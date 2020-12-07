India vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli’s Ramp Shot Gets AB de Villiers’ Blessing, BCCI tweets

During the second T20I against Australia, Virat Kohli made a memorable cameo with the bat. He played a crucial 40 off 24 balls, on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. While batting against the Aussies, the India skipper however left everyone stunned by executing one particular picture-perfect scoop shot.

The astonishing scoop shot came in the 15th over while Kohli was knocking one delivery by Andrew Tye. The Aussie pacer tried to deceive the batsman as he bowled one on the fourth and fifth stump line. Kohli moved across the stumps and pulled it aggressively, scooping the ball over square leg into the stands for a humongous maximum. Although the right handed batsman is not an avid subscriber of the shot, he seems to have accomplished the art of playing the unique cricketing shot from his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and good friend, AB de Villiers, who happens to be a pro at it.

During the post-match interview, when Kohli was asked about pulling the ABD's trademark shot, he replied saying he would text Mr 360 to seek his opinion. The video of Kohli’s shot became viral online and was shared across social media platforms. The former Proteas skipper responded soon after replying with a bunch of approving emojis. The Board of Control for Cricket in India shared a post revealing that ABD admired Kohli’s attempt.

BCCI Twitter official captioned it as, “@imVkohli's scoop shot has @ABdeVilliers17's approval”

Team India chased the target with two balls to spare by a margin of six wickets. Hardik Pandya, after his unbeaten 22-ball 42, was named the Man of the Match. Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-getter, smashing 52 runs off 36 balls with the help of four boundaries and two maximums.

India and Australia will next battle in the third and final T20I on December 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.