kohli 19 Rahul 13) chasing 200

Rahul and Kohli work Maxwell away for singles into the legside. He is a grizzled IPL warrior and knows how to keep the game’s biggest hitters quiet and, while he has three legside sweepers, there’s little value in cross batted hoicks … yet.

02:52 PM BST

OVER 11: IND 33/3 (Kohli 18 Rahul 12) chasing 200

Rahul got off the mark with a terrific cover drive and replicates that stroke for his second boundary, elongating his push only a few inches through the perpendicular, demonstrating both his timing and the quality of the English willow. Cummins strays on to his pads at the end of the over and Rahul whisks it behind square for a single.

02:47 PM BST

OVER 10: IND 27/3 (Kohli 17 Rahul 7) chasing 200

Glenn Maxwell will bowl the last over of the Powerplay and begins with five dot balls from his offies and just the single to Kohli after using the turn to work a single to midwicket.

02:44 PM BST

OVER 9: IND 26/3 (Kohli 16 Rahul 7) chasing 200

Now Kohli almost drags on but the ball squirts past the stumps and they run a single. Rahul bottom edges a cut into the ground between Green and Carey for another then both play tip and run to make it four singles from four. Kohli farms the strike by clipping Cummins through mid-on for a fifth.

02:40 PM BST

OVER 8: IND 21/3 (Kohli 13 Rahul 5) chasing 200

Oh my word! Marsh drops Virat Kohli’s top-edged pull. He was running in from short midwicket to just behind square and, with Carey running towards him, he overruns it and the ball hits him in the goolies, his hands nowhere near it. Don’t rub them, count them. He immediately looks at Carey to intimate that he was distracted by the prospect of a collision. Dinesh Karthik says that if there was a call he should have heard it given the anguished silence at the prospect of Kohli holing out. How costly will that be?

Mitchell Marsh drops Virat Kohli and may wish he had been wearing a box to field in - REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

02:37 PM BST

OVER 7: IND 18/3 (Kohli 12 Rahul 5) chasing 200

First change: Cummins replaces Starc. Rahul shapes to cut but doesn’t middle it, slicing it instead off an open face to third man. Kohli walks across his crease to work a single off his hip. Rahul ends the over trying to play big shots but cannot penetrate the offside ring.

02:32 PM BST

OVER 6: IND 18/3 (Kohli 11 Rahul 4) chasing 200

Hazlewood keeps chipping lumps out of the surface and it makes the ball veer about extravagantly. In the last over, after five fantastic balls, Hazlewood fed Rahul a half-volley then slapped his thigh in anger for easing his stranglehold. The thigh may take more punishment when he overpitches again and Kohli takes a big stride and smokes an off drive for four. The last ball is also fuller but on middle and Kohli twists his wrists to flick two, Starc saving the boundary with a slide and claw-back.

The average deviation off the seam in this World Cup in the first Powerplay has been 0.9º



The delivery that dismissed Rohit Sharma came back into the right hander at 1.6º



Only 5 deliveries have seamed more than this so far in #CWC2023 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 8, 2023

02:26 PM BST

OVER 5: IND 12/3 (Kohli 5 Rahul 4) chasing 200

Five dot balls for Starc to Kohli but not quite as severely testing as his previous two as the swing is not as extravagant nor late. Kohli middles a couple to cover and mid-on, hit them too sweetly to earn a single but, after an offside wide when the ball failed to swing back in, Kohli caresses a drive through mid-off for a single.

02:22 PM BST

OVER 4: IND 10/3 (Kohli 4 Rahul 4) chasing 200

Hazlewood sips one into Kohli’s thigh-pad then makes the next one nibble away, making Kohli look as if he’s groping blindly at the moving ball. In fact it’s Hazlewood’s skill rather than anything even one of the batting greats can do to counter it. Kohli drives through mid-on for a single and Rahul eases into an elegant cover drive to smear the first boundary of the innings. Shot!

02:18 PM BST

OVER 3: IND 5/3 (Kohli 3 Rahul 0) chasing 200

First runs off the bat this innings as Kohli works Starc’s inswinger off middle and leg for two. Virat defends stoutly, leaves one then flashes his hands at a wider one, playing and missing at a drive to a ball that didn’t duck back in. Kohli pushes defensively through mid-off for a single and Rahul, a Test openetr by trade, lets another Starc inswinger through to the keeper.

02:13 PM BST

OVER 2: IND 2/3 (Kohli 0 Rahul 0) chasing 200

Both openers depart for ducks. Terrific delivery from Hazlewood, seaming it back in from his heavy length, giving Rohit hope only that it would vault the stumps but it pinned him in front. Enter Iyer for a three-ball duck. Australia are up off the canvas, throwing haymakers. What resilience. What skill!

02:10 PM BST

Wicket!

Shreyas Iyer c Warner b Hazlewood 0 Blimey, he spoons a drive straight to cover. I’m sure the ball stuck in the pitch a bit but even so that was a daft shot. FOW 2/3

02:08 PM BST

Wicket!

Rohit lbw b Hazlewood 0 Trimming the leg bail. The nip-backer hit him above the knee roll. Wonderful delivery. FOW 2/2

Rohit questions the lbw decision and decides to review - R.SATISH BABU/AFP via Getty Images

02:07 PM BST

Apologies – IND review

Rohit lbw b Hazlewood 0 Checking height.

02:06 PM BST

Wicket!

Rohit lbw b Hazlewood 0

02:04 PM BST

OVER 1: IND 2/1 (Rohit 0 Kohli 0) chasing 200

Starc has the new ball, one slip up and swings his first ball but, starting too straight, it hoops down the legside for a wide. He sees a big bullseye on Rohit’s left knee and swings another in to the pads, appealing but it took an inside edge. Starc pushes the third wider and looks for the yorker, Rohit chisels it out then jogs a leg-bye when another inswinger clips the outside of his left pad. The left-handed Kishan follows the swing and nicks off, giving Starc his 50th World Cup wicket. Very much a T20 opener’s shot. Kphli shoulders arms to his first ball and jams out the yorker to finish the over.

02:01 PM BST

Wicket!

Kishan c Green b Starc 0 Golden duck, throwing his hands at an outswinger and nicking off to first slip and, arguably, the best catcher in the game. FOW 2/1

01:57 PM BST

Out come the teams

Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma mark out their guards.

01:55 PM BST

Hope for Australia?

The 10 lowest scores (games unaffected by rain) successfully defended in World Cup history:



134: Zim (1992)

165: Eng (1979)

166: Ken (1996)

171: Eng (2011)

180: Can (2003)

183: Ind (1983)

184: Pak (2011)

185: Ban (1999)

199: RSA (1999)

200: RSA (1992)#CWC2023 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 8, 2023

Those two England victories were against Pakistan in 1979 and South Africa in 2011 when Stuart Broad took four for 15. Australia have only won truncated matches when posting under 200 in their innings batting first.

01:33 PM BST

India need 200 to win

Three world-class spinners and Jasprit Bumrah started like a train then tightened the screw on Australia, spinning them to distraction, piling up more than 180 dot balls while taking all 10 wickets. Australia got stuck and stayed stuck. The pitch helped India no end but Australia have played often enough there to know they may have needed another spinner but they replaced the injured Ashton Agar in the squad with Marnus Labuschagne.

01:29 PM BST

Wicket!

Starc c Iyer b Siraj 28 Starc makes like Stokes in the World Cup final, turning down an easy single before drilling an off drive off Siraj for four when the bowler’s yorker lands short. Rohit is so unhappy with his bowler he gesticulates, touching both temples and then marches over to talk to him. So Siraj bowls a short cutter, Starc takes it on but can’t collar his pull and skies it to backwards square leg. FOW 199 all out

01:25 PM BST

OVER 49: AUS 195/9 (Starc 24 Hazlewood 1)

Finally some video drops and it’s Jadeja’s dismissal of Smith:

"What can you do about that, absolutely NOTHING!" 💬 😍



𝑽𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒈𝒆 Ravindra Jadeja, Smith is OUT ❌ pic.twitter.com/I5h0PsOpw8 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) October 8, 2023

Hardik will bowl the penultimate over with his split middle finger, takes the pace off and bags Zampa second ball.

Josh Hazlewood walks to the wicket and steers a fullish ball to the cover sweeper for a single. Starc chops a cut into the ground and through to the keeper, then swipes a slower ball fine for four before farming the strike with a tip and run single to cover.

01:21 PM BST

Wicket!

Zampa c Kohli b Pandya 6 Plinks a slower ball straight to mid-off. FOW 189/9

01:18 PM BST

OVER 48: AUS 188/8 (Starc 18 Zampa 6)

Starc takes on the short ball again but cloths his pull off Siraj short of midwicket for a single. Rahul saves four wides when Siraj jags one past leg stump. He will have to bowl it again but that could have been far, far worse. Zampa mistimes a couple of punches into the offside then hooks off his nose for a single. Siraj is sloughened to have another wide called off his slow bouncer that hoops away and Starc drags a drive to mid-on for a single. One ball to come: Zampa can’t get it off the square.

01:13 PM BST

OVER 47: AUS 183/8 (Starc 16 Zampa 5)

Scratch that, Mitchell Starc takes on Bumrah’s short one that doesn’t sit up from round the wicket and uses his long arms to swing across the line and deposit the ball 10 rows back at long leg. Shot! Bumrah’s express yorker whistles past off-stump, almost removing the bails with the wake of its vapour trail.

Bumrah trying to finish off an over with a fifth dot ball sandwiching that six, sprays a wide down the legside. And the final ball, another yorker, is inside edged on to Starc’s toes and he staggers a single.

Bumrah concludes with 10-0-35-2, leaving Siraj and Pandya to share the final three overs.

01:08 PM BST

OVER 46: AUS 175/8 (Starc 10 Zampa 5)

Ashwin bowls out and concedes only three singles to finish with 10-1-34-1 as Australia try to bat out the overs and pick up what they can. Maybe they will chance their arms in the final two overs but hitting Bumrah, Ashwin, Jadeja, and Kuldeep on a pitch such as this one is far easier said than done.

01:05 PM BST

OVER 45: AUS 172/8 (Starc 8 Zampa 4)

Starc glides Bumrah off an open face down to third man for a single, Zampa uses the edge rather than an open face to glean another to the same position then Starc works one off his pads.

Bumrah’s slower donkey drop full toss that bamboozles some batsmen starts too wide and is signalled thus. When it works, think Chris Read 1999.

Jasprit Bumrah savours his World Cup return - PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

12:59 PM BST

OVER 44: AUS 168/8 (Starc 6 Zampa 3)

Jadeja to bowl out and he almost ends with a wicket maiden after Zampa nicks it on to Rahul’s pad and the ball flew off it high to slip’s right. Rohit leapt but could only claw it into the ground. The final ball turns square! And he ends with 10-2-28-3. Amazing return.

12:57 PM BST

OVER 43: AUS 168/8 (Starc 6 Zampa 3)

Zampa replaces Cummins and gets off the mark the ball after being beaten outside off with an airy flick in front of square for two.

12:51 PM BST

Wicket!

Cummins c Iyer b Bumrah 15 Plinked a slog to long on and Iyer dived forward to take the catch at ankle-height. FOW 165/8

12:51 PM BST

OVER 42: AUS 164/7 (Cummins 15 Starc 5)

Cummins tries to take on Jadeja but either plays and misses extravagantly or cannot beat the field. Five dot balls go into the scorebook but then the left-arm spinner fires one across the Australia captain and it keeps going on with the arm, clipping the thighpad and beating Rahul’s left hands to race away for four leg byes.

12:47 PM BST

OVER 41: AUS 160/7 (Cummins 15 Starc 5)

Starc profits from a thick edge down to third man to the tune of a single and, after three dot balls, Cummins scuffs a hoick just beyond short midwicket’s grasp for two.

12:43 PM BST

OVER 40: AUS 145/7 (Cummins 12 Starc 4)

Cummins hits the first six of the match. Kuldeep has extracted more turn the slower he has bowled but this time Cummins read it, waited for it and mowed it to cow corner.

The next ball beats Cummins, kisses the edge as he prodded forward and hits Rohit at slip on the ankle, saving four. Two balls later he edges again and the ball sails between Rahul and Rohit for four. So Kuldeep ends with 10-0-42-2.

12:40 PM BST

OVER 39: AUS 145/7 (Cummins 2 Starc 3)

Three singles off Ashwin’s ninth over, Starc flicking two of them off his pads, Cummins stoops to lap one round the corner. The fielders are backing up their bowlers constantly. They’re like a swarm.

12:38 PM BST

OVER 38: AUS 142/7 (Cummins 1 Starc 1)

A whoop or a sigh every ball now as Cummins seems to be clueless against Kuldeep who beats his edge and then turns one into his pad ... outside the line of off.

When he finally drags one down, Cummins gets off the mark with a pull for a single, then Starc follows suit with a swish that balloons the ball past the bowler for another.

12:34 PM BST

OVER 37: AUS 140/7 (Cummins 0 Starc 0)

Australia have lost five wickets for thirty runs, their middle order spun out by India’s mercurial twirlers. If India can demonstrate the ruthlessness to bowl Australia out now, I think it will be time to lump even larger on them winning this World Cup.

12:29 PM BST

Wicket!

Green c Pandya b Ashwin 8 Done by the pace of Ashwin’s skidder, he slaps a cut shot straight to backward point. FOW 140/7

12:28 PM BST

OVER 36: AUS 140/6 (Green 7 Cummins 0)

Two Australia cricket writers, one of them great, the other very good, have a very entertaining weekly podcast in which they were crowing at England’s defeat by New Zealand this week. How do you spell hubris, again?

12:24 PM BST

Wicket!

Maxwell b Kuldeep 15 Australia, already in a hole, have plummeted even further. Maxwell doesn’t pick the big leg-spinner, leans back to swat it and is beaten by pace and turn before the ball crashes into leg-stump. FOW 140/6

Kuldeep cleans up Maxwell - PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

12:23 PM BST

OVER 35: AUS 138/5 (Maxwell 14 Green 7)

The bigger bat does not help … yet. After chopping a single down to third man Green heaves across the line and cloths a slog over midwicket for a single. Maxwell is almost a goner after a puff of dust indicates the ball sticking in the pitch as he takes on the carrom ball and spoons it just wide of short midwicket who dives in vain.

12:20 PM BST

OVER 34: AUS 134/5 (Maxwell 12 Green 5)

Australia have barely laid a glove on Jadeja, intimidated by his record against them in India in all formats to treat him as though they were auditioning for the Hurt Locker. His pace stops Maxwell sweeping and all they can glean are three singles. Green calls for a chunkier bat to play Ashwin who is replacing Bumrah.

It's that man again – Ravindra Jadeja, scourge of Australia, strikes again - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

12:14 PM BST

OVER 33: AUS 131/5 (Maxwell 11 Green 3)

Only one run from Bumrah’s sixth over as Green uses his height to counter the kicking bounce. He gets away after three dot balls with a cover drive that should have been stopped but Iyer parried it and Rohit gave him a look of utter contempt. Bumrah moves the last two balls in and away from Maxwell, the latter catching him by surprise as he played at it but the ball whistled past the edge.

12:10 PM BST

OVER 32: AUS 130/5 (Maxwell 11 Green 2)

At last Maxwell breaks the shackles that have hobbled Australia’s innings, skipping across his crease to smear the first boundary for more than 12 overs through cover point for four, bruising Jadeja’s figures somewhat – 7-0-25-3.

Dinesh Karthik shows us the three deliveries faced by Steve Smith after that break – 98kph, 97kph and 91kph, all on the same length, dropped on a sixpence.

12:03 PM BST

OVER 31: AUS 123/5 (Maxwell 6 Green 0)

The PA yells ‘Boom, boom’ and the crowd respond with ‘Bumrah!’ to herald the return of the strike bowler who concedes two wides off booming bouncers but nothing else. Apologies ... jumped the gun before the eighth ball, which Maxwell flicks past the square leg umpire for two.

12:00 PM BST

OVER 30: AUS 119/5 (Maxwell 4 Green 0)

Only the result will tell us whether Australia have got their line-up wrong but Smith at three and Labuschagne at four seems very old hat to me. Yes, I know Head is injured but Maxwell should be at four and Josh Inglis given a go at seven. Brilliant from Jadeja who, barmily, is as low as 69th in the ICC ODI rankings.

Steve Smith 46 off 71, SR 65



Marnus Labuschagne 27 off 41, SR 66



Ten overs without a boundary



Makes life tough in the pursuit of a substantial total



🏏 #ICCCricketWorldCup #INDvAUS — Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) October 8, 2023

11:55 AM BST

Wicket!

Cary lbw b Jadeja 0 Two in three balls for Jadeja, doing him for pace and turn, spinning it from middle and off on to the left-hander’s knee roll in front of middle and leg. FOW 119/5

11:51 AM BST

Wicket!

Labuschagne c Rahul b Jadeja 27 Just a feather on the sweep and a fine catch from the keeper as it kicked up. FOW 119/4

11:49 AM BST

Australia review

Labuschagne c Rahul b Jadeja Took on the sweep but the ball turned away. Did he hit it? Yes he did.

11:49 AM BST

OVER 29: AUS 118/3 (Labuschagne 27 Maxwell 3)

Kishan chases down what seemed destined to be only the second boundary in 14 overs when Labuschagne jumps to the offside and scoops the ball over his shoulder with a Rootesque flick. They have to settle for two to go with their other four singles.

11:44 AM BST

OVER 28: AUS 112/3 (Labuschagne 23 Maxwell 1)

Smith walks off with a look of bemusement on his face, as if to say, ‘What chance have you got?’ It was a lethal delivery for any right-hander, including the very best of them like Smith.

Enter Maxwell who uses his wrists to get off the mark with a flick through square leg. Labuschagne stretches to reach one on a fourth stump line that turns away and cuts it uppishly for a single.

11:39 AM BST

Wicket!

Smith b Jadeja 46 Drinks break does the trick again. Having said that, it was a magic ball, arcing towards middle, dipping, gripping, ripping past the edge to thump into the top of off. FOW 110/3

Ravindra Jadeja beats Steve Smith all ends up to knock back off stump - Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

11:37 AM BST

OVER 27: AUS 110/2 (Smith 46 Labuschagne 22)

Labuschagne plays and misses at a cut off Kuldeep and Rahul whips the bails off. The umpires check the stumping but he never lifted his back foot and the replay shows he didn’t hit it either. No feather.

Labuschagne reverse sweeps for a single, Smith tries a conventional one, toppling slightly to chip it for a single. Labuschagne, mindful of the rate and the pre-tournament criticism of picking both him and Smith in the same squad never mind team, brings back the funk with a scoop for two. Kishan stops the boundary ... as does Hardik with an asbestos-handed stop at cover to keep a thumping drive down to a single, his bust middle finger notwithstanding.

11:31 AM BST

OVER 26: AUS 104/2 (Smith 44 Labuschagne 18)

Smith takes a step to leg and tries to drive Jadeja over the top but cloths it, jogging a single when he realises it will fall well short of long off. The lack of sweeping allows Jadeja to turn the screw with four dot balls as their reticence or technical inadequacy forces them to play straight. One ball spits up and kisses the leading edge of Labuschagne’s bat but it plops safely into the offside.

11:27 AM BST

Some worrying news from Himachal Pradesh

This is Ben Stokes running at England training. He batted, too, but looked uncomfortable. I don’t think he’ll play on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ufEceiBOlr — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) October 8, 2023

11:26 AM BST

OVER 25: AUS 102/2 (Smith 43 Labuschagne 17)

Siraj angles one into Labuschagne’s pads and the right-hander whips it square for two to bring up Australia’s hundred. Dinesh Karthik thinks 260 is a defendable total and Australia are pacing themselves pretty well in traditional fashion but they are going to need Maxwell to tee off and hang around for a bit when he comes in or they will be too far behind.

11:21 AM BST

OVER 24: AUS 98/2 (Smith 42 Labuschagne 14)

Four singles and a leg-bye off Jadeja’s third over, forcing the batsmen to expend as much energy as possible. Boundaries have dried up ... or more accurately, have been dried up by Jadeja’s accuracy and a well-placed field.

11:19 AM BST

OVER 23: AUS 93/2 (Smith 40 Labuschagne 12)

Chennai is, of course an oven. Have rarely seen the drinks waiters bringing out chairs as well:

Steve Smith and David Warner take a breather - Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

What would Allan Border say? Let’s get a Queenslander out here, someone tough? Poor Dean Jones.

Siraj returns, forcing the batsmen to put their helmets back on. Smith dabs a single down to third man, Labuschagne takes two to the same fielder and then pulls the bouncer for one.

11:13 AM BST

OVER 22: AUS 89/2 (Smith 39 Labuschagne 9)

Jadeja tightens up from round the wicket to the right-handers, giving them nothing to work with off their legs. Only one single off the over, to Smith from a controlled drive to long off. Labuschagne, busy as ever, eats up four dot balls, trying but failing to pierce the infield.

The Labuschagne and Smith partnership in ODI cricket.



The two right-handers have a good record in the 12 occurrences they have batted together in this form of the game



100+ run partnership (4 times)

50 - 99 run partnership (3 times)#CWC2023 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 8, 2023

11:10 AM BST

OVER 21: AUS 88/2 (Smith 38 Labuschagne 9)

Marnus does sweep, but doesn’t nail it, feeling for the ball a bit and lapping it for a single. Kuldeep serves the last ball of another tight over up on middle and turns it into Smith who steps back and heaves it through midwicket for a single to the sweeper.

11:08 AM BST

OVER 20: AUS 85/2 (Smith 36 Labuschagne 8)

Jadeja, the quickest of India’s three spinners, has his speed harnessed against him by Labuschagne who hops back and tickles him fine for four. Two square cuts earn each a single and Smith ends the over by taking a step to leg and smearing a drive to the cover sweeper.

Bright batting from the blood brothers, the (cricket) tragic twins.

11:04 AM BST

OVER 19: AUS 77/2 (Smith 34 Labuschagne 2)

Everyone knows that Aussies don’t sweep and Kuldeep uses it to his advantage, keeping Smith scoreless and exasperated for three balls after Kuldeep uses the depth of his crease to flick a single to square leg. Had either batsmen been a confident sweeper, a brother of the broom, there were runs to be taken off Kuldeep there, teasing them with his length. They would rather play him off the back foot than drop to one knee.

10:59 AM BST

OVER 18: AUS 76/2 (Smith 34 Labuschagne 1)

Ashwin beats Smith all ends up with a carrom ball that wobbled in the flight, dipped rapidly and then ripped past Smith’s edge as he pushed forward. Smith aborts a sweep to stay upright and flick a single off his front pad, then Labuschagne pats one off his thighpad to get off the mark.

The three overs since the drinks break have cost just five runs and bagged Warner, too.

10:56 AM BST

OVER 17: AUS 74/2 (Smith 33 Labuschagne 0)

Fantastic over from Kuldeep, luring Warner on to the rocks and clinging on to the chance despite being by far the least confident and dynamic fielder in India’s squad. Enter Labuschagne who covers the spin with an angled, dead bat.

10:50 AM BST

Wicket!

Warner c&b Kuldeep 41 The dot balls Ashwin delivered to Warner in the previous over built some frustration and brought the mistake as Warner takes on the left-armer’s leg-spinner with an on-drive, spooning it off the toe back up the pitch as it spun away. Bounced more than he thought, too. Kippered. FOW 74/2

10:49 AM BST

OVER 16: AUS 73/1 (Warner 41 Smith 32)

Warner clips a single off Ashwin down the ground, Smith works one off his toes then the great spinner gets one to hold its line as Warner played for turn away from the bat. The ball crashes into the inside edge and into his pad. Cue a gasp of encouragement. Much tighter from Ashwin.

En Garde! Warner sets off - Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

10:43 AM BST

OVER 15: AUS 71/1 (Warner 40 Smith 31)

Warner twice plays late cuts that flash wide of slip. There’s a man there to stop the single but Rohit maybe could risk another catcher for Kuldeep. Warner stays deep in his ground to tickle Kuldeep fine for four and on come the drinks.

10:41 AM BST

OVER 14: AUS 66/1 (Warner 35 Smith 31)

Both batsmen are batting in caps now and using their feet. Bleach out the coloured clothing and this could be 1958. Warner dances down to Ashwin and cover drives for four then leaves the crease to drill one to mid-on. Smith cuffs a single through square leg off his toes and Warner comes down a third time to work a single through midwicket. Masterly milking. Elite.

10:38 AM BST

OVER 13: AUS 59/1 (Warner 29 Smith 30)

Kuldeep, the left-arm wrist-spinner, starts with a leg-before shout as he goes for a middle and leg line, turning it away from Warner. The ball pitched outside leg and Warner jogs a leg-bye which seems to have been given as a run. Smith works the stock ball that turns in to him off his toes for a single, Warner drives another through the bowler’s arthritic dive and Smith takes another down to long off.

The last ball is a beauty, though, tossed higher, slower and turns away. Warner swishes his hands at it and steers it past slip off a thick edge. Would have been a cuckoo for second slip had there been one.

10:31 AM BST

OVER 12: AUS 54/1 (Warner 26 Smith 28)

Big shout from India when Warner drops to one knee and tries to paddle Ashwin over his shoulder. But the ball was too straight and hits Warner flush in the midriff. Rohit isn’t interested in the review. Warner takes two singles either side of the bowler, Smith uses the turn to pat one through square leg.

Kuldeep will replace the leaky Pandya.

10:27 AM BST

OVER 11: AUS 51/1 (Warner 24 Smith 27)

Pandya’s first over was besmirched by poor length, both full and short, and he overpitches again here, Smith accepting the challenge and thumping it down the ground for four. Like he did previously, Pandya then tries the short ball and Smith read it, leaning back to swat it over midwicket for four more to bring up Australia’s 50.

Smith takes a big stride down to the final ball and middles his drive but Kohli cuts off the run with a diving stop.

10:23 AM BST

OVER 10: AUS 43/1 (Warner 24 Smith 19)

After working three singles between them, Warner picks off Ashwin with the sweetest of crouching square cuts for four in front of point.

With the PP done, Rohit chucks the ball back to Pandya.

10:18 AM BST

OVER 9: AUS 36/1 (Warner 19 Smith 17)

Very short break for Bumrah after Pandya’s wayward one-over spell. The strike bowler is back and slams on the brakes. Warner jabs out a yorker for a single, Smith hustles a single to cover and beats the throw that hit the stumps. The ball before Kishan’s shy had also hit the wicket, forcing Smith back.

Warner hacks a full, straight one off the inside edge, spooning it over midwicket for two.

10:14 AM BST

OVER 8: AUS 32/1 (Warner 16 Smith 16)

Big off-break from Ashwin to Smith that kicks off a decent length and vaults the top edge as Smith shaped back to cut. Ashwin smirks like the predator he is as Smith hams up his surprise. Australia’s two veterans take three cautious singles off the spinner, two through the onside, one to extra-cover.

10:12 AM BST

Opportunity missed

This should have been the opening game of the World Cup: two great cricket teams with a shared history and the biggest stars on show. It is understandable why the broadcasters wanted India to play on a Sunday to maximise the weekend television audience but, and this surely is not revelatory, the tournament could have started on a err…Sunday. Anyway, by the end of this game we will have seen all the teams. So far, South Africa look outstanding, hammering Sri Lanka on a pitch that suited them, but let’s not get carried away. We have seen them rise and fall quickly in World Cups before. Pakistan were up and down against Netherlands, Bangladesh thumped Afghanistan pretty easily and New Zealand thrashed England with a second string side. What about England? The aura disappeared in one match. That’s not a good place to be for defending champions.

10:10 AM BST

OVER 7: AUS 29/1 (Warner 14 Smith 15)

Warner throws everything but the kitchen sink at a back-foot straight drive. Pandya throws out his hand to pull off an impossible catch but it rips the top of the nail off his middle finger which barely delays its path to the boundary. On comes the physio to patch Hardik up.

There is a delay of about eight minutes for treatment to Hardik’s finger. It is his bowling hand and will affect his grip. Pandya returns and then drops short. Warner, anticipating it, rocks back and shovels it over his shoulder for four. After they take another tight single, Smith climbs into Hardik’s length ball and smokes it down the ground for four. Thirteen off the over and Pandya runs off at its conclusion for more pain relief.

Ashwin, on his home ground, is coming on next with three overs to go in the Powerplay.

10:00 AM BST

OVER 6: AUS 16/1 (Warner 5 Smith 11)

Siraj starts with five dot balls, using variations of length to force Smith to play with both the splice and the toe. A huge cheer greets the last ball which Smith taps into cover’s hands ... via a bump ball. No wicket, but good enough to sew up a maiden.

Hardik, with a headband, will be the first change.

09:56 AM BST

OVER 5: AUS 16/1 (Warner 5 Smith 11)

Smith looks in fine nick. When Bumrah overpitches slightly, Smith defies his claw grip to stroke as elegant a cover drive as you could wish to see for four. Bumrah ratchets back the length to rack up three dot balls until Smith gets away by working a straighter one off his pads for a single.

The last ball of the over is a ripper, angled across Warner but spitting up and beating the shoulder of the bat as Warner threw his hands at a back-foot punch, surprised by the kicking bounce.

09:51 AM BST

OVER 4: AUS 11/1 (Warner 5 Smith 6)

Smith plays out three dot balls with his happy feet, jerking and twerking all over the crease until Siraj errs and sprays one into Smith’s feet and he closes the face with a twist of the wrist to cuff four through midwicket. He steals another tight single off the last ball to mid-on. This time the throw does hit the stumps but he’s home, diving again much to the consternation of his launderer, by 18 inches.

Steve Smith scrambles a single - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

09:46 AM BST

OVER 3: AUS 6/1 (Warner 5 Smith 1)

Bumrah’s ability to keep the seam upright and use it to nibble both ways forces batsmen, particularly those like Mitchell Marsh who like to go at the ball, to risk edging it.

This is a fine over from Bumrah, beating Smith too before the right-hander takes a very tight run to mid-off, launching himself headlong to beat the side-arm shy at the stumps. The last ball beats Warner who is neither forward nor back and lets his hands fiddle towards the outswinger.

09:41 AM BST

Wicket!

Marsh c Kohli b Bumrah 0 Bumrah’s back, baby! His line, length and particularly his angle force Marsh to play at one spearing towards off stump and he nicks off. Kohli dives full length to his left and snaffles a fine catch. Never easy going that way. diving towards the keeper. FOW 5/1

Jasprit makes the breakthrough - REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

09:40 AM BST

OVER 2: AUS 5/0 (Warner 5 Marsh 0)

Just the one slip for Siraj but a short midwicket in for Warner. Siraj, straining for a big inswinger, pushes his first ball too wide and Warner tonks it in front of point for four, bat about halfway between the horizontal and vertical. Siraj has to tighten his line and Warner lets the corridor ball through to the keeper. He has a slash at the next but bottom edges it and there’s no run. Siraj has done well here immediately to go fuller and tighter after that loosener. Warner tries to burgle a single to point with a square cut but Kishan pounces and his throw pushes him back.

The last ball keeps very low off a good length and scoots under Warner’s drive. Hmmm … Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep will be licking their lips.

09:34 AM BST

OVER 1: AUS 1/0 (Warner 1 Marsh 0)

Two slips for Bumrah and he swings it immediately from over the wicket to Warner, enticing the square cut as the ball hoops away. Next ball Warner just lets the ball hit his bat, held at 120 degrees to deflect a single to point. Warner is jigging at the non-striker’s, trying to get his feet loose. Marsh leaves his first ball and defends the second. Bumrah has decent rhythm despite almost a year away, extracting lively bounce and movement at 87mph. Only one from the over.

Mohammed Siraj will take the other new ball.

David Warner gets away - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

09:27 AM BST

After the national anthems

Nine Australian players leave the field and the two openers stroll to the middle.

09:23 AM BST

Very few ODIs at Chennai recently

India could not defend 287 vs West Indies in 209 but Australia did defend 269seven months ago when Adam Zampa took four for 45.

09:19 AM BST

Shane Watson brings out the trophy

Ravi Shastri says he thinks this will also be the final, simply because the two sides have the best players and they have the most experience of playing white-ball cricket in India. I thought South Africa looked pretty formidable yesterday. Yes, I know. But with Markram in such form and Klaasen enjoying the year he has …

09:10 AM BST

Team news

India Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandra Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cam Green, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

09:06 AM BST

Australia have won the toss

And will bat first. “We’re in a really good spot, we’ve got a good balance between game time and being fresh,” says Pat Cummins. “ [Travis] Head is still in Adelaide and [Marcus] Stoinis is not ready yet.”

09:01 AM BST

Preview: Familiar foes face up

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the opening match for hosts and two-time world champions India against five-time winners Australia at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. It’s the 13th CWC and the 13th meeting between the game’s two most successful sides, India winning four and Australia eight of the previous 12 meetings, including one victory for Allan Border’s men at Chennai, or Madras as it was then known, en route to winning their first trophy in 1987. The margin of victory that day – one run when Steve Waugh bowled Maninder Singh with the penultimate ball of the match – speaks of the normally tight margins between the two sides, India having won five and lost four of the nine meetings on home soil since 2020.

Australia lost two of their warm up matches to India but won the last in Rajkot when the top four all made half-centuries and Glenn Maxwell, back fit, too all of India’s top-four wickets to end with four for 40 from his 10 overs. Australia used their strongest attack Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Maxwell and Tanveer Sangha, and may do so again in an attempt to stifle Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli et al.

India will take a late call on the participation of opener Shubman Gill, who is recovering from dengue fever. Should he miss out, left-handed Ishan Kishan is likely to be Rohit’s opening partner though KL Rahul, who takes the gloves in white-ball cricket, is also an option. Whoever plays, Rohit is confident he has the batting firepower to douse Australia’s attack. “The seven-eight batters that we have in the squad, they bring a different dimension to our team,” he said yesterday. “They bring a different sort of style to our team and that is why they have been picked to play the tournament for us.

“I always spoke about being flexible, being a bit versatile in how you want to play. So all of these guys bring that kind of quality with them.”