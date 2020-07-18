India Summons Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires after 3 Civilians Killed in Ceasefire Violation

India on Saturday summoned Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires after three civilians were killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces in Krishna Ghati in Jammu and Kashmir.

"India condemns the deliberate targeting of civilians by Pakistan forces," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Three members of a family were killed when Pakistani troops shelled various forward areas and civilian places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday. Pakistan army also shelled heavily the hamlets along the LoC in Khari Karmara sector, officials said.