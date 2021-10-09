India vs Australia: 'What a ball', 'Ball of the century', Twitter reacts to Shikha Pandey's 'magical' delivery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FirstCricket Staff
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On Saturday, India's pace spearhead Shikha Pandey produced a delivery that left Alyssa Healy in shock, darting in to the batter from wide of off stump, before hitting the top of middle stump and dislodging the bails.

That wicket was followed by a series of animated celebrations from the pacer who has struggled recently to find a place in the India XI across formats due to lack of form.

Set a target of 119 runs, Australia opener Healy began the chase in the second T20I with a pull shot off Pandey for four runs.

Pandey came back with a strong reply. The second ball completely threw Healy off track: What looked like a wayward delivery, going miles away from the off stump, shaped in just before pitching and continued to swing in to Healy, who was ready to cut it, and by the time she got to know the ball was swinging in big, it was too late. There was no time to even check the shot. The piece of leather hit the bails and Healy walked instantly knowing she had been done in by a rare act of genius.

The delivery left everyone - cricketers, commentators, and fans - baffled by the amount of swing it got. After the match ended, the delivery began to trend on social media. Here's how Twitter reacted to that magical ball from Pandey:

Ian Bishop left awestruck

What a ball, indeed!

Also See: India vs Australia: Tahlia McGrath shines as hosts win 2nd T20I by four wickets to clinch series

India vs Australia: Smriti Mandhana plays down controversy around waist-high no-ball, says 'very hard to judge'

India vs Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur wants team to take more responsibility after series loss

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories