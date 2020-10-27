India vs Australia: Hits, misses, likely stars and more, analysing Virat Kohli-led squads for the tour Down Under

India's long-awaited tour of Australia will get underway from 27 November and will feature three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The Test series has already generated some interest, more so because India won their maiden series in Australia the last time they toured there, in 2018-19. They still hold the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and Australia will want to wrestle it back.

Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav.

Strengths

Kohli (692 runs at 86.50, 2014-15), Pujara (521 at 74.42, 2018-19), and Pant (350 at 58.33, 2018-19) have all had one outstanding series in Australia. All three average over fifty there, while Rahane has 44. Thrown to the wolves on his Test debut in Melbourne last time, Mayank Agarwal had impressed as well.

Cheteshwar Pujara was India's trump card in their historic series win in Australia in 2018-19. File image

If Pant's sample size seems small, it must be remembered that he scored a minimum of 25 runs in each of the seven innings he batted there last time. It is important that he plays, even if as a specialist batsman.

Bumrah and Shami were both in excellent form last time. While India will miss Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav's ability to bowl quick over long spells may make up for it. India also have their best three spinners in the format.

Threats

Ishant's injury is a big blow. Since 2014, he has been one of the premier fast bowlers " not only in India but across the world " and he would definitely have been a threat. India may miss Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the day-night Test as well. Siraj and Saini are excellent bowlers, but they have not played a lot of first-class cricket (Siraj 36 matches in five years, Saini 45 in seven).

Pujara and Vihari, the Test specialists who are not part of the ongoing IPL, are unlikely to get serious match practice, especially on hard, bouncy pitches, ahead of the Test series.

India hosted a day-night Test last year at Eden Gardens, but the match against Bangladesh had turned out to be a one-sided affair. Australia in Adelaide will be another proposition.

But the main threat is going to be Australia's reinforced batting line-up. India's 2018-19 win had come in the absence of Steven Smith and David Warner, while Marnus Labuschagne had not evolved into the run-glutton that he is now. All that will change.

Likely starsKohli and Pujara, Shami, and Bumrah. Especially Bumrah. It is important that he does not lose fitness, especially because the Tests will be played after the limited-overs matches.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (vc and wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Strengths

Kohli has a superb ODI record in Australia (1,154 runs at 50.17, strike rate 88), while Dhawan (699, 38.83, 88) has been decent as well.

Shami's superb record (18 wickets at 25.22, economy 4.83) may turn out to be decisive as well, while Chahal (10-0-42-6 in his only ODI there) will want to pick up from where he had left.

Threats

Rohit (1,328 runs at 53.12, strike rate 91) has a better record than even Kohli in Australia. His injury has been a major setback. Rahul, likely to open with Dhawan, will also be the only wicketkeeper in the squad " which means India will have to play him irrespective of form.

Bumrah, India's spearhead, has played only one ODI in Australia, and that was almost five years ago. Apart from Shami and Jadeja (who has not really impressed there), the others have little experience of bowling in Australia.

The other factor, of course " and this has been true for some time " is that none of the Indian batsmen can bowl, even if for a spell of three or four overs. An injury to a specialist bowler will invariably expose this.

