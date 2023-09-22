India vs Australia LIVE: Cricket score and updates as India start run chase

Mohamed Shami celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith (AP)

Follow live coverage of India vs Australia from the Australia in India, as the sides prepare to face each other ahead of the official ICC warm-up matches, and just under two weeks before the ICC Cricket World Cup gets underway.

India will be favourites ahead of the tournament on home soil, and the home support will have high expectations for their team, led by Rohit Sharma, after not reaching the final in the 2019 or 2015 edition.

The 50-over World Cup has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

For both sides the match will offer squads a chance to get used to the format they have not played a huge amount of, with T20 taking over on the domestic and international scene.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

India vs Australia LIVE: Australia in India September 2023 updates

Wicket! Marsh out for 4, caught Gill bowled Shami - Australia 4-1

Wicket! Warner out for 52, bowled Jadeja - Australia 98-2

Wicket! Smith out for 41, bowled Shami - Australia 112-3

Wicket! Labuschagne out for 39, stumped Rahul, bowled Ashwin - Australia 157-4

Wicket! Green run out for 31! Run out Yadav - Australia 186-5

Wicket! Stoinis out for 29! Bowled Shami - Australia 248-6

Wicket! Inglis out for 45! Australia 250-7

Australia set India 277 to win

Wicket! Gaikwad out for 71. lbw Zampa, - India 142-1

Wicket! Shreyas out for 3! India 148-2

India vs Australia

15:18

23.5

Adam Zampa to Lokesh Rahul. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Warner.

Wicket! Shreyas run out for 3! India 148-2

15:17 , Sonia Twigg

Well it’s the old saying, but one wicket has brought two, and Shreyas Iyer has been run out by a brilliant piece of quick fielding from Cameron Green.

Story continues

His throw was perfect for Inglis who took the bails off with Shreyas stranded a way out of his crease

India vs Australia

15:17

23.4

OUT! Run Out. Adam Zampa to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to cover, fielded by Green, by Inglis.

India vs Australia

15:15

23.3

Adam Zampa to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Green.

India vs Australia

15:15

23.2

Adam Zampa to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, run save by Cummins.

India vs Australia

15:15

23.1

Adam Zampa to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

India vs Australia

15:14

22.6

Cameron Green to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

India vs Australia

15:13

22.5

Cameron Green to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.

India vs Australia

15:13

22.4

Cameron Green to Shubman Gill. Half volley, off stump on the front foot flick, to mid on for 1 run, run save by Stoinis, fielded by Cummins.

India vs Australia

15:12

22.3

Cameron Green to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, mis-fielded by Warner.

India vs Australia

15:12

22.2

Cameron Green to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, mis-fielded by Stoinis, fielded by Cummins.

India vs Australia

15:11

22.1

Cameron Green to Shreyas Iyer. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Short.

India vs Australia

15:10

21.6

Adam Zampa to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

India vs Australia

15:09

21.5

Adam Zampa to Shreyas Iyer. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, thick edge to short third man for 1 run.

India vs Australia

15:07

21.4

OUT! L.B.W. Adam Zampa to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, hit pad.

India vs Australia

15:06

21.3

FOUR! Adam Zampa to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

India vs Australia

15:05

21.2

Adam Zampa to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Short.

India vs Australia

15:05

21.1

Adam Zampa to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Green.

India vs Australia

15:04

20.6

FOUR! Marcus Stoinis to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep square leg for 4 runs.

India vs Australia

15:03

20.5

Marcus Stoinis to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Short.

India vs Australia

15:02

20.4

Marcus Stoinis to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

India vs Australia

15:01

20.3

Marcus Stoinis to Shubman Gill. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.

India vs Australia

15:01

20.2

Marcus Stoinis to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot padded, padded to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Short.

India vs Australia

15:00

20.1

Marcus Stoinis to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Green.

India 129-0 Gaikwad 63, Gill 64, need 148 runs to win from 30 overs

14:59 , Sonia Twigg

Just the four runs from that Adam Zampa over, but after 20 overs, India are in a very comfortable position against a strong Australia side.

India vs Australia

14:59

19.6

Adam Zampa to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to silly mid off for no runs.

India vs Australia

14:58

19.5

Adam Zampa to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Short.

India vs Australia

14:58

19.4

Adam Zampa to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs, run save by Smith.

India vs Australia

14:58

19.3

Adam Zampa to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

India vs Australia

14:57

19.2

Adam Zampa to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Short.

India vs Australia

14:57

19.1

Adam Zampa to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

India vs Australia

14:55

18.6

Pat Cummins to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Abbott.

India vs Australia

14:54

18.5

Pat Cummins to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

India vs Australia

14:54

18.4

Pat Cummins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.

India vs Australia

14:53

18.3

Pat Cummins to Shubman Gill. Off cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

India 120-0, Gaikwad 59, Gill 59, need 155 runs from 32 overs

14:52 , Sonia Twigg

Gaikwad brings up his maiden ODI half century.

Australia have no answer to this onslaught from India.

India vs Australia

14:52

18.2

Pat Cummins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

India vs Australia

14:52

18.1

Pat Cummins to Shubman Gill. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Short.

India vs Australia

14:50

17.6

FOUR! Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

India vs Australia

14:50

17.5

FOUR! Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

India vs Australia

14:49

17.4

Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.

India vs Australia

14:48

17.3

Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Warner.

India vs Australia

14:47

17.1

Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs Australia

14:46

16.6

Adam Zampa to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

India vs Australia

14:46

16.5

FOUR! Adam Zampa to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

India vs Australia

14:45

16.4

Adam Zampa to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Labuschagne.

India vs Australia

14:44

16.2

Adam Zampa to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Stoinis.

India 101-0, Gaikwad 42, Gill 57, India need 176 runs from 34 overs

14:41 , Sonia Twigg

Australia are struggling here to find any breakthrough, with mistakes and drops already evident.

India are comfortable, but with such a big tournament on the horizon they will want to see more people get a chance to bat.

India vs Australia

14:40

15.6

Sean Abbott to Shubman Gill. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs Australia

14:39

15.4

Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

India vs Australia

14:38

15.3

Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Short, outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

India vs Australia

14:37

15.1

Sean Abbott to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.

India vs Australia

14:36

14.6

Adam Zampa to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner length ball, to leg on the front foot working, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.

India vs Australia

14:36

14.5

Adam Zampa to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to long off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

India vs Australia

14:35

14.4

Adam Zampa to Shubman Gill. Leg spinner length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Stoinis.

India vs Australia

14:34

14.2

Adam Zampa to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Smith.

India vs Australia

14:34

14.1

Adam Zampa to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg spinner half volley, middle stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs Australia

14:32

13.6

SIX! Matt Short to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, well timed in the air under control over long off for 6 runs.

India vs Australia

14:31

13.4

Matt Short to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Smith.

India vs Australia

14:31

13.3

Matt Short to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, down leg side down the track working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

India vs Australia

14:30

13.2

Matt Short to Shubman Gill. Off break half volley, down leg side down the track working, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs Australia

14:30

13.1

Matt Short to Shubman Gill. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot working, to silly mid on for no runs.

India 83-0, Gaikwad 39, Gill 42, India need 194 runs from 37 overs

14:29 , Sonia Twigg

A top-edge flies for six, all the luck is going India’s way here as they consistently chip away at Australia’s first innings total.

Both the openers are nearing milestones of their own as well.

India vs Australia

14:29

12.6

Cameron Green to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

India vs Australia

14:28

12.5

Cameron Green to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Short.

India vs Australia

14:25

12.4

FOUR! Cameron Green to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled past third man for 4 runs.

India vs Australia

14:25

12.3

Cameron Green to Shubman Gill. Off cutter back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Zampa.

India vs Australia

14:24

12.2

FOUR! Cameron Green to Shubman Gill. Off cutter half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

India vs Australia

14:23

11.6

Matt Short to Shubman Gill. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot cutting, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.

India vs Australia

14:22

11.5

Matt Short to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

India vs Australia

14:21

11.3

Matt Short to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Off break length ball, down leg side on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

India vs Australia

14:21

11.1

Matt Short to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Off break length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Smith.

India vs Australia

14:19

10.6

Cameron Green to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Short.

India vs Australia

14:18

10.4

Cameron Green to Shubman Gill. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Short.

India vs Australia

14:17

10.3

Cameron Green to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

India vs Australia

14:17

10.2

Cameron Green to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for no runs, fielded by Marsh.

India 66-0 Gaikwad 32, Gill 32, need 211 from 40 overs

14:16 , Sonia Twigg

India have started as well as they could have here, and are already making inroads on Australia’s total.

The Aussies will be hoping for a bit of a respite with the end of the powerplay allowing more fielders outside the ring.

India vs Australia

14:16

10.1

Cameron Green to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.

India vs Australia

14:15

9.6

FOUR! Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

India vs Australia

14:14

9.4

Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Stoinis.

India vs Australia

14:13

9.3

Sean Abbott to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

India vs Australia

14:13

9.2

Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, shy attempt by Labuschagne, fielded by Stoinis.

India vs Australia

14:12

9.1

Sean Abbott to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Warner.

India 55-0, Gaikwad 23, Gill 30, need 222 runs from 41 overs

14:11 , Sonia Twigg

India have run four! Zampa runs and dives and manages to stop the ball, but it doesn’t matter and it’s still four runs either way, although there will be the obligatory check.

12 off the over, an expensive one from Green.

India vs Australia

14:11

8.6

Cameron Green to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Abbott.

India vs Australia

14:10

8.5

Cameron Green to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

India vs Australia

14:09

8.3

Cameron Green to Shubman Gill. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.

India vs Australia

14:09

8.2

Cameron Green to Shubman Gill. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.

India vs Australia

14:08

8.2

Wide Cameron Green to Shubman Gill. Length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Inglis.

India 43-0, Gaikwad 17, Gill 25, need 234 runs to win from 42 overs

14:05 , Sonia Twigg

India have yet to lose a wicket and this opening partnership is still going nicely.

The home side were handed a stroke of luck when Gaikwad was dropped by Inglis, he had made the dive and got a glove to the ball but it bounced out - a maiden over from Abbott.

India vs Australia

14:05

7.6

Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Labuschagne.

India vs Australia

14:05

7.5

Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Leg cutter length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

India vs Australia

14:04

7.4

Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, outside edge to short third man for no runs, dropped catch by Inglis, fielded by Marsh.

India vs Australia

14:03

7.3

Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to backward point for no runs, fielded by Smith.

India vs Australia

14:03

7.2

Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to silly mid on for no runs.

India vs Australia

14:02

7.1

Sean Abbott to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Inglis.

India vs Australia

14:01

6.6

Pat Cummins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Marsh.

India vs Australia

14:00

6.5

Pat Cummins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Short.

India vs Australia

13:59

6.3

Pat Cummins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, hit pad to short leg for no runs, fielded by Short.

India vs Australia

13:59

6.2

Pat Cummins to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid off for no runs.

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website