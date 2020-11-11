India-US ties will flourish if Biden-Harris regime resists urge to intervene in New Delhi's internal politics, policies

India has been watching the US presidential elections very closely and it has been amusing to note the nature of reaction in Indian media verse on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris becoming the President-elect and V-P elect respectively " that is if Donald Trump doesn't pull off an unlikely surprise. Indian enthusiasm on Harris, an Indian-American, becoming the first female vice-president of the United States and shattering glass ceilings is understandable. It is a heart-warming story in which Indians somehow see themselves as participants.

However, the representational significance of Harris's elevation, in terms of her gender, identity and ethnicity is an American story. The outpouring of emotion in India on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter bears reminding that our vice-president is Venkaiah Naidu, and in Pratibha Patil, that glass ceiling for a female head of state has been broken long back. This lack of perspective is also evident in the way Indian >mainstream and social media have (largely) interpreted the win for Biden-Harris ticket, as if Trump was standing between a close relationship between India and the US.

Trans-Atlantic and US liberal media's hatred of Trump has had a cascading effect on media worldwide, setting global opinion. India is no exception. It is fashionable to denounce Trump, share memes and buy into the stereotypical tropes that western media reserve for Trump, and while that may have salience in US domestic politics, this conflation of Trump's personality and policy is unhelpful in assessing the nature of India-US ties under the 45th US President. Trump's character flaws make for great TV, but it is of no consequence in bilateral ties based on strategic convergence.

If anything, ties in security and defence domains reached new heights under Trump, and his tenure saw India formalize its partnership in US-led security architecture. Trade frictions and immigration remained persistent irritants, but the dissonance on those fronts was no hindrance to overall progress in ties and it certainly helped the relationship that the Trump administration was seen as non-interfering in Indian domestic politics and policies. The importance of this cannot be overstated.

India will work with whoever America chooses " and Modi's tweets suggest that process has already begun " but the assumption, at this stage, is premature that Indo-US relationship will stay the course or be even better under Biden-Harris as has been predicted. Trump may have taken a torch to multilateral institutions and walked out of agreements harming America's soft power, but to suggest he leaves behind a legacy of failure through his antics and character flaws, is a lazy generalization.

Trump, in effect, has been much better for Asia than Europe, a fact that finds little acknowledgement in analytical discourse.

As Greg Sheridan writes in The Australian, "Many of Trump's most ardent critics¦ demonstrate the narrowly derivative and inadequate nature of their international outlook by slavishly replicating the trans-Atlantic critique of Trump, while displaying no appreciation of the Asian view. Of course, within Asia the Chinese don't like Trump at all. But the five Asian nations that have stood most strongly for their national interests and against Chinese hegemonic tendencies in the region " Japan, India, Vietnam, Singapore and Australia " have all had a pretty productive experience of Trump."

However, since Biden-Harris administration is now a reality, it's worth exploring the ramifications in the bilateral arena of the political change of guard in the US. Off the bat, the overwhelming focus for the new administration would be mitigating the domestic political challenges, including a massive second wave of the pandemic. Between the virus, jobs and economy, Biden and Harris won't find a lot of time to focus on India. For instance, Harris's tweet at the beginning of the week on Monday lays down the focus areas for the administration in transition.

.@JoeBiden and I are ready to get COVID-19 under control. We're ready to rebuild our economy. We're ready to meet the challenges of the climate crisis. We're ready to act to address systemic racism. And we're ready to fight for you. " Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 9, 2020