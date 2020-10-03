India Test-Fires Nuclear-Capable ‘Shaurya’ Missile

India successfully test-fired an advanced version of Shaurya missile, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead from a defence facility off the Odisha coast on Saturday, 3 October.

The surface-to-surface missile can hit targets in around 800 km range, said defence sources.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile was test-fired from the Abdul Kalam Island test range at 12.10 pm.

Shaurya is about 10 metres long with a diameter of 0.74 metre.

On 30 September, India successfully test-fired an extended-range supersonic cruise missile BrahMos, with an indigenous booster from a test facility off the Odisha coast, with a range of around 400 km.

