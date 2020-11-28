India vs Australia: Harbhajan Singh Unimpressed with India's Fielding Effort in First ODI

It was a miserable start for the Indians to the series Down Under, as they lost the opening ODI to Australia by a margin of 66 runs. They were set a target of 375 runs, that was well beyond India's reach. There were a lot of misfields and a few dropped chances, that could have been vital for the team's chances. Spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that India played well in patches and were sloppy in the field.

ALSO READ - Nepalese Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane Tests Positive for COVID-19

“Things didn’t go India’s way. I would say India played some good cricket (in Sydney) but in patches. But, yeah, the fielding was a bit sloppy, lot of misfield, lot of missed catches,” Harbhajan said on India Today Live.

“In the international arena, you would want to take each (and every catch) that comes your way but unfortunately that didn’t happen today. If the fielders are not supporting the bowler, the bowler is going to get hurt. That’s what happened today,” Harbhajan Singh added.

“I think apart from (Mohammad) Shami everyone had an off day. This was the first game and playing in Australia you got to adjust to the bounce and the conditions. What all lengths you need to bowl. So the Indian bowling line, to start with, they bowled the initial overs a bit short with the new ball,” he further said.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Laments Absence of Sixth Bowling Option in Team After Defeat

“Could’ve looked to bowl a little fuller for an early breakthrough, which didn’t happen, and that’s one of the reasons Australia got a lot of runs on the board which weakened India’s chances while chasing,” Harbhajan signed off.

India and Australia will play the 2nd ODI on Sunday in Sydney.