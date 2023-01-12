India and United States to increase dialogue on food, agricultural trade in 2023

A worker sifts wheat before filling in sacks at a market yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and the United States will increase dialogue on food and agricultural trade issues in 2023, both governments said in a joint statement on Thursday after a trade policy forum meeting in Washington D.C.

The two countries also decided to create a new trade policy forum working group on resilient trade, and to continue to work together on resolving outstanding trade issues, they added in the statement.

(Writing by Sakshi Dayal; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe