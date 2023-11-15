India v New Zealand LIVE: Cricket World Cup latest score and updates as hosts off to flying start with bat

(REUTERS)

India and New Zealand go head-to-head in the first of the Cricket World Cup semi-finals when they clash in Mumbai. The World Cup hosts successfully ended their group stage campaign unbeaten, winning all nine of their matches, and signing off with a thrashing of the Netherlands on Sunday to maintain their tag as the tournament favourites.

Rohit Sharma leads an impressive side with aggressive opener Shubman Gill, legendary batter Virat Kohli and a plethora of attacking bowling options from Jasprit Bumrah to Kuldeep Yadav.

Though they bring all the momentum into the knockout stages India will be nervous for this knockout game. They also topped the group stage standings in England four years ago before losing to New Zealand in the semis at Old Trafford.

New Zealand, meanwhile, started the competition in spectacular fashion with a huge win over England before stuttering towards the knockout rounds following a series of injuries to key personnel. They have reached another white-ball tournament semi-final and have the experience to challenge India today.

India vs New Zealand

India take on New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup semi-final in Mumbai

The hosts went unbeaten in nine group stage matches

India won the toss and chose to bat

India 61-0 (7) Rohit 47, Gill 11, Boult 0-29 (4)

09:03 , Sonia Twigg

Boult will continue, he has bowled a wide, it was not far away from the pad or bat of Sharma, but it was another extra to the total.

Overall it was a better over from Boult, just the three runs from it.

India 58-0 (6) Rohit 45, Gill 11, Santner 0-11 (1)

08:57 , Sonia Twigg

New Zealand have turned to spin, and it might have come at the right time as there was not a lot on offer for the seamers.

Rohit has flicked away a boundary to bring up the 50 in the sixth over! It was not far away from the fielder though.

But the next one is nowhere near, that has been launched into the second tier, and he is already closing in on a half-century.

India 47-0 (5) Rohit 34, Gill 11, Boult 0-26 (3)

08:54 , Sonia Twigg

Rohit has smashed another six, and India are motoring along here. That one was a bouncer, but on a slow pitch it just sat up and the India captain made no mistakes dispatching that!

Gill has not been as attacking as his captain, but he has not started slowly either here, and already has a couple of boundaries.

India 38-0 (4) Rohit 27, Gill 9, Southee 0-21 (2)

08:48 , Sonia Twigg

Southee has been a bit tighter this over, despite the third ball going for a wide, but the one afterwards was a bit short and Rohit has pulled it with ease to the boundary.

He follows it up with a flicked six over deep square leg, for a long time the fielder on the boundary was interested, but he could only watch as it dropped over his heads in the stands.

India 25-0 (3) Rohit 16, Gill 8, Boult 0-17 (2)

08:43 , Sonia Twigg

There is a distinct lack of sideways movement for Boult and Southee and that is what they thrive on, especially at the top of the innings.

Rohit has charged Boult and smashed him for six! That was an incredible shot. It is a real statement from the hosts’ captain.

India 18-0 (2) Rohit 10, Gill 8, Southee 0-8 (1)

08:39 , Sonia Twigg

Tim Southee will bowl from the other end, New Zealand will be looking for an early wicket, while if India can build a strong platform, with their batting line up, there is no limit to the amount of runs they can score.

Gill has his first boundary, not a great delivery from Southee, it was just fired at his pads on the half volley and the India youngster has just calmly flicked it away for four.

The next ball also brought a boundary but it was a bit more lucky, Gill advanced down the pitch but an inside edge flashed past the leg stump and raced to the boundary behind the keeper.

India 10-0 (1) Rohit 10, Gill 0, Boult 0-10 (1)

08:34 , Sonia Twigg

Rohit is off the mark first ball with a two just flicked off the legs into the leg side, it beat the in-field but didn’t quite have enough pace to get to the boundary.

The next one is angled across Rohit and he just defends it.

But the first boundary comes from the fourth ball, a bit of flair, he ends up on one leg and flicks it just over short midwicket and to the boundary rope.

Another four comes this one cover driven down the ground past mid off, and will bring another boundary.

That has been an excellent start from India.

India vs New Zealand

08:30 , Sonia Twigg

It’s time for the start of the match, Boult will be bowling the first over against Sharma.

India vs New Zealand

08:25 , Sonia Twigg

It’s time for the anthems, first it will be New Zealand, then India.

India vs New Zealand

08:24 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos of players in the warm up:

India vs New Zealand

08:18 , Sonia Twigg

The players are getting ready, and it will soon be time for the national anthems.

India vs New Zealand

08:10 , Sonia Twigg

Kane Williamson said he would also have batted first.

Williamson said: “An amazing occasion, four years ago a similar situation but in a different location. We’re looking forward to the challenge ahead, they’ve been playing good cricket but so have we.”

India vs New Zealand

08:07 , Sonia Twigg

New Zealand will also be unchanged.

India vs New Zealand

08:06 , Sonia Twigg

India have won the toss and decided to bat first with Rohit Sharma saying it looked a good pitch and a bit on the slower side as well.

The captain added: “I think it was way back in 2019 when we played that semi-final, New Zealand has been one of the consistent teams over the years so it’s good, it will be a good contest.

“I think it’s a very important day but I’ve been talking about how good it is to turn up on that day.”

India will be unchanged.

08:00 , Luke Baker

India and New Zealand meet in Mumbai in the first Cricket World Cup semi-final.

The hosts concluded their group stage campaign unbeaten, again impressing in a thrashing of the Netherlands on Sunday to maintain momentum into the knockout stages.

But India also topped the group stage standings four years ago before being felled by the Black Caps at Old Trafford.

New Zealand have survived a series of injuries to reach another white-ball major tournament semi-final and have the big-game pedigree to challenge the World Cup favourites.

Here’s everything you need to know.

India vs New Zealand

07:32 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of India vs New Zealand as both teams battle it out for a place in the Cricket World Cup final.