India vs Australia 2020 Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Sydney: Visitors win by six wickets, clinch series 2-0

India vs Australia 2020, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I Today's Match: Sams bowls the final over. Pandya works the first ball towards backward square leg for a brace. Pandya gets a length ball served to him second ball, which is promptly smashed over wide long on for a maximum. Dot off the third, as Sams bowls this real short. Pandya then seals the game " and the series " with a powerful heave over the cow corner boundary as India win by six wickets with two balls to spare!

Preview: After suffering defeat in the one-day international (ODI) series, Virat Kohli's men bounced back in style to kickstart the T20I series against hosts Australia on a winning note.

The 11-run win in the first T20I must have boosted the team's confidence and they seem a much better and balanced side in T20Is. But despite the win, India are a little worried after Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the T20I series. He was hit by a bouncer on his head helmet and he felt dizzy as he went into the dressing room after the end of first innings.

He was later substituted by Yuzvendra Chahal in the game, who picked up three wickets for the visitors. Not to forget, Jadeja has shown immense maturity in the last two games for India, in the 3rd ODI and the first T20I, where he batted with added maturity.

His absence means India lose the services of yet another all-rounder, with Hardik not allowed to bowl yet.

On the other hand, Aussies are also dealing with injury issues with Ashton Agar ruled of the first T20I and David Warner out for some days with groin injury. Aaron Finch and Co would be eager to make a comeback in Sydney where they have enjoyed playing so far against India.

Australian coach Justin Langer will have his task cut out to get the best out his batsmen, who looked less than ordinary on the night against spin. It is a given that Chahal would be playing in the second T20I and handling his spin would be a difficult task for the hosts.

Story continues

He along with Washington Sundar bowled magnificently in the middle overs to push Australia back during the chase.

Virat Kohli would also be itching to make a comeback in T20I series after his failure with the bat in the first game. The SCG has not been a happy hunting ground for the visitors and Kohli would be looking to change that in the second T20I.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the second T20I:

When is the second T20I between Australia and India?

The second Australia vs India T20I match will be played on Sunday, 6 December.

Where will >the second T20I between Australia and India be played?

The second Australia vs India T20I match will be played at the SCG in Sydney.

At what time will the first T20I between Australia and India start?

The first Australia vs India T20I match will start at 1.40 PM IST (7.10 PM local time). The toss will take place at 1.10 PM IST.

Where can I watch the match on television?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX.

Where can I watch the match online?

All the matches from the India tour of Australia will be shown on online platform SonyLiv. You can also follow Firstpost for live blog of the matches.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan.

Australia: Aaron Finch (Captain), D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Daniel Sams, Matthew Wade.

Also See: India vs Australia 2020 Highlights, 1st T20I Match at Canberra, Full Cricket Score: Natarajan, Chahal guide visitors to 11-run win

India vs Australia 2020 Highlights, 2nd ODI Match at Sydney, Full Cricket Score: Hosts win by 51 runs, seal series 2-0

India vs Australia 2020 Highlights, 1st ODI Match at Sydney, Full Cricket Score: Aussies grab series lead with 66-run win

Read more on First Cricket News by Firstpost.