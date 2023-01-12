India and United States to increase dialogue on food, agricultural trade in 2023

A worker sifts wheat before filling in sacks at a market yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India and the United States will increase dialogue on food and agricultural trade issues in 2023, both governments said in a joint statement on Thursday after a trade policy forum meeting in Washington D.C.

The two countries also decided to create a new trade policy forum working group on resilient trade, and to continue to work together on resolving outstanding trade issues, they added in the statement.

