India Today offers free download of magazines

India media giant, the India Today Group, has announced that it would be providing Yahoo India customers free access to content from two of its magazines, India Today (English & Hindi) and Business Today, for a period of one month.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing millions of Indians to remain indoors and grapple with recorded history’s biggest lockdown, the India Today Group is giving individuals and families more ways to stay updated at no cost.

The group says its magazines are mobile friendly (PDF) and can be read across all platforms.

India Today Group is among India’s most diversified media groups. Its portfolio includes TV channels (including Aaj Tak and India Today), magazines (including India Today and Business Today), radio stations, newspaper, music label, multiple websites and mobile applications.

