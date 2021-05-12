Johnson & Johnson vaccine deliveries delayed; 'black fungus' appearing in India; US deaths lowest in 14 months: Latest COVID-19 updates

John Bacon and Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY
·7 min read

A federal advisory committee meeting today is expected to sign off on allowing one vaccine to go into adolescent arms – but states might not receive any doses of another vaccine next week.

White House officials told governors on a private call Tuesday that new supply of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot wasn't immediately available for ordering, Politico reported, citing four sources it did not name. J&J's vaccine output has been limited since its authorization in late February – and in April, federal health officials paused its use for 11 days after a rare blood-clotting disorder was associated with the shot.

But the Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 12-15. Assuming the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends the shots, they could be available as soon as Thursday, FDA officials said.

Also in the news:

►COVID is exploding across much of Asia, overwhelming hospitals and healthcare, warned Alexander Matheou, Asia Pacific director for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. More people have been diagnosed in Asia over the past two weeks than in the Americas, Europe, and Africa combined.

►Mexico's popular tourist city of Cancun is battling a "highly concerning" surge in infections despite improvements across most of Mexico, Gov. Carlos Joaquín said.

►The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported zero new deaths in the entire state Tuesday as 3 million residents are now fully vaccinated.

►Just 11% of American adults who remain unvaccinated for COVID-19 say they definitely will get the shot, while 34% say they definitely won’t, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Another 27% say they probably will and 27% say they probably won’t.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 32.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 582,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: Over 159.7 million cases and 3.31 million deaths. More than 334 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and more than 263.1 million have been administered, according to the CDC. More than 116.5 million Americans have been fully vaccinated – 35.1% of the population.

📘 What we're reading: Here are answers to some of your top questions on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in younger teens.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

CDC panel to decide if Pfizer vaccine is safe for kids

A federal advisory committee meets today to decide whether to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents ages 12-15. The Food and Drug Administration signed off Monday on the shots, saying that the vaccine was safe and effective for adolescents.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will review data from a trial run by the companies. They tested the vaccine in more than 1,000 adolescents, giving an equal number a placebo. Among the 2,260 participants, only 16 developed COVID-19, all of whom received the placebo. None of the adolescents suffered a severe reaction to the vaccine and side effects were in line with those seen in younger adults, largely short-lived pain at the injection site, fatigue, muscle aches and headache.

The same committee signed off in December on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adults and teens ages 16-17.

Elizabeth Weise

Deadly 'black fungus' is appearing more frequently in India

A rare but life-threatening fungal infection is appearing more frequently in India's COVID patients while coronavirus cases soar to more than 350,000 per day, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Mucormycosis, also known as “black fungus,” is caused by a group of molds called mucormycetes, which tend to live in soil and decaying organic matter, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the past decade, doctors have seen only a handful of cases in India. But in the past month, they’re reporting tens of thousands of cases, said Dr. Bhakti Hansoti, associate professor in the department of emergency medicine and international health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“It consumes a lot of resources especially during this pandemic right now in India where health care resources are stretched at the limit," she said.

Adrianna Rodriguez

US COVID deaths reach lowest level in 14 months

After weeks of the United States reporting around 700 COVID-19 deaths per day, the country is now averaging about 600 deaths a day. It's been 10 months since the death toll was that low. In January, 3,100 Americans died per day.

May is on track to be the least-deadly month of the pandemic since March 2020.

Death trends typically follow case trends a few weeks later, and the country's cases hit a recent peak several weeks ago. Since then, the pace of cases has plunged: The country is now averaging about 38,000 cases a day, little more than half of the 71,000 cases a day that were being reported less than a month ago.

Mike Stucka

WHO warns 'variant of concern' from India may be more contagious

Though the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths globally slightly decreased this week, the World Health Organization is warning there may be trouble on the horizon. In a weekly report published Tuesday, the WHO warned that a variant first discovered in India may be more contagious than most versions of the coronavirus. Though impacts from vaccines on the triple-mutant virus are unclear, there is some evidence it may able to evade some of the protections provided by vaccines.

The report also said the variant was probably one of several contributing factors contributing to the crushing surge sweeping over India in recent weeks. Indian health care and funeral facilities have been overwhelmed, with hospitals routinely running out of oxygen and crematoriums operating 24 hours a day.

These 9 states will end participation in unemployment assistance programs

At least nine states have announced that they will be ending participation in federal unemployment assistance programs directed at alleviating problems produced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee informed the U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday, joining Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, and South Carolina. Many state governors echoed the importance of small businesses in their statements. But others pointed to worker shortages and labor issues threaten to restrain the pace of economic growth. Many Republican experts blame it on the extra unemployment benefits.

“Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes," Lee said in a statement.

Taking vaccines to people: Governors share success stories with Biden

As the federal government reaches out to the tens of millions of Americans who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine, even offering free transportation to get the shots, President Joe Biden listened to a handful of governors Tuesday about what has worked in their states.

One common theme: Convenience matters.

To that effect, Biden announced a deal with ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft to take people to and from vaccination sites for free from May 24-July 4. Biden, who suggested the CDC would soon issue new guidance on what vaccinated people can do, is aiming for 70% of the nation's adults to have gotten at least one dose by Independence Day.

During Biden's call with the Republican governors of Ohio, Utah and Massachusetts, along with the Democratic governors of Maine, Minnesota and New Mexico, a recurring theme was the importance of mobile units, pop-ups, and walk-ins to make the jabs more easily available.

“It’s going out, it’s trying to be innovative, trying to figure out how do we take it directly to people,’’ said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, adding that there's been a lot of interest in the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. "They want that one shot and to be done.''

Jorge L. Ortiz

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID updates: Variant from India more contagious, WHO says

Latest Stories

  • NFL Week 1 schedule released: Cowboys at Buccaneers to kick off opening weekend

    The NFL season kicks off with a healed Dak Prescott facing a triumphant Tom Brady.

  • 10 things: Raptors keep playing for lottery position with another loss to Clippers

    The severely undermanned Raptors got blown out by the Clippers on Tuesday as Toronto's dreadful season slowly and painfully winds down.

  • Drew Robinson hits first HR since losing right eye in suicide attempt

    Drew Robinson lost his right eye in a suicide attempt in 2020, but earned a spot in the River Cats last week.

  • Taylor Hall weighs in on ex-teammate Eichel: 'I know Jack is frustrated'

    Taylor Hall has better insight than most into what Jack Eichel may be thinking these days.

  • Olympic torch relay pulled from Hiroshima in latest COVID setback

    The Tokyo Olympics are set to start in July, yet much of the country is still in a state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

  • College pitcher's stolen prosthetic arm found after surge of donations

    Augustana pitcher Parker Hanson, who was born without a left hand, had his prosthetic arm stolen out of his car last week.

  • State auditor: Brett Favre hasn't paid back $600K in welfare funds

    Favre has yet to pay back $600,000 in Mississippi welfare funds more than a year after vowing to do so.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on injured list with COVID-19

    The Padres also placed Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the IL due to contact tracing.

  • Athletics have approval to seek relocation with Oakland ballpark plans in limbo

    The Athletics say they are committed to Oakland, but will look for stadiums in different cities.

  • Breaking down the closest Norris Trophy race in recent memory

    The 2021 Norris Trophy race should be the closest among the major awards, with several candidates in the running. Who should take home the hardware this year?

  • Manchester City wins fifth Premier League title behind Pep Guardiola's reinvention

    Manchester United's loss to Leicester on Tuesday sealed City's crown, but it was won long before that thanks to Guardiola.

  • Medina Spirit will compete in Preakness Stakes with Derby win still in doubt

    Medina Spirit will run in the Preakness Stakes despite a positive test for a regulated substance at the Kentucky Derby.

  • What Wayne Simmonds is showing us about the sacred relationship between a Black man and his barber

    Not every barber can cut Black hair.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Nick Saban films COVID-19 vaccine PSA as Alabama and Auburn want full football stadiums in 2021

    Both Alabama and Auburn have said they're planning on being at full capacity in 2021 as Alabama's vaccination rate lags.

  • Van Dijk out of European Championship, Henderson a doubt

    LIVERPOOL, England — Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk has ruled himself out of next month's European Championship, saying he wanted to use the offseason to complete his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury. The Liverpool center back has been out since October after damaging his anterior cruciate ligaments in a challenge with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a Premier League game. “I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the offseason," Van Dijk said in an interview with Liverpool's website on Wednesday. “The full focus will be on preseason with the club and that’s a realistic goal, so I am looking forward to that. Obviously I am very gutted to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there, but things have been like they have and I have to accept it.” Van Dijk said he is looking at the bigger picture, including helping the Netherlands qualify for next year's World Cup in Qatar. “I am quite mature and I know by now what could be a good decision,” he said, “and I think this decision has definitely been the right one, in my opinion, to give my body and my knee a little bit more extra time to get ready for hopefully a big, big 18 months at least with the club but also with my country because we’re trying to go to the next tournament after this as well and that starts in September.” Van Dijk said he is on schedule to take part in preseason training with Liverpool. The next Premier League season starts Aug. 14. Van Dijk's injury derailed Liverpool's bid to retain the Premier League title, especially with fellow center backs Joe Gomez and Joel Matip also succumbing to long-term injuries. Jurgen Klopp's team is in sixth place with less than two weeks of the campaign remaining and is unlikely to finish in the top four, which would mean missing out on next season's Champions League. Klopp isn't even sure Van Dijk will be fit for the start of next season. “It is one of the most serious injuries you can get," Klopp said. “The injury he has has an average of 11 months. It happened in October so that is September. The plan is he can start a preseason with us but even that is not sure.” “The Euros just came at the wrong moment. The good news for Holland is he will be 100% when he comes back ... He felt the start of rehab was really tough, pain like crazy. When you overcome that, then you make big steps and get more positive and then there is a situation. I never wanted to cut the Euros off but, in common sense, there is no chance.” Klopp said Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has yet to return to training after a groin injury that the midfielder sustained in February. Henderson will miss Liverpool's remaining four league games, Klopp said, and could be a doubt for the Euros with England. “That is a decision between (England coach) Gareth (Southgate) and Hendo,” Klopp said. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

  • Man United fixture pileup a 'crime' by the EPL, says Klopp

    LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticized the Premier League for forcing Manchester United to play three games in five days, a schedule logjam which has inadvertently damaged his team’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League. The postponement of Liverpool’s match at United on May 2 because of fan protests outside Old Trafford led to that game being rearranged for Thursday. United has also had to play against Aston Villa on Sunday and Leicester on Tuesday. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielded a virtual reserve team on Tuesday given the short turnaround and his team lost 2-1, which has improved Leicester's chances of finishing in the top four and making the Champions League at the expense of Liverpool and West Ham. Klopp sympathized with Solskjaer and said he would also have played a weakened team in the circumstances. His unhappiness, instead, was directed at the league. “To play Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday is a crime,” Klopp said Wednesday. “But that is not the fault of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the players. My question to myself was: would I have done the same? Yes. You have to. We are late in the season, all the players played a lot of games. “The explanation from the Premier League was that no other team should suffer because of the things that happened in Manchester. Let me say it like this — that didn’t work out pretty well (for) West Ham, (for) Liverpool." Leicester’s win lifted the team into third place, eight points clear of West Ham and nine clear of Liverpool. Leicester has two games left — as opposed to West Ham’s three and Liverpool’s four — but is still a huge favorite to secure one of the four Champions League spots along with champion Manchester City, United and probably Chelsea. Liverpool must win at United on Thursday to keep alive any realistic hopes of a top-four finish. “Our plan was to win all the games we played this season, we don’t change that,” Klopp said. “Do we have to take more risks in the last few minutes if it looks a draw? It is possible.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Martin Truex Jr.'s third win of 2021 leads to a Dover pole

    Truex is the only driver with multiple wins in 2021.

  • Leafs, Habs will face off in long-awaited playoff rematch, Oilers will face Jets

    The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens will meet in the playoffs for the first time in 42 years when the 2020-21 NHL post-season gets underway. The seeding for the four playoff teams in the North Division was finalized Tuesday night when the Winnipeg Jets beat the Vancouver Canucks. The result locked the Jets into the third spot and a playoff date with the second-place Edmonton Oilers, while division-leading Toronto will take on fourth-place Montreal. It will be the 16th playoff meeting between the Original Six clubs but the first since Montreal swept Toronto in the 1979 quarterfinals. That a playoff rematch has taken so long to materialize is strange, given that the teams have competed in the same division since the 1998-99 season. The Jets will be facing the Oilers for the first time since the NHL returned to Manitoba's capital in 2011-12. The original Winnipeg Jets faced the Oilers six times in the post-season between 1983 and 1990, with Edmonton winning each time. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021. The Canadian Press