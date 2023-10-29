India v England LIVE: Cricket World Cup teams news and updates as Virat Kohli looks to continue fine form

: Virat Kohli of India during a nets session at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium (Getty Images)

England take on unbeaten India on Sunday in a desperate bid to revitalise their Cricket World Cup hopes after yet another defeat.

The defending World Cup champions have now lost three matches in a row after a poor performance to fall to Sri Lanka, and now Jos Buttler’s side face elimination. India, meanwhile, have been outstanding, Rohit Sharma’s side have won every game to justify their position as favourites with real quality and depth with the bat and ball.

The hosts could secure their place in the semi-finals with a win and will look to maintain the form shown in the win against 2019 runners-up New Zealand. Follow all the updates from the match below and the latest tips and betting preview here.

Cricket World Cup 2023: India v England

India v England starts at 8:30am GMT in Ekana Sports City, Lucknow

India v England team news and predicted line-ups

India enjoy nets session before England match

India enjoy nets session at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Saturday 28 October 2023 18:35 , Jack Rathborn

Saturday 28 October 2023 14:20 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Cricket World Cup clash between England and India. The reigning champions’ hopes are hanging by a thread after four losses in their first five games, while the hosts have got off to an imperious start and are unbeaten after their first five games.

England need to win their remaining games and hope other results go their way to stand a chance of reaching the semi-finals but they have a tough task against this India side.

Stay tuned for all the build-up and team news ahead of the 8:30am GMT start.