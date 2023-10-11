Rohit Sharma blitz fires India to thumping victory

Rohit Sharma starts India's chase like the Paschim Express - MONEY SHARMA/AFP

By Rob Bagchi

India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, made his side’s fastest World Cup century off 61 balls to continue his remarkable form in the tournament. In this, only his third tournament, he made a seventh century, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar whose six took six World Cups to accumulate. More importantly it pushed India to such a convincing win with 15 overs to spare that they are now breathing down the necks of New Zealand at the top of the table.

Having won the toss and opted to bat, Afghanistan needed a gutsy and, at times, fluent fourth-wicket partnership of 121 between Azmatullah Omarzai and Hashmatullah Shahidi to give them something to defend. Jasprit Bumrah, who finished with four for 39, made the first breakthrough by dismissing Ibrahim Zadran for 22 and Hardik Pandya, on his 30th birthday, had Afghanistan’s most destructive player, the opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz smartly taken by Shardul Thakur’s solo relay catch on the boundary.

Hashmatullah and Azmatullah dug in and seemed to be in danger of being suffocated by India’s squeeze on their run-rate but some bold hitting by the former, a right-handed all-rounder, finally got them motoring and inspired his doughty captain to slash and cut his way to 80 before Pandya returned to diddle him with a slower ball for 62. Bumrah’s third spell earned him three more wickets at the death and, though 272 was Afghanistan’s highest score batting first at a World Cup, it never looked enough at a ground on which South Africa and Sri Lanka had shared 754 runs last week.

And so it proved as Rohit teed off, racing to fifty off 30 balls, surpassing Chris Gayle as the highest scorer of sixes in international cricket (556) in the process. He contributed 102 to an opening stand of 156 which was only broken when Afghanistan’s best bowler, leaving it curiously late to turn his arm over in anger, Rashid Khan was brought on. The leg-spinner and IPL stalwart ended up taking two of the three wickets to fall but could do nothing to stop Virat Kohli, with a second successive innings of poise and elegant violence, propelling India to a thumping victory on his home ground.

India vs Afghanistan: as it happened

04:32 PM BST

India win by eight wickets with 15 overs to spare

A remarkable performance from Rohit Sharama at the top of the order and a wonderful example of elite finishing from Virat Kohli earns India a crushing victory. They are in ominously good nick but we should not forget the contributions of Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeeep Yadav with the ball.

India close in on New Zealand - ICC

04:30 PM BST

OVER 35: IND 273/2 (Kohli 55 Iyer 25)

Kohli drives Azmatullah off the back foot, harpooning it under Hashmatullah’s arthritic dive for four. Kohli moves to 49 by pulling in front of square for a single and brings up his 68th ODI half-century by swatting another pull away for two.

With one ball to come Kohli wins the game with a lofted drive over mid-on for four to win with 90 balls to spare.

India’s batsmen have wiped the floor with Afghanistan’s bowlers.

04:27 PM BST

OVER 34: IND 261/2 (Kohli 44 Iyer 24)

Nit sure anyone could rationally bet against India having seen them dig deep to win on a Chennai gluepot and stroll to victory on a Delhi belter. Fazal bounces Iyer who swivels and pulls it hard for four. Two more singles come and India should finish this off in the next two overs.

Nabi splits his hand fielding another Iyas pull and has to go off.

04:20 PM BST

OVER 33: IND 255/2 (Kohli 43 Iyer 19)

Goodness me. Iyer uses his feet and smashes Mujeeb for the biggest six of the tournament so far, launching the googly 101m into the top tier at long on. They share three singles and Kohli adds two on the pull to end the over with a half-century stand. On come the drinks with India 18 runs short.

04:18 PM BST

OVER 32: IND 244/2 (Kohli 40 Iyer 11)

Fazal, who went for 39 off his first four overs, is taken for five singles as he patches up his figures somewhat. India are cakewalking to victory here.

04:15 PM BST

OVER 31: IND 239/2 (Kohli 38 Iyer 8)

Analysts have found that the best teams at 30 overs with wickets in hand double their score by the end of the innings. India, then, are on course for 470.

But not if this over is anything to go by, which gleans a single apiece of Mujeeb stroked into the offside.

04:12 PM BST

OVER 30: IND 237/2 (Kohli 37 Iyer 7)

England play Afghanistan here on Sunday and must be savouring having a bat on this square. The two right-handers work Rashid around for five single, all of Kohli’s three hit down through mid-on, both of Iyer’s down to long off.

04:10 PM BST

OVER 29: IND 232/2 (Kohli 34 Iyer 5)

Two wides in Mujeeb’s over as he tries to cramp the right-handers for room, one of which is sprayed so far down legside that it scuttles down to the boundary for four more. Eleven off the over but only five off the bat.

Virat Kohli's name is sung, chanted and simply shouted out at his home ground - MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

04:04 PM BST

OVER 28: IND 221/2 (Kohli 30 Iyer 4)

Virat taps the short ball from Rashid across the head, cuffing it behind square leg for four then punches a single off the back foot for a single. Broad smiles on the Indian balcony. Good to see Rahul Dravid revelling in his work.

04:02 PM BST

OVER 27: IND 212/2 (Kohli 24 Iyer 1)

Kohli plays another beautifully timed whisk through midwicket for four, closing the right wrist. Two balls later he opens it to caress a single down to third man. The suppleness of those wrists... damping in motion.

03:58 PM BST

OVER 26: IND 207/2 (Kohli 19 Iyer 1)

When Rohit was dismissed, Naveen and Kohli shook hands and were smiling, putting that IPL feud to bed. Iyer gets off the mark after Sunday’s duck with a flick to midwicket for single.

03:53 PM BST

Wicket!

Rohit b Rashid 131 Wipes across the line, a slog-sweep heave, beaten by the googly which hits middle and off. FOW 205/2

03:53 PM BST

OVER 25: IND 202/1 (Rohit 130 Kohli 16)

Virat picks Azmatullah’s cutter, waits for it and brings up India’s 200 with a pull that he collared and pulverised in front of square for four. He shows his touch that complements his strength when he rides the bounce to clip a single through midwicket and Rohit ends the over warming the bowler’s hands as he stops a corking drive in his followthrough.

Judging by this and South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 400 looks par for the top six sides in Delhi.

03:48 PM BST

OVER 24: IND 197/1 (Rohit 130 Kohli 11)

Three singles off Naveen’s fifth over, offering the scoreboard operator and members of the Amalgamated Worldwide Bloggers Union RSI chapter some respite.

03:42 PM BST

OVER 23: IND 194/1 (Rohit 129 Kohli 9)

Were Bumble here he would have been saying ‘Start the car!’ from the first over but everyone is yelling it now. Rohit late cuts Rashid Khan for four, pulls the drag down for four more and makes it 14 off three balls by picking the googly and mowing it over deep midwicket for six. Afghanistan must be reeling from all these blows. It has been relentless.

03:38 PM BST

OVER 22: IND 178/1 (Rohit 115 Kohli 8)

Rohit shuffle-skips down late and pumps a drive off Naveen over extra-cover for four. They are having to dry the ball because of the dew. After Rohit nurdles a single through midwicket, Kohli is tied up for three dot balls.

03:32 PM BST

OVER 21: IND 173/1 (Rohit 110 Kohli 8)

Australia gave Kohli a life on Sunday when Marsh dropped him but that apart he batted sensibly and elegantly. Here he announces himself with a withering cover drive off Rashid Khan then steps back to smack the ball through mid-on for a single off the back foot. Rohit watches a wide flash past his legs then walks down towards the legspinner and chips a single through wide mid-on.

03:29 PM BST

OVER 20: IND 164/1 (Rohit 108 Kohli 2)

Naveen replaces Nabi and Rohit greets his return by smearing four past mid-off with something that was more akin to a forward defensive than a check-drive. That bat. Those forearms. Blimey. His single, pushed to mid-off, provokes a bigger roar as it puts Kohli on strike against Naveen with whom he had an almighty row during the IPL when Virat told his RCB bowlers to pepper the tailender.

Naveen calls up a slip and invites the drive. Kohli takes it on and edges it ... through vacant gully.

03:24 PM BST

OVER 19: IND 158/1 (Rohit 103 Kohli 1)

Amid all the carnage, Rashid Khan has one for 14 off three overs. Leaving it so late to come on beggars belief. Virat’s entry raises the roof and he gets off the mark by cuffing the googly for a single.

03:21 PM BST

Wicket!

Kishan c Zadran b Rashid 47 Rashid Khan, where have you been? Diddles him with a googly that flies off a leading edge to cover. FOW 156/1

03:20 PM BST

OVER 18: IND 154/0 (Rohit 101 Kishan 46)

After drinks Rohit moves to 99 by chopping Nabi’s arm ball for four then brings up his hundred off 61 balls, his seventh at World Cups, by flicking a single to midwicket. He now has more WC centuries than Sachin and the quickest by an Indian. He hasn’t just seized the day, Rohit has seized this match by the scruff of its neck and bent it to his will.

Kapil’s 72-ball century against Zimbabwe in 1983 was India’s previous fastest.

Kishan puts the cherry on the icing by larruping Nabi over long on for six!

03:13 PM BST

OVER 17: IND 140/0 (Rohit 95 Kishan 38)

The commentators are musing over whether Rashid Khan has been hiding by saving himself for the 15th over. Given that he has taken Rohit’s wicket four times, there are grounds to back their argument up. Shakib bowled himself out early yesterday against England as well. Having said that, his death bowlers did him proud.

Rashid fizzes one past Ishan’s edge as he stepped back to cut. He wants to call in DRS for a snick but his captain turns down his request and rightly so, he missed it by a mile.

03:10 PM BST

OVER 16: IND 135/0 (Rohit 93 Kishan 35)

Nabi, round the wicket to Ishan, drags another one down and the left-hander rocks back to pummel a pull through midwicket. Nothing but bad luck for Nabi when he slings a round-arm medium pacer down and gulls the batsmen but the ball flies off the inside edge and scoots past the stumps.

The longest of 'long ball' hitters - AP Photo/Manish Swarup

03:05 PM BST

OVER 15 IND 125/0 (Rohit 92 Kishan 31)

At last Rashid Khan, one of the world’s greatest white-ball bowlers, deigns to come on. And you can see the difference straightaway. Far too late but he finds Rohit’s edge which drops short of slip. Diddles him with a googly too. Little victories matter.

03:02 PM BST

OVER 14: IND 125/0 (Rohit 88 Kishan 30)

Mujeeb drops short, wouldn’t anyone, gripped by trepidation in the teeth of this assault? Ishan swivels and pulls it for four. After Ishan flicks a single down to square leg, Rohit tickles an inswinger fine for four then toes four more over extra-cover. No middle but plenty of thick willow in the foot of his CEAT bat, perfect timing and brute force.

02:59 PM BST

OVER 13: IND 111/0 (Rohit 79 Kishan 14)

Ishan has had enough of playing second fiddle and pulls Nabi for four then slog sweeps him for six. Carnage. Nelson but no hope for Afghanistan.

02:58 PM BST

OVER 12: IND 100/0 (Rohit 79 Kishan 14)

India post the hundred and the century partnership when Ishan takes his second single off Mujeeb’s over, lacing it to long off. It’s the 11th time India’s openers have put on a hundred partnership at the World Cup and Rohit has been involved in six of them.

02:53 PM BST

OVER 11: IND 96/0 (Rohit 77 Kishan 12)

Sanity restored by Mohammad Nabi who ties Ishan up for four dot balls and slows the deluge to the trickle of two singles. Rohit changes his bat ... choosing from seven back-ups.

02:50 PM BST

OVER 10: IND 94/0 (Rohit 76 Kishan 11)

Afghanistan’s moment of hope when Rohit cloths a big heave across the line right up the chimney between long off and mid-on evaporates when the ball falls 3ft beyond both fielders as they converge. Mujeeb re-establishes some control ... until the India captain sweeps his googly, collaring it from off stump for four. At last Ishan will have the strike.

02:45 PM BST

OVER 9: IND 87/0 (Rohit 71 Kishan 10)

Rohit is in ominously good nick and as outrageously audacious as ever. Azmatullah comes on, opts for back of a length and Rohit pirouettes languidly to smite it into the long pasture at deep m idwicket for six. At 93m that’s the biggest six of the tournament. Modern commentators have minted a cliche this past few years: ‘He hits a long ball.’ No one hits one longer. Azmat scrambles the seam, pitches up and Rohit clobbers him over mid-off for four.

Who’d be a bowler? Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.

02:38 PM BST

OVER 8: IND 75/0 (Rohit 60 Kishan 10)

That six in the previous over was Rohit’s 553rd in international cricket (77 in 52 Tests, 182 in 148 T20s). Now he brings up his half-century off 30 balls by lamping an on-drive for four. When he pulls Naveen for another steepling six, swivelling through ninety degrees, he moves to 554, one more than the Universe Boss himself as the biggest six-hitter in international cricket history.

02:33 PM BST

OVER 7: IND 64/0 (Rohit 49 Kishan 10)

Rohit has his back foot on the popping crease line and must look about 10ft tall and 3ft wide to the bowler. The captain smacks a good length ball from round the wicket over mid-off for four and next ball, when given something short, slaps it for four more through point.

Fazal comes back round the wicket and enjoys a notional victory when he forces Rohit to loop one safe off a leading edge when he closes the face too soon … but it won’t feel like that as they sprint two. The left-armer tries a slower ball, back of a length and Rohit picks it and pulls it, seemingly effortlessly, for six. Some player.

02:27 PM BST

OVER 6: IND 47/0 (Rohit 32 Kishan 10)

Naveen replaces Mujeeb. He’s a classy right-arm fast medium bowler with tons of variations and starts by deceiving Ishan with a slower, back of a length delivery that snakes past the edge as the left-hander tried to punch it off the back foot. When he errs on to middle and leg, though, Kishan slicks it stylishly, if uppishly, for four. He can’t get his line right to the left-hander from round the wicket and gives him a second opportunity to flick four off his pads, an invitation he accepts with a twist of the wrist.

Rohit gets cracking - MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

02:22 PM BST

OVER 5: IND 37/0 (Rohit 31 Kishan 5)

Rohit brings up his 1,000th World Cup run in the second match of his third tournament by striding down to the left-arm quick and dumping a lofted off drive eight rows back. No better way to make four figures than with a six.

Fazal comes round the wicket and serves it up on middle and Rohit pulls it behind square leg for four. The next ball is full, too full, and Rohit plays a glorious cover drive, creaming it for a third boundary off the over.

02:17 PM BST

OVER 4: IND 23/0 (Rohit 17 Kishan 5)

Kishan gets off the mark with a thumping cover drive for four off Mujeeb. If that was a touch too wide from the spinner, his googly is too short to Rohit who flips it past short midwicket for four. The crowd cheers every run to the rafters but when it crosses the boundary, the roof almost comes off.

02:14 PM BST

OVER 3: IND 13/0 (Rohit 12 Kishan 0)

Fazal drifts on to middle and leg and Rohit whips it off his toes behind the square leg umpire for four. You cannot bowl there to him. Fazal knows this more than anyone and shifts his line, using away swing too to keep Rohit quiet for a couple of balls.

This packed house – the ground filling up for India’s innings in the final overs of Afghanistan’s as people raced to the ground from work – roars when the final ball curves too close to middle and Rohit cuffs it behind square for two more.

02:10 PM BST

OVER 2: IND 7/0 (Rohit 6 Kishan 0)

Afghanistan open with spin at the other end. Mujeeb does not turn it much and almost certainly won’t on this pitch but what he does have is swing when he bowls his quicker ball. Rohit flicks two to midwicket and two more behind square and then gives Kishan the strike with a back-foot punch for one. He then delivers his winger to the left-hander, wobbling it past the edge with back-spin.

02:04 PM BST

OVER 1: IND 2/0 (Rohit 1 Kishan 0)

Fazalhaq Farooqi opens the bowling. Left-arm quick, slippery and skiddy. One slip for Rohit, who works the first ball off his legs for a single, but two for the left-handed Ishan Kishan who nicked off to first slip off Mitchell Starc for a duck on Sunday. Surprised by inswing, Kishan shovels a defensive into the legside and then resists the invitation to chase a couple hung outside off stump, seeking the edge. He stays on nought but India add a wide to their total.

02:00 PM BST

India begin their chase

Rohit takes guard. Am enjoying the green, white and orange of India rendered as Adidas stripes on their shirts.

01:34 PM BST

India set 273 to win

Given they were 63 for three and utterly becalmed at a rate of four an over after 24, that was a fine recovery against a superb bowling attack, marshalled by captain Hashmatullah and a fine 62 from Azmat. India are very firm favourites but at least Afghanistan have given themselves something respectable to defend.

Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant, back to his best after that long lay-off, and Kuldeep showed his nerve and class throughout.

01:30 PM BST

OVER 50: AFG 272/8 (Mujeeb 10 Naveen 9)

Blimey! Naveen plays the most extraordinarily elegant shot for a No10, leaning back to late cut Siraj for four. A ball earlier he had chipped a drive over the bowler for two and they steal a couple of byes through to the keeper off the last two deliveries to post 272.

01:26 PM BST

OVER 49: AFG 264/8 (Mujeeb 10 Naveen 3)

Naveen chisels out a full-pace yorker for two and takes a single to cover. But Mujeeb cannot do anything with the pair of yorkers that Bumrah serves up next to end with 10-0-39-4.

India, who should have finished this innings two minutes ago, now have to bring an extra fielder into the circle, making it five for Siraj’s last over.

01:23 PM BST

Wicket!

Rashid c Kuldeep b Bumrah 16 Fine recovery at deep point, running in, to grab it after first fumbling it forwards, diving headlong to redeem himself, initially put off by the prospect of a collision with Jadeja. Rashid had sliced a slow bouncer that grew on him, cutting it high. FOW 261/8

01:20 PM BST

OVER 48: AFG 261/7 (Rashid 16 Mujeeb 10)

Fine shot from Rashid Khan, that was pure Adil Rashid in his days as a bona fide No5, opening the face with a flick of the right wrist to smear a square drive four through point. The next ball is length, pace on from Siraj and Rashid flays it over cover for six!

Rashid ducks Siraj’s bouncer with the periscope up and actually pushed the vertical bat further up the flue to try to deflect it. Siraj gives him a glare and the umpiure another when it’s called wide. The leg-spinner thumps the extra ball down the ground for a single to take the strike.

01:15 PM BST

OVER 47: AFG 247/7 (Rashid 9 Mujeeb 4)

Mujeeb swings through the line and connects with Bumrah’s slower ball, making the umpire dance as he evaded the ball sailing straight for four. The next ball is a quick bouncer and Mujeeb fends it down and earns another four as it squirts fine off an under edge, not that he knew much about it. They all count, though.

01:12 PM BST

OVER 46: AFG 238/7 (Rashid 3 Mujeeb 1)

Good arrows. Two sets of darts from Jadeja, giving them nothing. Mujeeb closes the face too soon on a midwicket flick and sends the ball sailing tantalisingly close to Rohit at short cover but he can’t get there. Hesitation from Mujeeb gives India an opportunity to run him out from point but Kishan, this time, doesn’t get his throw off in time.

01:09 PM BST

OVER 45 AFG 235/7 (Rashid 1 Mujeeb 0)

Rashid Khan is greeted with a wide and, after blocking the next ball with nose right above it, gets off the mark with a single down the ground. He was called through by Nabi after holding the pose, putting him in jeopardy of being run out by Ishan Kishan who, despite being a keeper by trade, is a proper gazelle. But the shy clears the stumps. Nani square drives the slower ball for four but is pinned by the next in front of middle and leg.

01:06 PM BST

Wicket!

Nabi lbw b Bumrah 19 Nope. Clipping leg and another umpire’s call goes the bowler’s way. FOW 235/7

01:06 PM BST

AFG review

Nabi lbw b Bumrah Heading down?

01:01 PM BST

Wicket!

Najibullah c Kohli b Bumrah 2 Slower ball, an off-spinner rather than an off-cutter from round the wicket to the left-hander who is through his wing too quickly and spoons it high to cover. FOW 229/6

01:01 PM BST

OVER 44 AFG 229/5 (Nabi 15 Najibullah 2)

That wicket allows India to sneak another over on from Jadeja for only four runs as Najibullah and Nabi bide their time before teeing off.

Kuldeep ended with 10-0-40-1.

12:59 PM BST

OVER 43: AFG 225/5 (Nabi 13 Najibullah 0)

Very good over from Kuldeep to end a very good contribution, taking the wicket he deserved by targeting the stumps throughout and never taking a backward step despite Azmat smacking him for three sixes.

12:56 PM BST

Wicket!

Hashmat lbw b Kuldeep 80 So a first Afghan World Cup century will have to wait. The captain crouched to reverse sweep and was struck on the right thigh, plumb. He sent it upstairs but it was three reds, the ball hitting middle and off about two-thirds of the way up. FOW 225/5

12:53 PM BST

Afghanistan review

Hashmat lbw b Kuldeep

12:52 PM BST

OVER 42: AFG 224/4 (Hashmat 80 Nabi 12)

Siraj comes on to bowl with a spell shaped by death tactics, plenty of pace off and yorkers. Hashmat squirts a drive down to third man for a single, Nabi mows the shorter one to midwicket for a single and they sprint two when Hashmat drives between bowler and long-on. Nabi uses his wrists to whisk another single but Hashmat ends the over in style, reading the slower ball and cuffing the cutter fine of deep backward square for four.

12:48 PM BST

OVER 41: AFG 214/4 (Hashmat 72 Nabi 10)

Hashmat needs treatment after sweeping Kuldeep, his leg acting like a stilt when eh stood up to hop a single. Cramp in the left buttock? That’s the area the physio is kneading. He seems fine. But the rate is ticking down alarmingly.

Nabi is beaten on the square cut but he kept his back foot safely planted when Rahul demolished the timbers after taking the ball.

12:46 PM BST

NOT OUT

His foot never left the ground, 12 inches behind the popping crease.

12:46 PM BST

Umpire review

Nabi st Rahul b Kuldeep

12:41 PM BST

OVER 40: AFG 211/4 (Hashmat 70 Nabi 9)

Hashmatullah uses his feet again and this time connects, chipping Thakur over midwicket for four. Thakur, never the most sanguine when hit, has further cause for frustration when India make a gift to Nabi of an overthrow because Kohli wasn’t backing up a throw from square leg. But because it was Virat, he couldn’t really kick off.

12:38 PM BST

OVER 39: AFG 204/4 (Hashmat 65 Nabi 7)

Kuldeep sees Hashmatullah’s feet twitch and holds the ball back a bit, making the captain improvise a hack across the line when he had initially hoped to launch him over mid on. Only one single off the over and Afghanistan immediately convene a mid-pitch discussion to change tack.

Hashmatullah accelerates - REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

12:33 PM BST

OVER 38: AFG 203/4 (Hashmat 64 Nabi 7)

That fourth-wicket partnership of 121 was Afghanistan’s second highest at World Cups after Ikram Alikhil and Rahmat Shah put on 133 for the second against West Indies at Headingley four years ago.

Thakur comes back and slams on the brakes, Nabi using his wrists to flick one round the corner, Hashmatullah, like a left-handed Root, rotating the strike with a glide down to third man.

12:27 PM BST

OVER 37: AFG 201/4 (Hashmat 63 Nabi 6)

Couple of wides from Pandya, one of them parried by KL as it speared past the left-hander’s leg stump allowing an extra run. Nabi works a couple of singles off his pads, Hashmatullah chops one down to third man.

12:23 PM BST

OVER 36: AFG 194/4 (Hashmat 62 Nabi 4)

Afghanistan, taking stock with their last pair of elite international batsmen, milk five singles off Kuldeep, patting it down to the sweepers and working the gaps. Hashmatullah had one opportunity to clear the rope but cloths it too close to the sweeper.

12:18 PM BST

OVER 35: AFG 189/4 (Hashmat 60 Nabi 1)

Good thinking and good execution from Pandya whose first ball was whipped for four through square leg but his second, 10mph slower, hit the top of off as Azmatullah tried to run it down to third man and was through his shot before the ball got to him.

Nabi gets off the mark mistiming a pull fine for a single and Hashmatullah ends the over with a lovely late cut between the two men put there to stop that shot.

12:12 PM BST

Wicket!

Azmatullah b Pandya 62 A wicket on his 30th birthday for Hardik, doing Azmatullah with an off-cutter that beats him for (lack of) pace and knocks back off stump two inches from the top. FOW 184/4

Azmat is cleaned up - REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

12:11 PM BST

OVER 34: AFG 180/3 (Hashmat 56 Azmat 58)

Back to spin for India and it’s Kuldeep rather than Jadeja. Azmatullah hit him for two sixes in his last over and adds a third on his return, dumping it miles back at long on when given one in the slot, almost as if he was practising range hitting with someone standing alongside amd dropping half volleys for him to smite.

12:09 PM BST

OVER 33: AFG 173/3 (Hashmat 56 Azmat 51)

Hardik Pandya replaces Bumrah and, like Siraj, feeds Hashmat unwisely with short balls outside off. He carves the first for four to bring up his half century then uppercuts/ramps the next, even shorter ball, for six over third man. Mr Tortoise edges ahead by taking on some hare-like traits. Virat, who has had the pavilion at Feroz Shah Kotla named after him this week, is given an ecstatic reception as he is sent to field on the rope.

12:03 PM BST

OVER 32: AFG 161/3 (Hashmat 45 Azmat 50)

Lovely shot from Hasmatullah, a kind of straight bat, late cut, opening the face to chop it down wide of the keeper and past the slip’s right hand for four. After Hashmat resumes his nurdling for a single into the onside, Azmatullah takes two with a whip through midwicket to bring up his half-century off 62 balls. Well played young man. At one point he looked trapped in the spinners’ vice but broke free with real daring. The partnership climbs to 98.

11:58 AM BST

OVER 31: AFG 153/3 (Hashmat 40 Azmat 47)

Bumrah is given a third over in this second spell. Think I invented Hazmat in the preceding over. What a batsman an amalgamation of these two would make.

Hashmat, inspired by his young colleague, collapses his back leg and smears a square drive off the right-arm quick for four. It was full and wide as he strained for an off-stump yorker.

11:52 AM BST

OVER 30: AFG 147/3 (Hashmat 35 Azmat 46)

Rohit brings Siraj back into the attack and these two batsmen tuck in. Azmatullah retreats towards the square leg umpire to free his arms and shovels a slogged drive over mid-on for four. Again retreating and exposing his stumps, the right-hander leans over to squeeze a single down to point off a full-length ball. Hashmatullah, becalmed, dealing in singles, cannot believe his luck when Siraj feeds his lethal square cut and he needs no second invitation, scything it for four.

On come the drinks waiters. Afghanistan lost a wicket straight after the last one. Anyone who has watched the Arsenal Amazon doc can’t get Mikel Arteta using the word ‘Focus’ as a mantra. ‘Focus, guys!’ Hashmat and Azmat, take heed.

11:46 AM BST

OVER 29: AFG 137/3 (Hashmat 30 Azmat 41)

Bumrah almost knocks Azmatullah off his feet with an inswinging low full toss that hoops in and crashes into the top of his boot. Mercifully for the batsman, as he hobbles a leg-bye, it was missing leg by the width of two stumps. It’s an over of yorkers and bouncers, yielding two off the bat, that one off the pad and a wide for an 89mph bouncer that trampolined over the captain’s head as he ducked.

11:42 AM BST

OVER 28: AFG 133/3 (Hashmat 29 Azmat 40)

Azmatullah takes a big stride down to Jadeja, drops to his right knee and gets under Jadeja’s dart to smear it over long on for six. Three singles and a two also keep the scoreboard rattling along. Hashmatullah may not have the game to go on the attack but it’s encouraging to see the 23-year-old all-rounder give the innings a jolt. He didn’t breach the boundary and think, job done. He made sure they kept accumulating.

Azmatullah hits out - AP Photo/Manish Swarup

11:37 AM BST

OVER 27: AFG 121/3 (Hashmat 27 Azmat 30)

After those two sixes, but not because of them I’m sure Rohit would assert, Kuldeep is replaced by Bumrah. Hasmatullah works a single off his pads, Azmatullah picks the slower ball and blocks it then hoicks the bouncer off the toe for two and digs out the low full toss before it can scuttle under his bat.

11:33 AM BST

OVER 26: AFG 118/3 (Hashmat 26 Azmat 28)

Afghanistan have clearly decided enough was enough and start running hard to ensure Azmatullah’s cut earns them two off Jadeja and they pick off a couple more singles. But Jadeja makes one dip to Azmat who was dancing down and forces him to improvise a defensive and then cramps him on the back foot to give him nowhere to hit but straight up the pitch. Those two dot balls give him figures of 5-0-19-0.

11:30 AM BST

OVER 25: AFG 114/3 (Hashmat 25 Azmat 25)

Carpe diem! Azmat opens his stance, clears his front foot and smashes two sixes off three balls, the first gun-barrel straight, the next over long-off. Both deliveries were flighted and suddenly the away support in this crowd really find their voices.

11:28 AM BST

OVER 24: AFG 100/3 (Hashmat 24 Azmat 12)

A run-a-ball over of nurdling takes Afghanistan to three figures. Something’s gotta give. South Africa scored 430 on this ground, they’re going to need to go at 10 an over from here to have something to defend against India’s stellar batting.

This, on Kuldeep’s pace:

11:25 AM BST

OVER 23: AFG 94/3 (Hashmat 21 Azmat 9)

Hashmatullah can’t hit Kuldeep off the square. And is beaten twice, pinned on the front pad by the leg-break that turned in to the left-hander but was heading down and then by skidding one past the inside edge.

They have scored 18 runs off the last seven overs: @When an irresistible force such as you/ Meets an old immovable object like me …”

11:20 AM BST

OVER 22: AFG 93/3 (Hashmat 21 Azmat 8)

Hashmatullah decides it has to be him and throws everything but the kitchen sink at a slog sweep and top edges it over the keeper for four. What’s more it was a no-ball as there were only four up in the circle so Jadeja will have to bowl a free hit. The Afghanistan captain cloths it straight down long offs throat but he jogs a single anyway as the catch doesn’t count. But Azmat is batting as if his feet are stuck in treacle and pats the ball back to the bowler twice before opening the face to steer a single down to the point sweeper.

11:17 AM BST

OVER 21: AFG 86/3 (Hashmat 16 Azmat 7)

Afghanistan steer three singles into the gaps but as Ian Smith says on commentary, unless they take the initiative now, they could find themselves only sixty runs further on at the 35 over mark. The eternal Mick Jones dilemma of ODIs, ‘Should I stay or should I go (hard)’ – one of each, really, in a partnership at three down.

11:14 AM BST

OVER 20: AFG 83/3 (Hashmat 14 Azmat 6)

The strangling continues to the tune of a single off Jadeja who is also protected by hares at cover and midwicket, like Hookes and Serjeant of many moons ago. No turn really so Afghanistan have that in their favour.

11:11 AM BST

OVER 19: AFG 82/3 (Hashmat 13 Azmat 6)

Three singles – two into the offside and Hasmatullah’s second whisked off his toes through midwicket. If they dry up the scoring while rattling through the overs, batsmen will feel backed into a corner and take even greater risks much later.

Use your feet and try at leas to keep it ticking over at five per over.

11:08 AM BST

OVER 18: AFG 79/3 (Hashmat 11 Azmat 5)

Double change: Rabindra Jadeja come son to make it spin at both ends and given the pace with which these two left-armers hustle through their overs, Afghanistan have to ensure they don’t just chew up 20 overs without attacking, despite their precarious position. Easier said than doen, of course, but they must try to stop India’s suffocation tactics. Hashmatullah drives a single down to long-on.

11:05 AM BST

OVER 17: AFG 78/3 (Hashmat 10 Azmat 5)

Time for some left-arm wrist spin. Kuldeep bowled beautifully against Australia. He made such a dramatic breakthrough and suffered such a slump that his success was written off as due to the novelty of his skill. But this past 18 months he has fought back brilliantly with variations of pace and improving his flipper and wrong ’un to such an extent that he is a must-pick.

Just two singles off his opening over, playing with the flight, lofting a couple above the eyeline but Afghanistan are refusing to take the bait.

11:01 AM BST

OVER 16: AFG 76/3 (Hashmat 9 Azmat 4)

Hashmat made a Test 200 against Zimbabwe a couple of years back but his highest ODI score is 97* in 65 innings. He has made 16 fifties but his strike rate of 67 is not going to worry India. I would have thought the captain was better suited to batting at No3 than No4 but if he can hang around ...

Hashmatullah works two off his pads and then dabs a single off Thakur down to third man. Azmatullah drives to the cover sweeper for one and also works third man’s legs by opening the face.

10:56 AM BST

OVER 15: AFG 70/3 (Hashmat 5 Azmat 2)

Afghanistan are having to rebuild and Hardik uses their understandable caution against them, tying them up and allowing only a couple of singles and a two, the latter from Hashmat’s check drive down the ground, saved from a boundary by Bumrah’s size 12.

10:51 AM BST

OVER 14: AFG 66/3 (Hashmat 2 Azmat 1)

Thanks to Cameron for his coverage of the first two wickets and first 13 overs. Rob Bagchi here for the rest of the match. Rahmat, dismissed immediately after drinks against Bangladesh, is done again by the interval, switching off and being beaten on the inside-edge. Afghanistan, resplendent in their scarlet helmets, are under the cosh here. Azmat gets off the mark by opening his right wrist to glide the ball down to third man for a single and Hashmatullah chisels out a yorker from Thakur, the pocket volcano, thick-edging it Harrow style down to fine leg for two.

10:46 AM BST

Wicket!

Rahmat lbw b Thakur 16 Umpire’s call, the nip-backer trimming the leg bail. He will count himself unlucky as it could have gone the other way but them’s the breaks. Big assist for the drink’s break. FOW 63/3

Shardul Thakur pins Rahmat Shah - Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

10:44 AM BST

Afghanistan review

Rahmat lbw b Thakur Straight after the drinks break. Looks pretty plumb. Hit him on the knee roll.

10:39 AM BST

Wicket!

Gurbaz c Thakur b Hardik 21

A short ball from Hardik is attacked by Gurbaz. He swings on the hook but it catches a top edge and flies to Thakur in the deep. The fielder shows good presence of mind to catch, chuck it in the air as he steps over the rope, then walk back in field to comfortably secure the wicket. FOW 63/2

10:34 AM BST

OVER 12: AFG 58/1 (Gurbaz 21 Rahmat 11)

Gurbaz looks for a run as Rahmat clips off his pad to mid-wicket, but he quickly retreats as the Indian fielder attacks it. Rahmat then drives well back towards the bowler, but it is well stopped, before flapping at one outside off. It sails through to the keeper. Good timing this time though from Rahmat. The ball skips up off the pitch, but the batsman has enough time to remain on the front foot and pull in front of square for a four. Perhaps showing signs of frustration, Thakur throws a wild beamer that is called a no-ball, giving Rahmat a free hit. Thakur tries to minimise the damage by bowling well outside off, but it is ruled a wide, so Rahmat has another chance. This one is a low full-toss and is clubbed right back at the bowler. Thakur does well to stop it, and it’s just a single. The final delivery is defended for a dot.

10:28 AM BST

OVER 11: AFG 51/1 (Gurbaz 21 Rahmat 6)

With the power play over, Hardik still opts for an aggressive field, deploying a gully as India go in search of wickets. Rahmat dabs a single off the first ball of the over before Gurbaz cuts late to point to return the strike. Hardik bowls fuller now, targeting the stumps and forcing Rahmat to play on the defensive. The final delivery is shorter again, and Rahmat carves a drive to point before stealing a single to farm the strike. Three from the over.

10:22 AM BST

OVER 10: AFG 48/1 (Gurbaz 20 Rahmat 4)

Thakur takes over from Siraj, banging it in short and catching Gurbaz on the arm as he flails wildly with a pull shot. He then plays a more orthodox drive on the up which bounces to short cover. First six for Afghanistan! With the delivery short and a little outside off, Gurbaz plays off the front-foot, using his bat-speed to club it over the boundary around long on. Thakur finishes well to make it five dots and a six from the over.

10:17 AM BST

OVER 9: AFG 42/1 (Gurbaz 14 Rahmat 4)

First bowling change for India as Hardik Pandya comes into the attack. Bowling outside off and back of a length, the first delivery is left by the batsman and whistles through to the keeper. Gurbaz chances his arm off the next one though and steers a cut shot for four. Hardik straightens up his line - the first goes for a dot and the second elicits a weak appeal as the ball clips the back pad - it was always dragging down leg. Gurbaz flicks a single off the pad before Rahmat sees out the over with a dot.

10:12 AM BST

OVER 8: AFG 37/1 (Gurbaz 10 Rahmat 4)

Gurbaz steals a single, but Rahmat has the task of facing Siraj who is in the mood for a wicket. After a couple of dots, Siraj bowls the first bouncer of the session, catching the batsman off-guard. It trampolines of the dry pitch, clipping Rahmat on the top of the bat as he turns his head away before floating into the air to an absent short leg. Rahmat bounces back well though to strike a clean drive past short cover for four.

10:08 AM BST

OVER 7: AFG 32/1 (Gurbaz 9 Rahmat 0)

The first delivery is cut fine by Ibrahim, evading third man to go for four. The next cuts in dangerously, evading the bat and the stumps before screaming through to the keeper. Following the wicket, Rahmat faces over the over with two dot balls.

10:06 AM BST

Wicket!

Rahul c Bumrah b Ibrahim 22

After a couple of deliveries nip in from Bumrah, he lures the batsman into playing. There is a fraction of movement off the pitch, and it nicks the outside edge of Ibrahim’s bat before sailing through to KL Rahul. It’s well-taken low to the right. India are off the mark! FOW 32/1

10:01 AM BST

OVER 6: AFG 28/0 (Gurbaz 9 Ibrahim 18)

Ibrahim switches the strike with a single. Sirak’s wobble seem is well-met by Gurbaz, who plays an exquisitve shot that bisects short cover and point and hares away to the boundary. After a couple of dots, Gurbaz plays the same shot, this time with more venom, and reaps another four.

09:56 AM BST

OVER 5: AFG 19/0 (Gurbaz 1 Ibrahim 17)

Bumrah plays with the mind of Ibrahim. Despite the consistency of his length, he is moving it first in and then out, forcing the batsman to play at it. The first three deliveries go for dots. Ibrahim then wafts outside off and cuts straight to point. A skewed late drive skids for a single at square-leg, and Afghanistan end with sharp running to take a single off of a defensive.

09:52 AM BST

OVER 4: AFG 18/0 (Gurbaz 1 Ibrahim 16)

Two early fours from Ibrahim, both played well off the pad through midwicket. With the speed of this out-field, they both run away for four. Afghanistan take a single with the final ball of the over having survived what looked an open and shut LBW case.

09:50 AM BST

LBW review

There’s an LBW review though for sharp delivery that seems in from Siraj. Bat clips pad, but the ball carries through to hit the back pad. It looks in line, but the ball-tracking shows the movement was so vicious that it was going down leg. Ibrahim survives.

09:48 AM BST

OVER 3: AFG 9/0 (Gurbaz 1 Ibrahim 7)

Bumrah’s first delivery whistles through to the keeper. There is significant sideways movement, and as Zadran looks to put bat on ball, late movement and unpredictable bounce prevents him from striking cleanly. A full-pitched dlivery is struck well on the up Gurbaz, aiming through the covers, but it is well-fielded by Hardik Pandya at cover. Gurbaz finally gets off the mark, dabbing a single to mid-wicket before Ibrahim farms the strike with the same shot on the final ball of the over.

09:41 AM BST

OVER 2: AFG 6/0 (Gurbaz 5 Ibrahim 0)

Siraj looks dangerous straight-away, counterpointing Bumrah’s deliveries clipping in with a brace of outswingers. Ibrahim gets of the mark with a drive played nicely down the ground which races away to the boundary on this hard outfield. Afghanistan steal another single to finish the over.

09:37 AM BST

OVER 1: AFG 1/0 (Gurbaz 0 Ibrahim 0)

Bumrah has two slips in to signal his intent. Bowling back of a length into the hard ground, the ball bounces high into the hip of Gurbaz, with the first two going for dots. Afghanisatan get off the the mark with a wide just trailing down leg. The next is a perfect up-seam delivery nipping in towards the pads, while the follow-up clips in and sails past the off stump at pace. Gurbaz looks to get bat on ball with an awkward drive straight to mid-on. Just the one run from the over.

09:32 AM BST

Out come the openers

This ground was not big enough for the South Africans last week with the like of Markram clobbering 14 fours and three sixes on this very flat surface. Gurbaz takes the first over against Bumrah.

09:29 AM BST

Afghanistan and India target the stumps

All balls bowled in #CWC2023

Hitting stumps: 40 wkts, S/R 24

Missing stumps: 76 wkts, S/R 43



Afghanistan and India have targeted the stumps more than other teams in this tournament so far



09:26 AM BST

The teams are out

There’s a minute’s silence to pay respects to the victims of the recent earthquake in Afghanistan before the anthems are under way. Afghanistan go first.

09:16 AM BST

Stadium not yet full

After the debacle of the empty seats that surrounded England and New Zealand for the first match of this World Cup, it’s worth noting that, with 15 minutes before the start of today’s game, the stands in Delhi are not yet full. Far from it.

I expect that it will fill up somewhat quicker than the ground in Ahmedabad does, but either India supporters aren’t necessarily bothered by seeing the first ball or, more likely, there are delays in getting people into the ground.

09:10 AM BST

It's hot in Delhi

Temperatures around 32C today. That’s not an umbrella Shastri is weilding, it’s a parasol.

Rav

09:05 AM BST

Ashwin out, Thakur in

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin sits out and is replaced by Shardul Thakur.

Rohit Sharma Ishan Kishan Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer KL Rahul Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadeja Shardul Thakur Kuldeep Yadav Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Siraj

09:04 AM BST

Afghanistan win the toss and bat

Hashmatullah Shahidi calls correctly and names an unchanged team from the defeat against Bangladesh.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Ibrahim Zadran Rahmat Shah Hashmatullah Shahidi Mohammad Nabi Najibullah Zadran Azmathullah Omarzai Rashid Khan Mujeeb Ur Rahman Fazalhaq Farooqi Naveen-ul-Haq

08:54 AM BST

Gill still unavailable

Shubman Gill has been ruled out of today’s match. The opener is reported to be suffering with dengue fever and also missed their first match against Australia.

There are fears that Gill will not have recovered sufficiently in time for Saturday’s blockbuster clash with Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

Ishan Kishan replaced Gill at the top of the order against Australia but was dismissed for a golden duck.

Nevertheless, India started their campaign with a six-wicket win thanks to a 165-run stand between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

08:37 AM BST

Afghanistan's first World Cup under the Taliban

Afghanistan are attempting to regain their footing at this World Cup after finding a new home in Dubai, thanks to financial backing from International Cricket Council.

Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan two years ago following the chaotic US withdrawal, professional cricket players and administrators fled the country in large numbers, hobbling the country’s international sporting prospects. Then late last year, the Emirates Cricket Board agreed to house the Afghan players, as well as provide logistical and visa support in Dubai over the next five years.

In the unlikely event that Afghanistan pull off a victory it would be far more significant than the country’s recent triumph against former World Cup champions Sri Lanka.

While the players declined to comment about the turbulent regime change back home, the team has “become stronger” mostly in spin bowling compared to a decade ago, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, a wicketkeeper and batter on the Afghan team, said in an interview. The “focus is to improve our batting and only then we’ll win against India or other teams,” he said.

The team got off to an unpromising start after being beaten in its tournament opening match against Bangladesh.

“Losing to Bangladesh cannot impact our mindset and goal as a team,” Hashmatullah Shahidi, the team’s captain, said ahead of today’s match against India.

The Afghanistan team came under fire in January when the Taliban banned women from playing sports. In response, Human Rights Watch called on the ICC to suspend the country’s membership and Australia canceled a scheduled match against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year.

Nevertheless, Afghanistan rank ninth in one-day international cricket, up from lowest-placed twelfth in 2015. Some of the players star in the top-tiered Indian Premier League tournament and a few other international leagues, which they say has boosted their performance on the world stage.

