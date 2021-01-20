India-US United & Resilient: PM Modi Congratulates Prez Joe Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first world leaders to congratulate US President Joe Biden, soon after he was sworn in as the 46th head of the country.

My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

“I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership,” he said, in a tweet.

PM Modi also added that India and USA stood “united and resilient” in addressing common challenges in advancing global peace and security.

The India-US partnership is based on shared values. We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President @JoeBiden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

Earlier in November, the two leaders spoke over the phone, with both reiterating their "firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership".

The two discussed "shared priorities and concerns – COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region", PM Modi said in a tweet on 17 November.

